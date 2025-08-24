Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on what Dante Polvara must do to earn a start in Bucharest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on what Dante Polvara must do to earn a start in Bucharest

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin also delivers an update on contract talks with midfielder Dante Polvara who scored within two minutes of his introduction in the 2-2 Europa League play-off first leg draw with FCSB.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg.
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg. Image: SNS

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin has revealed what Dante Polvara must do to get into the starting line-up against FCSB in Romania.

Midfielder Polvara made a major impact when coming off the bench against the Romanians in the Europa League play-off first leg at Pittodrie.

Polvara was introduced with the Dons trailing 2-0 and netted within two minutes of his introduction to kick-start a fightback to draw 2-2.

American Polvara has yet to start this season but impressed when coming off the bench in the Premiership losses to Celtic and Hearts.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 2-1 against FCSB. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 2-1 against FCSB. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen face FCSB at the 55,000 capacity National Arena in the return leg on Thursday.

Dante Polvara can bring ‘creativity’

Thelin accepts Polvara can bring “something extra” for the Dons but the challenge is to deliver that more consistently.

He said: “Dante has shown now for some weeks and some performances in games that his form is coming back.

“Dante is strong and can do something extra, something on his own.

“He can bring that creativity and the way he scored the goal against FCSB was totally top level.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler at full time after the 2-2 Uefa Europa League play-off first leg draw with FCSB.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler at full time after the 2-2 Uefa Europa League play-off first leg draw with FCSB. Image: SNS.

“Always it is about performance and Dante did really well.

“Now, it is about stretching this capacity in more and more minutes.

“But he is showing now in all the games he plays that he is much quicker with his feet, his intensity and decision making.

“He has strength and power in the box so let’s see in the future, but his performance against FCSB was top.”

Polvara has proven to be a big game player on the European stage.

Polvara shines on European stage

He netted in the 2-1 UEFA Conference League group loss to Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023.

In the same campaign he also scored in a 3-2 loss to Greek side PAOK at Pittodrie.

Polvara has started only two games since Thelin took over as Pittodrie gaffer last summer.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara scores to make it 1-1 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.

Those starts both came in the second half of last season after Polvara had recovered from a hamstring tear which ruled him out for five months and required surgery.

The midfielder also made a major impact in the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic when introduced as a substitute at Hampden.

He also netted a spot-kick in the penalty shoot-out as Aberdeen triumphed to win the trophy for the first time since 1990.

That Scottish Cup win secured a spot in the Europa League play-offs.

Thelin said: “Even in training in the last week Dante has been really top inside the box.

“He has been scoring very good goals in training sessions.

“He showed that against FCSB which is a sign for us, and his performances talk to us.”

Polvara is out of contract with Aberdeen at the end of the season.

Thelin addresses Polvara’s contract

However, the Dons are set to open contract talks with the midfielder and several others of the Scottish Cup-winning squad after the summer transfer window closes.

The window closes on Monday, September 1.

Aberdeen are understood to be keen on extending the midfielder’s contract.

Asked about opening contract talks with Polvara, Thelin said: “We will wait for this window to close with the ins and outs.

“Then we will sit down with the long-term situations.”

Another player who has yet to start this season is striker Ester Sokler.

Sokler delivers argument to start

Slovenian centre-forward Sokler came off the bench against FCSB and headed in a dramatic 90th minute leveller.

So far this season Thelin has preferred to start summer signing Kusini Yengi ahead of Sokler.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates as he scores to make it 2-2 during a UEFA Europa League play-off first leg against FCSB.
Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates as he scores to make it 2-2 during a UEFA Europa League play-off first leg against FCSB. Image: SNS

However, Yengi was substituted off at half-time against the Romanians.

After his scoring impact Sokler will also be in contention for a start in the high-stakes return leg in Bucharest.

Thelin said: “How he scored the goal was so important for Ester.

“He also brings a real working capacity.

“But also for us as to have this push inside the team with more and more players are coming back into form is important.”

