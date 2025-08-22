Richard Gordon: Dante Polvara must start for Aberdeen ahead of Sivert Nilsen in Bucharest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Dante Polvara must start for Aberdeen ahead of Sivert Nilsen in Bucharest

The Dons head to Romania with the tie firmly in the balance after a thrilling 2-2 draw at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen fans celebrate as Dante Polvara scores to make it 2-1.
Image: SNS.
By Richard Gordon

Despite having to settle for a 2-2 draw, the Dons put in a stirring performance against FCSB on Thursday evening, and had they shown more defensive solidity, would have been travelling to Bucharest with an all-important lead.

FCSB will be confident of finishing the job in the Romanian capital, but the late comeback has at least given Aberdeen a chance, and with the United game having been postponed, they have a full week to prepare.

It was fantastic to see Pittodrie absolutely buzzing and that made for an atmospheric occasion, and despite the eventual score, it was hugely enjoyable.

Thanks to the excellent matchday programme I learned that it was the Dons’ 79th home tie, and I reckon I have been at 70 of them, so I have plenty memories to draw on, and while not up there with the likes of Bayern, Waterschei and Ujpest Dozsa, Thursday was a pretty special night.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler at full time after the 2-2 draw against FCSB.
Image: SNS.

The team started positively and should have been ahead early on, Kusini Yengi again unconvincing in front of goal, and it was a real sickener when FCSB took the lead in what was their first serious attack. A mix-up at the back contributed, and it was the same story when the visitors doubled their advantage.

The tie looked over at that point, but Jimmy Thelin threw on Graeme Shinnie and Dante Polvara, and the pair, especially the American, certainly made their presence felt. Polvara was everywhere, scored the first and contributed to the second, and set up Ester Sokler for a header which grazed the post.

I would hope that the manager will now give him more game time. Dante missed the first half of last season due to a hamstring injury, but even when fit, Jimmy barely used him; he has started just two games under the Swede, one of those being in the Scottish Cup at Elgin.

I would play him alongside Ante Palaversa with a rejuvenated Shinnie at left-back, dropping Sivert Nilsen to the bench. The Dons will need the same intensity in the return that we saw at Pittodrie, especially in the last half-hour, and I am afraid the Norwegian can no longer offer that.

A poor week for Scotland’s representatives

As for the other Scottish teams in continental competition, it was poor fare.

Rangers were first up, and their Champions League hopes were obliterated in the first 20 minutes against Club Brugge. Russell Martin attempted to accentuate the positive afterwards, saying how proud he was of his players, and they were better in the second half, but the game was done by then. The Belgians should comfortably have enough to secure the tie.

It will mean the Ibrox club have only reached the group stages once in the past 15 years, and even then, they set all kinds of records as they finished pointless and conceded 22 goals.

Overall, and despite the wins over Panathinaikos and Plzen, it has been a difficult start for Martin. He needs his team to start performing better, and more consistently, and Paisley tomorrow afternoon could be another uncomfortable experience for the manager.

Celtic were listless, and booed off the pitch after their stalemate against Kairat Almaty, and next week’s marathon trip to Kazakhstan now appears more daunting than they would have been anticipating. Not for the first time, the home fans vented their anger over a less than impressive summer transfer window, and that could yet cost the Scottish champions dear.

Hibernian, like the Dons, found themselves 2-0 down and flailing, but Josh Mulligan’s late goal raised their hopes, and has at least given them a lifeline to cling on to in Warsaw.

Overall, it was clearly a disappointing week for our clubs, and none of them go into the second legs as favourites to get through. Hibs are the only ones who will go out if they lose on aggregate, and Aberdeen dropping into the Conference League will be no disaster, but the Glasgow pair, particularly Rangers, will be distraught should they miss out on the Champions League riches.

All four have much to do if the early-season optimism is to be restored.

