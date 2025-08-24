Gothenburg Great believes Bojan Miovski is now too expensive for Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gothenburg Great believes Bojan Miovski is now too expensive for Aberdeen

Neil Simpson would love to see the former Dons striker return but believes the club will struggle to bring the out-of-favour Girona attacker back to Pittodrie.

Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the Dons fans days before signing for Girona. Image: SNS.
Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the Dons fans days before signing for Girona. Image: SNS.
By Paul Third

Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson fears Aberdeen will be priced out of any move to bring Bojan Miovski back to Pittodrie.

Rangers are reportedly weighing up a move to bring the striker back to Scottish football just 12 months after he left Aberdeen.

Simpson shares the sentiment of the Dons fans who would love to see Miovski back at Pittodrie.

But he believes the Dons will struggle to meet the financial package required for the 26-year-old forward.

Simpson said: “I’m sure Aberdeen have got his phone number and we could be doing with someone who’s scoring 20 goals a season. It’d be great if we were interested in him as well.

“But the wage structure he’s on now probably makes that an impossible dream unfortunately.

“We’ve had our time with Bojan, so we’ll just need to look elsewhere.”

Simpson believes Miovski will be a man in demand

North Macedonia international Miovski, who scored 44 goals in two seasons with the Dons, joined Spanish La Liga side Girona in a£6.8million deal a year ago.

However, the move to Spain has not worked out with the striker scoring just four times in 24 appearances for his club.

Miovski’s struggle for game time has led to him being left out of the Girona squad for their trip to Villarreal with reports in Spain claiming the former Don has been told he does not have a future at the club.

Fellow Spanish club Valencia have also been linked with the former Don, who is reportedly willing to leave only on a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy.

Simpson is not surprised to see a queue of admirers forming for the striker.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scored 44 goals in his time with the Dons. Image: SNS.

He said: “When you saw him at Aberdeen, he scored against Celtic and Rangers.

There’s no doubt he is a quality striker, and it’s not hard to see why other teams are interested in him.”

“Sometimes some big moves just don’t work out but I’m sure he’ll be richer from the move he made last year. That sometimes helps.”

The sight of Miovski returning to Pittodrie as a Rangers player would be a bitter pill for the Aberdeen supporters to swallow following the emotional scenes as the striker waved goodbye to his adoring faithful at Pittodrie 12 months ago.

When asked if a move to Rangers would lead to Miovski’s stature among the Dons fans changing Simpson said:  “We’ll just wait and see what happens.”

Conversation