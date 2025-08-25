FCSB in crisis ahead of Aberdeen visit to Bucharest for Europa League play-off second leg

FCSB head coach Elias Charalambous has warned his side they have no chance of beating Aberdeen and qualifying for the Europa League unless they change their attitude.

The Dons’ Europa League play-off opponents FCSB are in crisis after suffering their fourth league defeat of the season in Romania on Sunday.

The Romanian champions, who drew 2-2 with Jimmy Thelin’s side at Pittodrie in the first leg last week, have won just one of their opening seven matches in Liga 1.

Sunday’s shock 2-0 home defeat by newly-promoted Arges Pitesti leaves the club 14 points behind leaders Universitatea Craiova.

Following the latest loss, Cypriot boss Charalambous has warned his players they must change their attitude if they want to beat Jimmy Thelin’s side in Thursday’s second leg.

He said: “We are not in the right direction, we need to find a balance to improve and have stability in the team.

“I am worried. Only the attitude can qualify us (for the Europa League), that is the only thing we can change.

“We need to give everything, to shed blood. If we don’t understand this, we will have problems.”

‘We’re not where we need to be to win a championship’

Sunday’s defeat means FCSB have taken just one point from their last five matches.

The latest loss has left the boss questioning the attitude of his players ahead of Thursday’s second leg against the Dons in Bucharest.

Charalambous said: “We didn’t show that we want to win this match. If you don’t give everything, if you don’t shed blood on the field, you don’t win. We didn’t do anything.

“For me, attitude is the most important. If we give everything, it’s okay. If we gave our lives from the first minute, it’s okay, but I can’t say these things.

“They fought harder than us. They wanted to win more, it’s simple.

“Last year, in all the training sessions, in all the games, we gave everything.

“For me, attitude matters more than anything else. If we don’t give everything, it’s for nothing.

“We have to change our attitude. This is the first time you’ve heard me say this, but this is the first time I’ve felt like we’re not where we need to be to win a championship.”

Owner Becali vents fury at players following latest defeat

The latest loss has provoked a typically furious response from owner Gigi Becali, who has questioned whether some of his players are up to the task.

Becali said: “I don’t know what’s going on, I have no idea, where to get it, football is played manly and at speed. You play predictably, you don’t score.

“I made a mistake, I put (Dennis) Politic in, who doesn’t play anything. It’s better to leave (Darius) Olaru, who still plays a bit, better also (Juri) Cisotti, who still does something, (more) than George (Octavian Popescu), who makes mistakes.”

Politic and team-mate Denis Alibec bore the brunt of the criticism from the controversial owner following their latest defeat.

Becali said: “Alibec, come on, score, that’s why I hired you, when you’re alone with the goalkeeper, not to play around.

“I boasted so much and that we have the best team, I was also thinking about Politic, but no, it’s not possible, he sleeps on the field, he has to run on the field.

“I don’t know if he’s a footballer, he sleeps on the field.

“Alibec didn’t matter at all. Look at Politic, boy, I thought you were a footballer.”