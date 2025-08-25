Aberdeen starlet Zak To on the experience he’s gained alongside first-team players this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen starlet Zak To on the experience he’s gained alongside first-team players this season

The Dons youngster is also on loan to Breedon Highland League club Keith - and scored an impressive free-kick on Saturday.

Zak To has had a good start to the season with Aberdeen and Keith.
By Callum Law

Aberdeen youngster Zak To is pleased to have gained experience alongside Dons first-team players.

The 17-year-old midfielder, who is on loan at Breedon Highland League side Keith, has had a fine start to the season – with both his loan and parent clubs.

To featured in Aberdeen’s first-team pre-season friendly against Cove Rangers in July and also played alongside a host of senior players in an Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup win over Fraserburgh earlier this month.

Then, last week, a younger Dons side progressed to the semi-finals of that tournament with victory against Banks o’ Dee.

At Keith, To has been a regular and netted his first goal for the Maroons, a stunning late free-kick, in Saturday’s draw with Formartine United.

Revealing the impact of being around the Aberdeen first-team has had on him, the teenager said: “Playing in the friendly against Cove was a really good experience and it boosted my confidence.

“All the first-team guys have been really good with me, they’re really welcoming and easy to speak to.

Zak To in action for Aberdeen in pre-season against Buckie Thistle.

“When you’re involved with the first-team, you feel included straightaway and they take all the pressure off you straightaway.

“In the Fraserburgh game in the Aberdeenshire Cup, it was great to play with a few of the first-team boys – they speak to you through the whole game and they make it easier for you with their experience.”

Loan benefits for Aberdeen’s To

Aberdeen have changed their approach to youth development this season and are keen to get more of their youth players exposed to first-team football at an early age.

To has nothing but positive things to say about his time at Keith so far.

He added: “I was quite happy going on loan – as long as I’m playing football that’s the main thing.

“It’s a different challenge for me playing men’s football and it’s really benefiting me.

“I’ve played quite a few games for Keith already and it’s really helping me in terms of my physicality, which is something I needed to work on.

“I’m really enjoying the experience and the challenge with Keith.”

Next week To will be back in red when Aberdeen face Buckie Thistle in the last four of the Shire Cup.

The Dons have won the competition, which started in 1887, a record 35 times, but their last triumph was in 2004-05.

To said: “Every competition we enter we want to win, and the Aberdeenshire Cup is no different, so hopefully we can get through.

“It was before my time, but I know the club has a good record in the competition, so hopefully we can add to it.”

