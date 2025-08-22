Ref watch: Did the ‘world’s worst referee’ live up to his reputation in Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ref watch: Did the ‘world’s worst referee’ live up to his reputation in Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off?

Our refereeing expert Finlay Elder gives his verdict on Serdar Gozubuyuk's performance at Pittodrie.

Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk shows a red card to FCSB's Juri Cisotti for his foul on Aberdeen's Nicolas Milanovic during a UEFA Europa League Play-Offs First Leg match between Aberdeen and FCSB. Image: SNS
By Finlay Elder

European nights returned to Pittodrie for the first time since 2023 as the Dons went up against FCSB of Romania.

The referee for this one had previously been described in his native Netherlands as the “worst referee in the world”.

How did Serdar Gozubuyuk and his officiating team get on? Did he live up to his unwanted reputation?

From the first blow of the whistle it was clear to see the referee was not going to let a lot go.

He was giving a lot of soft fouls early on, a trend that continued throughout the game.

He was also very quick to blow his whistle on occasion.

In particular in the 20th minute, Kusini Yengi was deemed to have fouled Mihai Popescu before potentially having a shot at goal.

The referee should have let the play continue and the chance come to an end before he blew his whistle.

With the use of VAR officials are supposed to wait and see for goalscoring opportunities.

Having seen a replay, I don’t think Yengi fouls him. He puts his arms on him but he doesn’t pull or push him.

It was just good pressing.

Controversial decision changed the game

The referee was also very card happy throughout the game.

I thought all of his cautions were correct throughout the game apart from two.

His first two bookings for Florin Tanase from FCSB and Nicolas Milanovic were very harsh.

I think he was trying to lay down his authority early on but picked two tackles that weren’t bookings.

The big controversial moment in the game came when FCSB were reduced to ten men when Juri Cisotti was shown a straight red for a tackle on Milanovic.

Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk shows a red card to FCSB’s Juri Cisotti for his foul on Aberdeen’s Nicolas Milanovic. Image: SNS.

As the Dons looked to counter he was cynically fouled from behind.

The referee was quick to produce the red card to the bemusement of the FCSB players.

I thought the referee would produce a yellow card.

Having seen a replay I don’t think it’s a red card.

I can understand why he has given it as there is no attempt to play the ball.

But I don’t think there is enough force in it to warrant a red card.

In Scotland that would be a strong caution, a booking and a stern warning you’ll accept no more fouls.

It is however one of those decisions that VAR won’t overturn, they will back whatever the referee has decided.

Time-wasting went unpunished

The referee was also pretty poor in shutting down the time-wasting from the FCSB players.

Of course they are entitled to waste time in an attempt to see the game out, but the referee should have dished out a booking.

This was probably the only time in the game where he wasn’t quick to distribute a caution.

Overall, I thought Serdar Gozubuyuk wasn’t quite the worst referee in the world but it certainly wasn’t a strong performance.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

