Aberdeen fan view: Undervalued Dante Polvara injected bite and purpose into toothless Dons

In the end, a reasonable result. Better, absolutely, than it looked like it was going to be, when the second half began in the most calamitous fashion imaginable.

It is more through circumstance than design that Gavin Molloy and Mats Knoester had not shared a competitive pitch before half time last night, and both have been impressive defenders in their own right in their time at Pittodrie.

But for their professional relationship to commence with such a hideous, and costly, communication breakdown inside just 47 seconds threw fresh fuel on the smouldering suspicions of Aberdeen’s incomplete preparations.

As it transpired, however, it was not the game-ender it had felt like being. Not yet, at least.

Though we will never know how the evening would have unfolded had the ten men of FCSB only had a one-goal advantage to defend after the interval, the doubling of their cushion visibly acted as the flicking of their switch into protective mode, in flagrant breach of the maxim that a 2-0 lead is a dangerous one.

Particularly so when Dante Polvara is around. Once again, the undervalued American injected purpose and bite into a Dons midfield which had previously been tidy but toothless, and his inspired strike from nothing set in train what soon felt an inexorable march to equality.

There is merit in being an impact sub, yes – the club’s player of the year award has been won for such contributions – but Polvara’s aggression and energy is such that he is surely pressing an irrefutable case for far more minutes than he is currently receiving. Others among yesterday’s substitutes may feel the same.

Now that the tie is back to parity – in manpower, lest we forget, as well as goals – it will be instructive to see what approach Jimmy Thelin takes in Bucharest.