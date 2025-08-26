Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov reveals boss Jimmy Thelin’s ‘non-negotiable’ Europa League play-off demand for Bucharest

Keeper Dimitar Mitov insists there will be no surprises in Bucharest as boss Jimmy Thelin has built such a comprehensive dossier on FCSB

Bulgarian international Mitov says Thelin has given every player the “best possible information” on the Romanian champions.

And Thelin has laid down “non-negotiable” demands on his team in the bid to reach the Europa League.

Aberdeen face FCSB in the Europa League play-off second qualifying round at the 55,000 capacity National Arena on Thursday.

The tie is finely poised at 2-2 after the Dons battled back from two goals down to salvage a draw at Pittodrie in the first leg.

Best possible information on FCSB

Aberdeen can expect a hostile atmosphere from the Romanian club’s ultras at FCSB’s notoriously intimidating stadium.

And Mitov is relishing the challenge.

He said: “We are playing to be in one of the best competitions in the world and for us to reach the Europa League would be a huge success.

“The manager and his staff have given us the best possible information about the opposition and everything is built towards this game.

“He is really good at concentrating on one game at a time.

“That is hugely important because you don’t want to get stuck in thinking what could have happened before, or what can happen in the future.

“It is about the here anow and the manager is great at that.

“Now it is up to us as players to go out and deliver it.”

FCSB’s National Arena is also used by the Romanian national team.

Hostile National Arena atmosphere

The largest stadium in the country, it also hosts the Romanian Cup final and Romanian Super Cup every season.

It was built in 2011 and hosted the UEFA Europa League final in 2012, the first event of its kind in the history of Romania

Mitov said: “The talk is that they are going to have a big crowd but that is amazing for us.

“Playing in a huge stadium against big opposition is something we want to do and look forward to the challenge.

“It will be a very different atmosphere to Scotland as it is more hostile.

“There are different rules in the leagues I guess because here you are not allowed to do certain things.

“But in European countries, places like Romania, Serbia, Bulgaria and the Balkan countries the ultras are a different level.

“And that is something we want to experience.”

Aberdeen boss Thelin raided the summer transfer window to secure nine new signings to prepare for the Euro campaign.

New signings are beginning to gel

Only three of the summer signings started in the first leg against FCSB – Kusini Yengi, Adil Aouchiche and Nicolas Milanovic.

The Dons have only one win from their opening four fixtures this season, against lower league Morton in the League Cup.

Such is the high standards of boss Thelin there are “non-negotiables” that have to be met.

Mitov, 28, says it will take time for some of the new signings to settle after coming in from different countries and leagues.

He said: “The team is growing and sometimes it takes a little more time to settle.

“Some players have come from different leagues, playing in a completely different way to what we do here.

“The manager has some serious demands of the players that are non-negotiable.

“Sometimes it takes a little bit longer for players to settle.

“But for the players that were here in seasons before it is our job to guide them and show them how we want to play.

“It is a team game, not an individual sport and everyone has to be on it and do their job.

“When that happens the team grows and grows.

“That is the challenge we need to take on.”

Mitov was a Scottish Cup hero when saving two spot-kicks in the penalty shoot-out win against Celtic in the final.

Short summer break for Mitov

That trophy triumph elevated Aberdeen into the Europa League play-offs.

He began the new season match sharp and fully fit – as he never really had a break.

He said: “I didn’t have much of a summer as I went straight to the internationals.

“After the final I only had four days then was straight into a 12 day camp.

“Then I had 10 days where I was on holiday with my family and then I flew straight to Portugal to meet the boys.

“I like it that way because it means you are still fresh.

“Even when I went to Portugal for Aberdeen’s camp I was still fresh as I only hadn’t trained for 10 days.

“I also like it when it is game after game as you keep yourself ticking.”