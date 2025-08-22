Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen says Dons will be ready for intimidating atmosphere in Bucharest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen defender Alexander Jensen says Dons will be ready for intimidating atmosphere in Bucharest

Right-back Alexander Jensen pinpoints a fundamental issue Aberdeen must get right in the Europa League play-off second leg against FCSB in Bucharest.

By Sean Wallace
FCSB supporters in Bucharest.
FCSB supporters in Bucharest. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen right-back Alexander Jensen accepts there will be no room for error against FCSB at the hostile 55,000-capacity National Arena in Bucharest.

The Dons face the Romanian champions in the Europa League play-off second leg at a stadium renowned for an intimidating atmosphere.

Jensen reckons one of the keys to securing Europa League qualification is reducing the influence of the home support – so cutting out mistakes will be vital.

Two defensive lapses were punished by FCSB in the first leg at Pittodrie as the Romanians raced into a two-goal lead.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen and FCSB's Darius Olaru in action during a Uefa Europa League play-off at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen and FCSB's Darius Olaru in action during a Uefa Europa League play-off at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen fought back to level 2-2 but Jensen accepts the Dons must wipe out the defensive mistakes – or pay the cost.

He said: “It is going to be a tough challenge with the crowd in Bucharest so we have to try to keep them down.

“With the crowd it is going to be hectic, but we won’t think about that.

“We need to look at the goals we conceded in the first leg and how we can do better there as a team.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates with Graeme Shinnie as he scores to make it 2-2 during the Uefa Europa League play-offs first leg match between Aberdeen and FCSB at Pittodrie Stadium on Thursday.
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates with Graeme Shinnie as he scores to make it 2-2 during the Uefa Europa League play-offs first leg match between Aberdeen and FCSB at Pittodrie Stadium on Thursday. Image: SNS.

“With their goals sometimes mistakes happen in football and they will score from it.

“FCSB have that quality where if you give them half a chance, they’re going to score.

“So we have to not give them chances in Bucharest, because I think they will score then.”

Aberdeen have the safety net of dropping into the league phase of the Conference League should they lose in Romania.

Jensen confident for Bucharest clash

However no one in the Dons camp is thinking about that prospect – all they are focused on is qualifying for the Europa League.

The rewards for triumphing in the play-off against FCSB in Bucharest are many.

The Europa League brings £1 million more prize money than the Conference League.

Alexander Jensen of Aberdeen controls the ball against FCSB at Pittodrie.
Alexander Jensen of Aberdeen controls the ball against FCSB at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Playing in the Europa League also guarantees eight league games until January, with the Conference League only six until December.

Jensen said: “There’s 90 minutes to play and it’s going to be an interesting game across there.

“FCSB are obviously a good team.

“I think in Bucharest they will be even better as they are experienced in Europe.

“However we have a belief that we can do it.

“We showed great character in the second half to get back and get a 2-2 result.”

Aberdeen created a multitude of scoring opportunities but only substitutes Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler took them.

Impact of substitutes against FCSB

Boss Jimmy Thelin secured nine new signings in the summer transfer window in preparation for the Euro campaign.

Jensen accepts the rebuilt Dons are still gelling, but reckons they are improving with every game.

And the next step is to ramp up their performance levels further at the National Arena.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler scores to make it 2-2 against FCSB at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler scores to make it 2-2 against FCSB at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

The 23-year-old said: “We are still a new team with a lot of new players and I think we will keep improving.

“The more we train and play together the better we will become, game by game.

“In Bucharest we need to find more crosses into the box that are dangerous.”

Aberdeen boss Thelin’s substitutions turned around the first leg.

American midfielder Polvara netted within two minutes of his introduction when firing in off the post.

Dante Polvara thrives on Euro stage

Polvara has a Euro pedigree and netted against Eintracht Frankfurt and PAOK in the Conference League group stage in 2023.

Fellow substitute Sokler netted a dramatic 90th-minute leveller when heading in a superb 12-yard header.

Both Polvara and Sokler have yet to start this season.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg.
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg. Image: SNS.

Substitutes Leighton Clarkson and Graeme Shinnie also impressed when coming off the bench.

Jensen reckons the players left out of the starting XI is testament to the quality and depth of the squad built by Thelin.

He said: “There is real competition inside the squad and everyone has to be 100% to make it to the starting 11.

“We’re a very strong squad and it’s amazing to see that we can have such good players on the bench.

“So it feels like when we substitute them on we can keep going.

“Dante brings something as he is a very good player.

“He has been here for a long time.

“Dante has scored in Europe before for Aberdeen, so he obviously loves European games.”

