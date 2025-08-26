Referee dubbed ‘arrogant’ by Jose Mourinho to take charge of Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off second leg at FCSB

Norwegian referee Espen Eskas, who was dubbed ‘arrogant’ by Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho last season, will officiate Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off second leg at FCSB on Thursday.

Mourinho criticised the official for denying his side three penalties in their Europa League defeat by Rangers at Ibrox in March.

Trailing 3-1 from the first leg defeat in Turkey, Fenerbahce won the second leg 2-0 at Ibrox but were eliminated 3-2 on penalties following a second leg thriller in Glasgow.

Legendary club boss Mourinho, who has managed Chelsea, Porto, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Roma, accused the Norwegian referee of being arrogant following his side’s elimination from the tournament.

Mourinho, who claimed his side were denied three penalties in the 120 minutes played at Ibrox, was unhappy none of the penalty claims were reviewed during the fixture.

He said: “The fourth official was a nice guy, he was not arrogant like the referee.

“The ref and the VAR, they decided that we should go to penalties because three penalties within 120 minutes.

“Then on the penalties we missed three and Rangers go through, congratulations to them.”

Former Besiktas and Real Sociedad winger Nihat labelled the official’s display as scandalous and called for the referee to hang up his whistle.

Nihat, who works as a pundit for Turkish television, said: “The Norwegian referee should go back to his home and eat salmon with his family instead of refereeing. His performance was scandalous.

“Fenerbahce should have had three penalties – it was a refereeing massacre.”

Eskas at the centre of more drama in Bilbao

Eskas caused further controversy following his handling of the Europa League semi-final between Manchester United and Athletic Bilbao in May.

The official initially did not award a penalty for a challenge on United striker Rasmus Hojlund in Spain.

But, following a VAR review, the referee reversed his decision, awarding a penalty and brandishing a red card to Bilbao defender Dani Vivian.

Bilbao were furious as they believed United player Alenjandro Garnacho had handled the ball in the build-up, but the VAR decision stood, the penalty was converted by Bruno Fernandes, and United went on to win 3-0 in the first leg.

The incident, review and subsequent penalty conversion by Fernandes, took six minutes, and Eskas left the field to jeers and whistles at the end of the game.

Eskas is no stranger to Scottish clubs, having already been in charge of one game in Scotland this season.

The 37-year-old officiated Celtic’s goalless draw with Kairat in the Champions League play-off first leg at Celtic Park last week, brandishing five yellow cards.

Last season he showed 98 yellow cards and issued six reds in 26 matches.

Aberdeen head for Romania with the tie delicately poised following last week’s 2-2 draw at Pittodrie between Jimmy Thelin’s side and the Romanian champions.