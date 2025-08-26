Willie Miller: Aberdeen can use FCSB’s cocky comments as motivation to silence the Romanians

Aberdeen can use the cocky comments from FCSB as inspiration to silence the Romanians in the Europa League play-off in Bucharest.

FCSB’s owner Gigi Becali has written off Aberdeen’s chances of winning in the second leg on Thursday night, despite a 2-2 draw at Pittodrie.

A number of FCSB players have also said progressing at the expense of the Dons will be a formality.

FCSB’s dismissal of Aberdeen can be used as further motivation to really fire up the Aberdeen team ahead of the clash at the 55,000-capacity National Arena.

I would imagine captain Graeme Shinnie will make reference to the comments and arrogance from the FCSB camp in the build-up to the game. I know I would as captain!

Silencing Bayern Munich at Pittodrie

It was a similar situation when we played Bayern Munich in 1983 in the European Cup Winners’ Cup.

We drew 0-0 with Bayern Munich in Germany in the first leg, yet they felt it would be an easy game in the return at Pittodrie – and we proved them wrong by winning 3-2 on another step to lifting the trophy.

Using the comments from FCSB can be a way of galvanising the Dons’ dressing room to show the Romanians what they are capable of – and also shut them up.

Aberdeen can also take heart from FCSB’s poor domestic form as they suffered another loss at the weekend in defence of their league title.

FCSB lost 2-0 at home to newly-promoted Arges Pitesti on Sunday and have won only one of their opening seven matches in Liga 1.

The Romanians are leaking goals and that is something that can be exploited by the Dons in the second leg.

Aberdeen must cut out costly errors

Aberdeen will have also learned valuable lessons from the first leg at Pittodrie.

Thelin’s side can go into the clash in Bucharest with confidence, but it is fundamental they cut out the errors at the back.

Both of FCSB’s goals at Pittodrie came from errors.

The first goal was a catalogue of bad decisions and the second came from a misunderstanding down the left straight after a substitution.

Bucharest is an opportunity for Aberdeen players to become heroes by stepping up to the plate to embrace the challenge of qualifying for the Europa League.

It will be a difficult night for the Dons, as FCSB have a a wealth of European experience and the stadium will be a hostile atmosphere.

Could Thelin switch formation?

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin could have the element of surprise in Romania.

Thelin now has that flexibility to switch from his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation to the 5-3-2 which was so successful in the Scottish Cup final win against Celtic.

FCSB have a certain way of playing and going to the formation used in the Scottish Cup final may surprise them.

In European football flexibility is important.

At 2-2 after the first leg, it is all square and hangs in the balance, so I’m not sure if Thelin will go as open and attacking as he did at Pittodrie or whether he will be more cautious and go with the Scottish Cup final card.

Thelin is a manager who likes to play on the front foot, which I applaud – however, maybe Bucharest is the time to change the shape and go with a tactic that is difficult to break down.

Selection questions for Bucharest

In the hope the Dons can stay tight and get a few scoring chances… and take them!

The formation is one of a number of decisions Thelin has ahead of Thursday’s match.

Does he hand starts to Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler, who both came off the bench at Pittodrie and scored in the 2-2 draw with FCSB?

Polvara was excellent against the Romanians and played a key role in turning the game around from 2-0 down.

Another question is does Thelin go with both Sivert Heltne Nilsen and Graeme Shinnie for their experience, or leave one on the bench?

Does he go with Shinnie at left-back or stick with Gavin Molloy in that position?

Captain Shinnie was inspirational when he came on as a substitute in the first leg and really drove the team on.

There are so many questions – but hopefully the ultimate answer will result in Aberdeen progressing to the Europa League.