Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin proud of players and fans after dramatic fightback against FCSB

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says he was proud of both his players and the club’s fans after a dramatic Europa League play-off comeback.

The Dons were staring into the Euro abyss when trailing 2-0 to 10 men FCSB in the first leg at Pittodrie.

Thelin’s side launched a dramatic fightback with goals from super-subs Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler stunning the Romanian champions.

Striker Sokler netted the leveller in the 9oth minute to make it all square for the return leg in Bucharest next Thursday.

Thelin hailed the Dons and the raucous Red Army for keeping faith in the 2-2 draw.

Should Aberdeen progress beyond FCSB they will qualify for the Europa League which brings eight guaranteed league games until mid-January.

Even with defeat there is the safety net of dropping into the Conference League – but Thelin is upbeat about securing the coveted Europa League berth.

He said: “Our fans were the difference, they have given us a chance for the second game.

“I was really proud of that, how we created this atmosphere because it’s difficult when you are two down and also with the way FCSB had scored the goals.

“In that way I am really proud of the players and the supporters.

“It’s going to be a totally different game in Romania, they’re at home, but I am optimistic.

“The game is alive.

“We will give everything now to take this chance. ”

The financial difference between qualifying for the Europa League and dropping into the Conference League is £1million.

Aberdeen must tighten up

Aberdeen dominated possession in the match but Thelin was left frustrated at the sloppy manner they conceded the two goals.

He warned they must eradicate those defensive lapses for the return leg in Romania.

Thelin said: “They used the situations with top quality, they didn’t miss but we can’t give them these chances in the game.

“From this game we will learn a lot about ourselves.

“Now we have one week to prepare and bring a much better, more stable performance.

“We created a lot of chances, but we have to be more consistent within the game.”

Shayden Morris available for return

Winger Shayden Morris lost his fitness battle and was ruled out for the first leg, but will be fit for the return in Romania.

Thelin said: “Shayden is available for the next game, but we don’t take any risks in the first leg – it’s too early.”

Substitutes Polvara and Sokler both made huge impacts when introduced off the bench in the second half.

Polvara netted in the Conference League against Eintracht Frankfurt and PAOK in 2023, and showed his propensity for the Euro stage again.

Thelin said: “I was pleased with the subs who came in, how they performed, contributed and did good things.

“Dante’s goal was top level and Ester with his working capacity plus the goal was important for us.

“I was pleased with the passion because when FCSB scored it was a difficult task, especially when you give a goal away after 50 seconds in the second half.

“We never stopped believing and that is a really strong thing to have.

“But we shouldn’t have made it so difficult for ourselves.”

Completely against the run of play FCSB went ahead in the 32nd minute when David Miculescu slid a pass to Daniel Birligea who shot into the far corner from 12 yards.

FCSB were reduced to 10 men in the 39th minute when Cisotti received a straight red for fouling Nicolas Milanovic.

It was 2-0 in the 46th minute when FCSB capitalised on a mix up by substitute Mats Knoester and Gavin Molloy as neither went for the ball.

Defiant Aberdeen battle back

Birligea picked up the loose ball and raced at goal before sliding a pass to Darius Olaru who fired in from six yards.

Substitute Polvara made it 2-1 in the 61st minute when he turned David Miculescu at the edge of the box before firing an 18 yard shot in off the post.

Aberdeen grabbed a dramatic late equaliser when Palaversa’s corner found substitute Sokler who powered a superb 12 yard header home in the 90th minute.

FCSB were dealt a blow when three players were ruled out because they failed to get a visa in time for the match.

The players were defenders Risto Radunovic (Montenegro) and Siyabonga Ngezana (South Africa) and midfielder Baba Alhassan (Ghana), who all travelled to Aberdeen.

FCSB boss Elias Charalambou called on the authorities to prevent a repeat.

He said: “I don’t know exactly what happened but things have to be solved easier.

“We cannot ask for visas five or six days before and have no results because players are not avilaable.

“People have to find solutions, not us the people who are responsible – UEFA.

“The players came here to play.”

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6; Jensen 6, Dorrington 5 (Knoester 46), Milne 7, Molloy 6 (Shinnie 59); Palaversa 7, Heltne Nilsen 5 (Clarkson 46); Milanovic 7 (Polvara 59), Aouchiche 7, Keskinen 6; Yengi 4 (Sokler 46).

Subs not used: Suman, Vitols, Devlin, Bilalovic, Boyd, Lobban

FCSB (4-2-3-1): Tarnavanu 6; Cretu 5 (Kiki 46), Graovac 6, Popescu 6, Pantea 7; Chirches 4 (Edjouma 46), Sut 6 (Lixandru 72); Miculescu 7, Tanase 4 (Olaru 46), Cisotti 3; Birligea 7

Subs not used: Zima, Politic, Popescu.

Referee: Serdar Gozubuyuk (Netherlands)

Attendance: 17,751

Man-of-the-match: Dante Polvara (Aberdeen)