Richard Gordon: Dante Polvara must start for Aberdeen ahead of Sivert Nilsen in Bucharest

Despite having to settle for a 2-2 draw, the Dons put in a stirring performance against FCSB on Thursday evening, and had they shown more defensive solidity, would have been travelling to Bucharest with an all-important lead.

FCSB will be confident of finishing the job in the Romanian capital, but the late comeback has at least given Aberdeen a chance, and with the United game having been postponed, they have a full week to prepare.

It was fantastic to see Pittodrie absolutely buzzing and that made for an atmospheric occasion, and despite the eventual score, it was hugely enjoyable.

Thanks to the excellent matchday programme I learned that it was the Dons’ 79th home tie, and I reckon I have been at 70 of them, so I have plenty memories to draw on, and while not up there with the likes of Bayern, Waterschei and Ujpest Dozsa, Thursday was a pretty special night.

The team started positively and should have been ahead early on, Kusini Yengi again unconvincing in front of goal, and it was a real sickener when FCSB took the lead in what was their first serious attack. A mix-up at the back contributed, and it was the same story when the visitors doubled their advantage.

The tie looked over at that point, but Jimmy Thelin threw on Graeme Shinnie and Dante Polvara, and the pair, especially the American, certainly made their presence felt. Polvara was everywhere, scored the first and contributed to the second, and set up Ester Sokler for a header which grazed the post.

I would hope that the manager will now give him more game time. Dante missed the first half of last season due to a hamstring injury, but even when fit, Jimmy barely used him; he has started just two games under the Swede, one of those being in the Scottish Cup at Elgin.

I would play him alongside Ante Palaversa with a rejuvenated Shinnie at left-back, dropping Sivert Nilsen to the bench. The Dons will need the same intensity in the return that we saw at Pittodrie, especially in the last half-hour, and I am afraid the Norwegian can no longer offer that.

A poor week for Scotland’s representatives

As for the other Scottish teams in continental competition, it was poor fare.

Rangers were first up, and their Champions League hopes were obliterated in the first 20 minutes against Club Brugge. Russell Martin attempted to accentuate the positive afterwards, saying how proud he was of his players, and they were better in the second half, but the game was done by then. The Belgians should comfortably have enough to secure the tie.

It will mean the Ibrox club have only reached the group stages once in the past 15 years, and even then, they set all kinds of records as they finished pointless and conceded 22 goals.

Overall, and despite the wins over Panathinaikos and Plzen, it has been a difficult start for Martin. He needs his team to start performing better, and more consistently, and Paisley tomorrow afternoon could be another uncomfortable experience for the manager.

Celtic were listless, and booed off the pitch after their stalemate against Kairat Almaty, and next week’s marathon trip to Kazakhstan now appears more daunting than they would have been anticipating. Not for the first time, the home fans vented their anger over a less than impressive summer transfer window, and that could yet cost the Scottish champions dear.

Hibernian, like the Dons, found themselves 2-0 down and flailing, but Josh Mulligan’s late goal raised their hopes, and has at least given them a lifeline to cling on to in Warsaw.

Overall, it was clearly a disappointing week for our clubs, and none of them go into the second legs as favourites to get through. Hibs are the only ones who will go out if they lose on aggregate, and Aberdeen dropping into the Conference League will be no disaster, but the Glasgow pair, particularly Rangers, will be distraught should they miss out on the Champions League riches.

All four have much to do if the early-season optimism is to be restored.