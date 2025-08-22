Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reveals two key changes he plans to make for return Europa League play-off tie in Bucharest

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has revealed two key issues he will try to fix during training ahead of the Euro clash against FCSB in Romania.

The Dons battled back from two goals down against 10-man FCSB to secure a 2-2 draw in the first leg at Pittodrie.

However Thelin identified areas that the Dons must improve ahead of the return leg in Bucharest on Thursday.

Aberdeen do not have a Premiership match at the weekend as they opted to postpone the away trip to Dundee United.

Thelin triggered a new SPFL rule that allows clubs involved in Euro play-offs to call off a league match between the two ties.

Defensive learning points for Thelin

The Swede will use that extra time to drill his squad into eradicating problems that were so costly against the Romanian champions – both in attack and defensively.

FCSB’s two goals stemmed from Aberdeen defensive errors that the Romanians ruthlessly exploited.

He said: “There were some real learning points in the way we gave away the goals they scored.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s the Europa League, the play-off, the league or the cup – we can’t put ourselves in those situations.

“Now we have one week to improve and talk through this to be really strongly prepared for the second leg.

“We have to have strong adjustments for the next leg.”

Aberdeen dominated possession against the defending Romanian champions and mustered 28 shots at goal, with seven on target.

Substitutes Polvara and Sokler score

In contrast FCSB had 10 shots at goal, with four on target.

Aberdeen battled back from 2-0 down via goals from substitutes Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler.

Both Polvara and Sokler have previously scored in the Uefa Conference League with Aberdeen in 2023.

Midfielder Polvara netted in a 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany and a 3-2 loss to PAOK at Pittodrie.

Striker Sokler scored in a 2-0 win against Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie.

Thelin was satisfied the Dons are looking more dangerous in the opposition box after lacking an attacking edge in the opening Premiership fixtures – 2-0 losses to both Celtic and Hearts.

That attacking threat is beginning to materialise.

Working on crosses into the box

However, the Reds gaffer wants better decision making in the final third and more incisive crosses into the FCSB box in Bucharest.

And he will work on that during training sessions in the build-up to the second leg.

Thelin said: “We had some good chances in the first half against FCSB but didn’t take them.

“In the League Cup (3-0 win at Morton) we showed we are beginning to create more situations within the box.

“That is something we are working really hard on as we didn’t create so much in the first two games in the Premiership.

“Against FCSB, even before they were one man down, we were arriving much better to the box to create situations.

“We have to keep working on the last part of where to put the cross in and how to arrive into the attacking zones.

“It is those parts where we have to produce better.

“But at least the ball is arriving into the box and we have players there – it is now just the timing.

“It is how we arrive to the crossing zones and the decision making we made then as a team.

“That is what we are going to focus on, and some other things.

“I have to be proud we came back but we have to do much better in the second leg.”