Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen says Dons will be ready for intimidating atmosphere in Bucharest

Aberdeen right-back Alexander Jensen accepts there will be no room for error against FCSB at the hostile 55,000-capacity National Arena in Bucharest.

The Dons face the Romanian champions in the Europa League play-off second leg at a stadium renowned for an intimidating atmosphere.

Jensen reckons one of the keys to securing Europa League qualification is reducing the influence of the home support – so cutting out mistakes will be vital.

Two defensive lapses were punished by FCSB in the first leg at Pittodrie as the Romanians raced into a two-goal lead.

Aberdeen fought back to level 2-2 but Jensen accepts the Dons must wipe out the defensive mistakes – or pay the cost.

He said: “It is going to be a tough challenge with the crowd in Bucharest so we have to try to keep them down.

“With the crowd it is going to be hectic, but we won’t think about that.

“We need to look at the goals we conceded in the first leg and how we can do better there as a team.

“With their goals sometimes mistakes happen in football and they will score from it.

“FCSB have that quality where if you give them half a chance, they’re going to score.

“So we have to not give them chances in Bucharest, because I think they will score then.”

Aberdeen have the safety net of dropping into the league phase of the Conference League should they lose in Romania.

Jensen confident for Bucharest clash

However no one in the Dons camp is thinking about that prospect – all they are focused on is qualifying for the Europa League.

The rewards for triumphing in the play-off against FCSB in Bucharest are many.

The Europa League brings £1 million more prize money than the Conference League.

Playing in the Europa League also guarantees eight league games until January, with the Conference League only six until December.

Jensen said: “There’s 90 minutes to play and it’s going to be an interesting game across there.

“FCSB are obviously a good team.

“I think in Bucharest they will be even better as they are experienced in Europe.

“However we have a belief that we can do it.

“We showed great character in the second half to get back and get a 2-2 result.”

Aberdeen created a multitude of scoring opportunities but only substitutes Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler took them.

Impact of substitutes against FCSB

Boss Jimmy Thelin secured nine new signings in the summer transfer window in preparation for the Euro campaign.

Jensen accepts the rebuilt Dons are still gelling, but reckons they are improving with every game.

And the next step is to ramp up their performance levels further at the National Arena.

The 23-year-old said: “We are still a new team with a lot of new players and I think we will keep improving.

“The more we train and play together the better we will become, game by game.

“In Bucharest we need to find more crosses into the box that are dangerous.”

Aberdeen boss Thelin’s substitutions turned around the first leg.

American midfielder Polvara netted within two minutes of his introduction when firing in off the post.

Dante Polvara thrives on Euro stage

Polvara has a Euro pedigree and netted against Eintracht Frankfurt and PAOK in the Conference League group stage in 2023.

Fellow substitute Sokler netted a dramatic 90th-minute leveller when heading in a superb 12-yard header.

Both Polvara and Sokler have yet to start this season.

Substitutes Leighton Clarkson and Graeme Shinnie also impressed when coming off the bench.

Jensen reckons the players left out of the starting XI is testament to the quality and depth of the squad built by Thelin.

He said: “There is real competition inside the squad and everyone has to be 100% to make it to the starting 11.

“We’re a very strong squad and it’s amazing to see that we can have such good players on the bench.

“So it feels like when we substitute them on we can keep going.

“Dante brings something as he is a very good player.

“He has been here for a long time.

“Dante has scored in Europe before for Aberdeen, so he obviously loves European games.”