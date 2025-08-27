Sean Wallace: Why Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler must start against FCSB in Bucharest

Aberdeen duo Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler have both delivered compelling arguments to start against struggling FCSB in Bucharest.

Midfielder Polvara and striker Sokler have yet to start for the Dons this season but that has to change in the Europa League play-off second leg.

FCSB are a team in crisis after their domestic form suffered another setback when crashing to a shock 2-0 home loss to newly promoted Arges Pitesti on Sunday.

Defending Romanian champions FCSB have won only once in seven league matches and are languishing 13th in the table.

That crash in domestic form has let to reduced home crowds for league matches.

FCSB head coach Elias Charalambous admitted after the latest league loss that he is concerned ahead of the second leg against Aberdeen.

Changes could expose FCSB’s cracks

Romanians FCSB are struggling and the cracks were visible in the first leg at Pittodrie when Aberdeen dominated possession and created the better chances.

Starting Polvara and Sokler can be the formula that turns the cracks in the FCSB squad into holes – and paves the way to the Europa League.

Remarkably Polvara has started only two games since Jimmy Thelin was appointed manager last summer.

Granted, the American was ruled out for five months last season after suffering a hamstring injury in summer 2024 that required surgery.

However Polvara has shown he is a big game player who rises to the occasion in high pressure, high stakes matches.

In the 2023-24 season he scored a superb goal in the 2-1 UEFA Conference League group loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany.

Polvara thrives on the Euro stage

Polvara also scored in a 3-2 loss in the UEFA Conference League to PAOK at Pittodrie in the same season.

He also delivered a sublime through ball in the League Cup semi-final that same season to play Bojan Miovski through to score in the 1-0 win against Hibs.

Yet it is the here and now that should propel Polvara into the starting line-up for the showdown with FCSB.

Polvara was the catalyst in the first leg that turned a 2-0 deficit into a 2-2 draw to keep Aberdeen’s Europa League dream alive.

The midfielder netted within two minutes of his introduction and brought an energy, edge and composure to the Dons.

He also impressed when coming off the bench in the 2-0 Premiership losses to Celtic and Hearts this season.

Playing against a team of FCSB’s European pedigree at their own stadium, in front of a hostile crowd, requires players with a calmness and composure.

It requires players who embrace the challenge of playing on the big stage and Polvara has consistently shown he ticks that box.

Sokler was a threat to FCSB defence

Striker Sokler is also a player who has endured limited starts under Thelin.

The Slovenian brought an aggressive intent to Aberdeen’s attack when introduced off the bench in the first leg against the Romanians.

Summer signing Kusini Yengi is improving with each game but Sokler brings an edge to the front-line that merits a start at the National Arena.

He caused problems for the FCSB defence with his pressing play and curving, intelligent runs in behind the back-line.

Sokler also delivered the dramatic late leveller with a superb header in the 90th minute.

The striker also has a habit of scoring in huge matches.

Sokler netted in the 2-0 win against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie in 2023.

The striker also scored a last gasp leveller in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic the same season, before the Dons lost out on penalties.

Last season Sokler scored a superb goal in the 2-2 draw with Celtic at Parkhead and also a sensational overhead bicycle kick goal in the 3-3 draw at Hibs.

Starting both could be the key to a triumphant night in Bucharest.