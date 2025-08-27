Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s three big decisions ahead of Europa League second leg at FCSB

A place in the Europa League is within touching distance for Aberdeen as they prepare to face Romanian champions FCSB in Thursday’s play-off second leg in Bucharest.

The tie is delicately poised following a dramatic 2-2 draw in the first leg at Pittodrie last week.

Jimmy Thelin’s side rallied from 2-0 down against the 10 men from Romania to ensure it is as you were ahead of the second meeting at the National Arena in Bucharest.

But Aberdeen’s stirring comeback has given the Dons manager much to ponder as he bids to lead his side to the league phase of the tournament.

Will the super-subs be rewarded with a starting role?

Thelin’s substitutes played key roles in the fact this tie is still level after a pulsating 90 minutes at Pittodrie a week ago.

Defensive lapses cost Aberdeen dear as they found themselves trailing 2-0 after 47 minutes to a team which had been reduced to 10 men following Juri Cisotti’s red card six minutes before the break.

Thelin made a triple change at the break, sending on Leighton Clarkson, Mats Knoester and Ester Sokler with captain Graeme Shinnie and Dante Polvara joining the action just after the hour mark.

It was the introduction of Polvara in particular which got the Dons back into the game as the American midfielder struck to reduce the arrears within two minutes of his arrival.

His powerhouse display gave Aberdeen the spark, and belief, which looked to be draining away, and it continued to the end as Sokler’s header in the final minute levelled the game.

Shinnie’s tenacity and Clarkson’s guile were also crucial in the comeback and the Dons boss will surely be tempted to include some of those who came off the bench for the second leg in Bucharest.

Yengi or Sokler?

Who leads the line is arguably the biggest decision facing the Dons boss.

Kusini Yengi struggled to impose himself in his first-half showing at Pittodrie, managing one effort in stoppage time before the interval which was off target.

He was replaced by Sokler for the second half who made a lively impression in his showing off the bench.

Sokler had three attempts at goal and looked lively in his cameo before heading home the late equaliser to give the Dons hope of completing the job in Romania.

The 26-year-old Slovenian striker, who is in the final year of his contract at Pittodrie, has struggled to hold down a regular place in the side in his time at the club.

An injury-blighted campaign last season did not help but now fit again, the attacker made a strong case for a start following his second half display against FCSB.

Australian international Yengi has been the man leading the line so far this season Sokler’s success against FCSB will have given Thelin food for thought for the second leg.

Attack or defend?

FCSB striker Daniel Birligea was the thorn in Aberdeen’s side last week as he scored one and set up the other in an excellent individual display at Pittodrie.

But from a Dons viewpoint, the goals conceded were self-inflicted. If Aberdeen can tighten up defensively then, as shown at Pittodrie, they are capable of causing the Romanian champions problems.

Domestically, the start to the season has not been good for the league champions in their homeland.

Elias Charalambous’ side have taken five points from seven league games, are fourth bottom of the 16-team division, have taken one point from their last five games and are 14 points adrift of the league leaders.

That’s why the club in crisis headlines are already appearing in Romania.

The dilemma for Thelin, armed with this information, is how to approach the tie in Bucharest.

It’s either stay in the game and hit FCSB on the break, knowing the pressure will mount on the home side, or go on the attack against a team which has looked vulnerable defensively.

A place in the league phase of the Europa League is there for the Dons if they get this one right.