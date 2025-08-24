Gothenburg Great believes Bojan Miovski is now too expensive for Aberdeen

Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson fears Aberdeen will be priced out of any move to bring Bojan Miovski back to Pittodrie.

Rangers are reportedly weighing up a move to bring the striker back to Scottish football just 12 months after he left Aberdeen.

Simpson shares the sentiment of the Dons fans who would love to see Miovski back at Pittodrie.

But he believes the Dons will struggle to meet the financial package required for the 26-year-old forward.

Simpson said: “I’m sure Aberdeen have got his phone number and we could be doing with someone who’s scoring 20 goals a season. It’d be great if we were interested in him as well.

“But the wage structure he’s on now probably makes that an impossible dream unfortunately.

“We’ve had our time with Bojan, so we’ll just need to look elsewhere.”

Simpson believes Miovski will be a man in demand

North Macedonia international Miovski, who scored 44 goals in two seasons with the Dons, joined Spanish La Liga side Girona in a£6.8million deal a year ago.

However, the move to Spain has not worked out with the striker scoring just four times in 24 appearances for his club.

Miovski’s struggle for game time has led to him being left out of the Girona squad for their trip to Villarreal with reports in Spain claiming the former Don has been told he does not have a future at the club.

Fellow Spanish club Valencia have also been linked with the former Don, who is reportedly willing to leave only on a permanent deal or a loan with an obligation to buy.

Simpson is not surprised to see a queue of admirers forming for the striker.

He said: “When you saw him at Aberdeen, he scored against Celtic and Rangers.

There’s no doubt he is a quality striker, and it’s not hard to see why other teams are interested in him.”

“Sometimes some big moves just don’t work out but I’m sure he’ll be richer from the move he made last year. That sometimes helps.”

The sight of Miovski returning to Pittodrie as a Rangers player would be a bitter pill for the Aberdeen supporters to swallow following the emotional scenes as the striker waved goodbye to his adoring faithful at Pittodrie 12 months ago.

When asked if a move to Rangers would lead to Miovski’s stature among the Dons fans changing Simpson said: “We’ll just wait and see what happens.”