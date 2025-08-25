Sir Alex Ferguson’s unforgettable rant on Aberdeen’s last trip to Romania

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin would do well to avoid any tea urns when the Dons head to Romania for only the second time in their history this week.

Romanian league champions FCSB stand between the Dons and qualification for the league stage of the Europa League for the first time on Thursday.

Aberdeen’s last visit to Romania was 44 years ago when Sir Alex Ferguson’s side faced Arges Pitesti in the second round of the UEFA Cup.

The visit in the 1981-82 European campaign, a season before Gothenburg Glory against Real Madrid in the European Cup Winners’ Cup, proved to be an eventful, and for the legendary former Dons boss, painful, affair.

Aberdeen, having eliminated holders Ipswich Town in the previous round, were on a high.

The Dons arrived in Romania with a 3-0 lead from the first leg at Pittodrie but Ferguson had his squad well warned the job was far from done.

Gothenburg Great Neil Simpson said: “Fergie always used to say ‘you’re just never sure, and you think you’re doing well, and then everything can collapse round about you.'”

Second leg drama unfolded in Romania

Ferguson’s warning proved apt following a disastrous first half showing.

Marin Radu scored in the 31st minute for the home side. Four minutes later Doug Rougvie was replaced by Simpson as Ferguson shuffled the pack.

The midfielder had been on the pitch all of 60 seconds when Ilie Barbalescu netted again to make it 3-2 on aggregate.

What followed, was the infamous Fergie fury.

Simpson said: “I started on the bench that day, and he was going absolutely crazy, especially at Gordon Strachan.

“It was looking really shaky for us at the break and what followed at half-time is infamous.

“In the dressing room there was a tea urn and Fergie was raging. He went to smash the urn but it must have been five inches thick and it just stood there unmoved after he hit it.

“We thought he had broken his arm but it just made him even more angry and he booted the tray of tea cups.

“It must have worked though because our second-half performance was excellent.”

The Dons rallied from the hairdryer treatment as second half goals from Strachan and John Hewitt secured a 2-2 draw on the night and a 5-2 aggregate win.

Simpson believes the manager’s attributes were key in turning the tie back in the team’s favour.

He said: “We were the better team, but what you find in Europe is teams will have a couple of quality players. In the Pitesti game they carved two goals out of nothing.

“We weren’t playing particularly well, but when you’ve got Alex Ferguson, you have a guy who can tweak a few things, make some changes, then deliver a half-time blast. But it definitely worked.”

Dons can beat FCSB on their return to Romania

Simpson and his team-mates got the result they wanted in the end to progress, and he believes Thelin’s class of 2025 can achieve similar success when they travel to Bucharest for the second leg this week.

The tie is delicately poised at 2-2 following a dramatic comeback from Aberdeen from 2-0 down against the 10 men of FCSB.

Simpson knows a tough test lies ahead but one Aberdeen are capable of passing.

He said: “I didn’t think FCSB were particularly good. We gifted them two goals, which gave them encouragement, but we produced a great fightback.

“I do think that we have got a chance over there.

“Obviously it’s got to be different over there as they are at home, but we’ve shown that we have pace which can hurt them in the wide areas.

“If we do put in a disciplined defensive performance we’ve got a chance.

“It would be great to be in the Europa League.

“You see the list of teams with the likes of Bologna, where Lewis Ferguson is playing, and the teams of real calibre, and it would be brilliant.

“If it is the Conference then obviously it’s going to be another great experience for a young squad.

“But I’m optimistic we can get a result and reach the Europa League.”