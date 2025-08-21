Aberdeen 2-2 FCSB: Three talking points – including game-changer Dante Polvara – from frenetic Europa League play-off first leg

Aberdeen will travel to Bucharest next Thursday with their Europa League bid still alive after a dramatic fightback to draw 2-2 against FCSB in their play-off first leg at Pittodrie.

The home side could not capitalise on a strong start against the Romanian champions in their two-legged tie, and trailed 2-0 to goals from Daniel Birligea and Daniel Olaru either side of half-time – with both brought about by Dons defensive mix-ups, and despite FCSB’s Juri Cisotti being shown a straight red card before the break.

Reds sub Dante Polvara sparked a last half-hour fight-back from Aberdeen when he scored straight after coming on.

Desperate FCSB blocks from first Topi Keskinen and then Ester Sokler looked to have denied the Dons a leveller.

But substitute Sokler rose to head in an Ante Palaversa corner in the final minute in front of the feverish Red Shed.

Jimmy Thelin’s team will now fly to Romania next week for the return leg – the winner of the tie is destined for the Europa League, and the loser, the Conference League.

Here’s what we learned from Aberdeen and FCSB’s opening, frenetic tussle…

Thelin – in his first European fixture since arriving as Aberdeen boss last summer – only made one change to his starting line-up from the 3-0 Premier Sports Cup victory at Morton, with left winger Topi Keskinen in for Shayden Morris.

FCSB, meanwhile, were missing the three non-EU players who they somehow did not manage to get VISAs for.

Risto Radunovic (Montenegro), Siyabonga Ngezana (South Africa) and Baba Alhassan (Ghana) were allowed into Scotland on the eve of the game, but not permitted to train at Pittodrie on Wednesday or to play.

Aberdeen have cutting edge issue – as FCSB frontman shows killer instinct

Aberdeen started on top at Pittodrie (perhaps fired up by a stirring pre-match display), with most of their early play going down the right-hand side through Palaversa in the middle of the park, right-back Alexander Jensen and Nicolas Milanovic on the right-wing, with centre-half Alfie Dorrington also having the license to carry possession forward.

No.10 Adil Aouchiche was lively around the FCSB box.

There was also a clear tactic to play the big switch to left-winger Topi Keskinen, with Palaversa, Dorrington and Nilsen all attempting to send the Finn away in behind.

But the Dons just did not quite have the cutting edge across the board – and, again, felt like they were lacking a focal point in big striker Kusini Yengi.

Australia international Yengi opened his account from close-range in the weekend League Cup win at Morton, but didn’t quite catch an early header from a Jensen cross, before letting a Palaversa delivery go through his legs under pressure from visiting captain Adrian Sut.

Both could have been goals.

It was by no means all Yengi’s fault in the first half – as the service to him wasn’t brilliant – but it was no surprise to see him make his third and earliest exit from proceedings for Ester Sokler at the interval.

On the evidence of the second period, Yengi should be looking over his shoulder for Sokler in the short-term.

In the long-term, there will also be new Serbian forward Marko Lazetic to compete with, once he builds up sufficient fitness.

Aberdeen just did not make their first half dominance, especially the opening half-hour, count.

Milanovic had one wonderful mazy run where he beat four or five FCSB players before teeing up Aouchiche for a (blocked) shot on the edge of the area.

On 32 minutes, FCSB showed the value of a striker with a killer instinct, when their top goalscorer from last term, Birligea, profited from a mess defensively, with the previously-solid Jack Milne at fault.

Milne rushed out to try to meet a big boot forward, but got in a tangle with Molloy. This allowed David Miculescu to slide in his striker, who tore away from Dorrington, and clipped the ball beyond Dimitar Mitov.

Moments after the restart, with Yengi sitting on the bench, FCSB’s Birligea again showed predatory instincts – reading hesitancy between Molloy and half-time sub Mats Knoester to steal in, take the ball, and square it to Olaru for a close-range tap-in.

Toothlessness up top, and a penchant for a defensive calamity aren’t an ideal mix in a team.

Did we see the ‘world’s worst referee’?

Dutch whistler Serdar Gozubuyuk arrived at Pittodrie, having once been branded the “world’s worst referee”, and with a reputation for being card happy.

In the first half, he certainly showed himself to be overly officious, showing his first yellow to Florin Tanase for a lazy leg on Palaversa after only 12 minutes.

On 22 minutes, he booked Milanovic long after a firm, but fair, tackle on Tanase near the Dons’ area, despite FCSB first retaining, then losing the ball.

With five minutes of the first half remaining, he then sent off visiting left-winger Juri Cisotti for taking down Milanovic as the Reds attacker broke towards the halfway line.

Replays showed Cisotti had tried to pull out of the challenge, and had clipped the Dons man while sliding on his knees, but VAR did not intervene.

It was a harsh one, but Aberdeen won’t be complaining.

In the second period, there were no more sendings off, but ref Gozubuyuk was all too willing to fall for time-wasting theatrics from FCSB – with sub left-back Olaru the main culprit.

Man for big occasion Dante Polvara shows fans’ faith is not misplaced

Since the start of the season, Aberdeen fans have been questioning Thelin’s reluctance to give more game-time to American midfielder Dante Polvara.

The Dons’ man for the European occasion in the Conference League in 2023, Polvara made an impact when he came on late in the Premiership defeats to Hearts and Celtic.

Two starts in 17 appearances under Thelin, following a hamstring tear at the start of last season, had sparked speculation on the manager’s plans for the favourite of the Red Army.

There was even an off-the-mark social media panic this week over a mooted move to rivals Hibs.

Thelin sent Polvara on in his second batch of changes against FCSB – and an instantaneous goal, where the midfielder span off Miculescu to control a deflected Keskinen effort, and smashed the ball in off Stefan Tarovanu’s left post, will have only strengthened demands to see the 25-year-old start.

Polvara’s genuinely game-changing impact – where he even came close to scoring a winner in stoppage time – combined with Sokler’s header, has kept Aberdeen’s Europa League bid alive.