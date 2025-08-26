Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov reveals boss Jimmy Thelin’s ‘non-negotiable’ Europa League play-off demand for Bucharest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov reveals boss Jimmy Thelin’s ‘non-negotiable’ Europa League play-off demand for Bucharest

Dons goalkeeper is confident there will be no surprises in Bucharest due to the dossier compiled by boss Jimmy Thelin and his staff.

Keeper Dimitar Mitov during an Aberdeen training session ahead of the Europa League play-off against FCSB. Image: SNS
By Sean Wallace

Keeper Dimitar Mitov insists there will be no surprises in Bucharest as boss Jimmy Thelin has built such a comprehensive dossier on FCSB

Bulgarian international Mitov says Thelin has given every player the “best possible information” on the Romanian champions.

And Thelin has laid down “non-negotiable” demands on his team in the bid to reach the Europa League.

Aberdeen face FCSB in the Europa League play-off second qualifying round at the 55,000 capacity National Arena on Thursday.

Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg. Image: SNS

The tie is finely poised at 2-2 after the Dons battled back from two goals down to salvage a draw at Pittodrie in the first leg.

Best possible information on FCSB

Aberdeen can expect a hostile atmosphere from the Romanian club’s ultras at FCSB’s notoriously intimidating stadium.

And Mitov is relishing the challenge.

Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov during training at Cormack Park ahead of the Europa League play-off with FCSB. Image: SNS

He said: “We are playing to be in one of the best competitions in the world and for us to reach the Europa League would be a huge success.

“The manager and his staff have given us the best possible information about the opposition and everything is built towards this game.

“He is really good at concentrating on one game at a time.

“That is hugely important because you don’t want to get stuck in thinking what could have happened before, or what can happen in the future.

“It is about the here anow and the manager is great at that.

“Now it is up to us as players to go out and deliver it.”

FCSB’s National Arena is also used by the Romanian national team.

Hostile National Arena atmosphere

The largest stadium in the country, it also hosts the Romanian Cup final and Romanian Super Cup every season.

It was built in 2011 and hosted the UEFA Europa League final in 2012, the first event of its kind in the history of Romania

Mitov said: “The talk is that they are going to have a big crowd but that is amazing for us.

“Playing in a huge stadium against big opposition is something we want to do and look forward to the challenge.

FCSB supporters during a Europa League match with RFS in Bucharest, Romania. Image: Shutterstock.

“It will be a very different atmosphere to Scotland as it is more hostile.

“There are different rules in the leagues I guess because here you are not allowed to do certain things.

“But in European countries, places like Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria and the Balkan countries the ultras are a different level.

“And that is something we want to experience.”

Aberdeen boss Thelin raided the summer transfer window to secure nine new signings to prepare for the Euro campaign.

New signings are beginning to gel

Only three of the summer signings started in the first leg against FCSB – Kusini Yengi, Adil Aouchiche and Nicolas Milanovic.

The Dons have only one win from their opening four fixtures this season, against lower league Morton in the League Cup.

Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler scores to make it 2-2 against FCSB at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Such is the high standards of boss Thelin there are “non-negotiables” that have to be met.

Mitov, 28, says it will take time for some of the new signings to settle after coming in from different countries and leagues.

He said: “The team is growing and sometimes it takes a little more time to settle.

“Some players have come from different leagues, playing in a completely different way to what we do here.

“The manager has some serious demands of the players that are non-negotiable.

“Sometimes it takes a little bit longer for players to settle.

Aberdeen’s manager Jimmy Thelin with the players after the final whistle in the UEFA Europa League play-off match. Image: PA

“But for the players that were here in seasons before it is our job to guide them and show them how we want to play.

“It is a team game, not an individual sport and everyone has to be on it and do their job.

“When that happens the team grows and grows.

“That is the challenge we need to take on.”

Mitov was a Scottish Cup hero when saving two spot-kicks in the penalty shoot-out win against Celtic in the final.

Short summer break for Mitov

That trophy triumph elevated Aberdeen into the Europa League play-offs.

He began the new season match sharp and fully fit – as he never really had a break.

He said:  “I didn’t have much of a summer as I went straight to the internationals.

“After the final I only had four days then was straight into a 12 day camp.

“Then I had 10 days where I was on holiday with my family and then I flew straight to Portugal to meet the boys.

Aberdeen’s Dimitar Mitov celebrating after saving the last penalty from Celtic’s Alistair Johnston to win the Scottish Cup. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“I like it that way because it means you are still fresh.

“Even when I went to Portugal for Aberdeen’s camp I was still fresh as I only hadn’t trained for 10 days.

“I also like it when it is game after game as you keep yourself ticking.”

