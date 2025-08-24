Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on what Dante Polvara must do to earn a start in Bucharest

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has revealed what Dante Polvara must do to get into the starting line-up against FCSB in Romania.

Midfielder Polvara made a major impact when coming off the bench against the Romanians in the Europa League play-off first leg at Pittodrie.

Polvara was introduced with the Dons trailing 2-0 and netted within two minutes of his introduction to kick-start a fightback to draw 2-2.

American Polvara has yet to start this season but impressed when coming off the bench in the Premiership losses to Celtic and Hearts.

Aberdeen face FCSB at the 55,000 capacity National Arena in the return leg on Thursday.

Dante Polvara can bring ‘creativity’

Thelin accepts Polvara can bring “something extra” for the Dons but the challenge is to deliver that more consistently.

He said: “Dante has shown now for some weeks and some performances in games that his form is coming back.

“Dante is strong and can do something extra, something on his own.

“He can bring that creativity and the way he scored the goal against FCSB was totally top level.

“Always it is about performance and Dante did really well.

“Now, it is about stretching this capacity in more and more minutes.

“But he is showing now in all the games he plays that he is much quicker with his feet, his intensity and decision making.

“He has strength and power in the box so let’s see in the future, but his performance against FCSB was top.”

Polvara has proven to be a big game player on the European stage.

Polvara shines on European stage

He netted in the 2-1 UEFA Conference League group loss to Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023.

In the same campaign he also scored in a 3-2 loss to Greek side PAOK at Pittodrie.

Polvara has started only two games since Thelin took over as Pittodrie gaffer last summer.

Those starts both came in the second half of last season after Polvara had recovered from a hamstring tear which ruled him out for five months and required surgery.

The midfielder also made a major impact in the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic when introduced as a substitute at Hampden.

He also netted a spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out as Aberdeen triumphed to win the trophy for the first time since 1990.

That Scottish Cup win secured a spot in the Europa League play-offs.

Thelin said: “Even in training in the last week Dante has been really top inside the box.

“He has been scoring very good goals in training sessions.

“He showed that against FCSB which is a sign for us, and his performances talk to us.”

Polvara is out of contract with Aberdeen at the end of the season.

Thelin addresses Polvara’s contract

However, the Dons are set to open contract talks with the midfielder and several others of the Scottish Cup-winning squad after the summer transfer window closes.

The window closes on Monday, September 1.

Aberdeen are understood to be keen on extending the midfielder’s contract.

Asked about opening contract talks with Polvara, Thelin said: “We will wait for this window to close with the ins and outs.

“Then we will sit down with the long-term situations.”

Another player who has yet to start this season is striker Ester Sokler.

Sokler delivers argument to start

Slovenian centre-forward Sokler came off the bench against FCSB and headed in a dramatic 90th minute leveller.

So far this season Thelin has preferred to start summer signing Kusini Yengi ahead of Sokler.

However, Yengi was substituted off at half-time against the Romanians.

After his scoring impact Sokler will also be in contention for a start in the high-stakes return leg in Bucharest.

Thelin said: “How he scored the goal was so important for Ester.

“He also brings a real working capacity.

“But also for us as to have this push inside the team with more and more players are coming back into form is important.”