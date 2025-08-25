Aberdeen starlet Zak To on the experience he’s gained alongside first-team players this season

Aberdeen youngster Zak To is pleased to have gained experience alongside Dons first-team players.

The 17-year-old midfielder, who is on loan at Breedon Highland League side Keith, has had a fine start to the season – with both his loan and parent clubs.

To featured in Aberdeen’s first-team pre-season friendly against Cove Rangers in July and also played alongside a host of senior players in an Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup win over Fraserburgh earlier this month.

Then, last week, a younger Dons side progressed to the semi-finals of that tournament with victory against Banks o’ Dee.

At Keith, To has been a regular and netted his first goal for the Maroons, a stunning late free-kick, in Saturday’s draw with Formartine United.

Revealing the impact of being around the Aberdeen first-team has had on him, the teenager said: “Playing in the friendly against Cove was a really good experience and it boosted my confidence.

“All the first-team guys have been really good with me, they’re really welcoming and easy to speak to.

“When you’re involved with the first-team, you feel included straightaway and they take all the pressure off you straightaway.

“In the Fraserburgh game in the Aberdeenshire Cup, it was great to play with a few of the first-team boys – they speak to you through the whole game and they make it easier for you with their experience.”

Loan benefits for Aberdeen’s To

Aberdeen have changed their approach to youth development this season and are keen to get more of their youth players exposed to first-team football at an early age.

To has nothing but positive things to say about his time at Keith so far.

He added: “I was quite happy going on loan – as long as I’m playing football that’s the main thing.

“It’s a different challenge for me playing men’s football and it’s really benefiting me.

“I’ve played quite a few games for Keith already and it’s really helping me in terms of my physicality, which is something I needed to work on.

“I’m really enjoying the experience and the challenge with Keith.”

Next week To will be back in red when Aberdeen face Buckie Thistle in the last four of the Shire Cup.

The Dons have won the competition, which started in 1887, a record 35 times, but their last triumph was in 2004-05.

To said: “Every competition we enter we want to win, and the Aberdeenshire Cup is no different, so hopefully we can get through.

“It was before my time, but I know the club has a good record in the competition, so hopefully we can add to it.”