Ref watch: Did the ‘world’s worst referee’ live up to his reputation in Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off?

European nights returned to Pittodrie for the first time since 2023 as the Dons went up against FCSB of Romania.

The referee for this one had previously been described in his native Netherlands as the “worst referee in the world”.

How did Serdar Gozubuyuk and his officiating team get on? Did he live up to his unwanted reputation?

From the first blow of the whistle it was clear to see the referee was not going to let a lot go.

He was giving a lot of soft fouls early on, a trend that continued throughout the game.

He was also very quick to blow his whistle on occasion.

In particular in the 20th minute, Kusini Yengi was deemed to have fouled Mihai Popescu before potentially having a shot at goal.

The referee should have let the play continue and the chance come to an end before he blew his whistle.

With the use of VAR officials are supposed to wait and see for goalscoring opportunities.

Having seen a replay, I don’t think Yengi fouls him. He puts his arms on him but he doesn’t pull or push him.

It was just good pressing.

Controversial decision changed the game

The referee was also very card happy throughout the game.

I thought all of his cautions were correct throughout the game apart from two.

His first two bookings for Florin Tanase from FCSB and Nicolas Milanovic were very harsh.

I think he was trying to lay down his authority early on but picked two tackles that weren’t bookings.

The big controversial moment in the game came when FCSB were reduced to ten men when Juri Cisotti was shown a straight red for a tackle on Milanovic.

As the Dons looked to counter he was cynically fouled from behind.

The referee was quick to produce the red card to the bemusement of the FCSB players.

I thought the referee would produce a yellow card.

Having seen a replay I don’t think it’s a red card.

I can understand why he has given it as there is no attempt to play the ball.

But I don’t think there is enough force in it to warrant a red card.

In Scotland that would be a strong caution, a booking and a stern warning you’ll accept no more fouls.

It is however one of those decisions that VAR won’t overturn, they will back whatever the referee has decided.

Time-wasting went unpunished

The referee was also pretty poor in shutting down the time-wasting from the FCSB players.

Of course they are entitled to waste time in an attempt to see the game out, but the referee should have dished out a booking.

This was probably the only time in the game where he wasn’t quick to distribute a caution.

Overall, I thought Serdar Gozubuyuk wasn’t quite the worst referee in the world but it certainly wasn’t a strong performance.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.