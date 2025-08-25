FCSB in crisis ahead of Aberdeen visit to Bucharest for Europa League play-off second leg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
FCSB in crisis ahead of Aberdeen visit to Bucharest for Europa League play-off second leg

Romanian league champions suffered fourth defeat in last five league games on Sunday.

By Paul Third
FCSB head coach Elias Charalambous during the UEFA Europa League Playoff first leg against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
FCSB head coach Elias Charalambous has warned his side they have no chance of beating Aberdeen and qualifying for the Europa League unless they change their attitude.

The Dons’ Europa League play-off opponents FCSB are in crisis after suffering their fourth league defeat of the season in Romania on Sunday.

The Romanian champions, who drew 2-2 with Jimmy Thelin’s side at Pittodrie in the first leg last week, have won just one of their opening seven matches in Liga 1.

Sunday’s shock 2-0 home defeat by newly-promoted Arges Pitesti leaves the club 14 points behind leaders Universitatea Craiova.

Following the latest loss, Cypriot boss Charalambous has warned his players they must change their attitude if they want to beat Jimmy Thelin’s side in Thursday’s second leg.

He said: “We are not in the right direction, we need to find a balance to improve and have stability in the team.

“I am worried. Only the attitude can qualify us (for the Europa League), that is the only thing we can change.

“We need to give everything, to shed blood. If we don’t understand this, we will have problems.”

‘We’re not where we need to be to win a championship’

Sunday’s defeat means FCSB have taken just one point from their last five matches.

The latest loss has left the boss questioning the attitude of his players ahead of Thursday’s second leg against the Dons in Bucharest.

Head coach Elias Charalambous during an FCSB MD-1 press conference at Pittodrie Stadium, on August 20, 2025, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Charalambous said: “We didn’t show that we want to win this match. If you don’t give everything, if you don’t shed blood on the field, you don’t win. We didn’t do anything.

“For me, attitude is the most important. If we give everything, it’s okay. If we gave our lives from the first minute, it’s okay, but I can’t say these things.

“They fought harder than us. They wanted to win more, it’s simple.

“Last year, in all the training sessions, in all the games, we gave everything.

“For me, attitude matters more than anything else. If we don’t give everything, it’s for nothing.

“We have to change our attitude. This is the first time you’ve heard me say this, but this is the first time I’ve felt like we’re not where we need to be to win a championship.”

Owner Becali vents fury at players following latest defeat

The latest loss has provoked a typically furious response from owner Gigi Becali, who has questioned whether some of his players are up to the task.

Becali said: “I don’t know what’s going on, I have no idea, where to get it, football is played manly and at speed. You play predictably, you don’t score.

“I made a mistake, I put (Dennis) Politic in, who doesn’t play anything. It’s better to leave (Darius) Olaru, who still plays a bit, better also (Juri) Cisotti, who still does something, (more) than George (Octavian Popescu), who makes mistakes.”

FCSB owner Gigi Becali. Image: Shutterstock

Politic and team-mate Denis Alibec bore the brunt of the criticism from the controversial owner following their latest defeat.

Becali said: “Alibec, come on, score, that’s why I hired you, when you’re alone with the goalkeeper, not to play around.

“I boasted so much and that we have the best team, I was also thinking about Politic, but no, it’s not possible, he sleeps on the field, he has to run on the field.

“I don’t know if he’s a footballer, he sleeps on the field.

“Alibec didn’t matter at all. Look at Politic, boy, I thought you were a footballer.”

