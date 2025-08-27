Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s three big decisions ahead of Europa League second leg at FCSB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s three big decisions ahead of Europa League second leg at FCSB

From starting roles to the tactical approach, we assess the big calls facing the Dons manager in Bucharest.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the UEFA Europa League Play-Offs First Leg match against FCSB at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the UEFA Europa League Play-Offs First Leg match against FCSB at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

A place in the Europa League is within touching distance for Aberdeen as they prepare to face Romanian champions FCSB in Thursday’s play-off second leg in Bucharest.

The tie is delicately poised following a dramatic 2-2 draw in the first leg at Pittodrie last week.

Jimmy Thelin’s side rallied from 2-0 down against the 10 men from Romania to ensure it is as you were ahead of the second meeting at the National Arena in Bucharest.

But Aberdeen’s stirring comeback has given the Dons manager much to ponder as he bids to lead his side to the league phase of the tournament.

Will the super-subs be rewarded with a starting role?

Thelin’s substitutes played key roles in the fact this tie is still level after a pulsating 90 minutes at Pittodrie a week ago.

Defensive lapses cost Aberdeen dear as they found themselves trailing 2-0 after 47 minutes to a team which had been reduced to 10 men following Juri Cisotti’s red card six minutes before the break.

Thelin made a triple change at the break, sending on Leighton Clarkson, Mats Knoester and Ester Sokler with captain Graeme Shinnie and Dante Polvara joining the action just after the hour mark.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg.
Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg. Image: SNS

It was the introduction of Polvara in particular which got the Dons back into the game as the American midfielder struck to reduce the arrears within two minutes of his arrival.

His powerhouse display gave Aberdeen the spark, and belief, which looked to be draining away, and it continued to the end as Sokler’s header in the final minute levelled the game.

Shinnie’s tenacity and Clarkson’s guile were also crucial in the comeback and the Dons boss will surely be tempted to include some of those who came off the bench for the second leg in Bucharest.

Yengi or Sokler?

Who leads the line is arguably the biggest decision facing the Dons boss.

Kusini Yengi struggled to impose himself in his first-half showing at Pittodrie, managing one effort in stoppage time before the interval which was off target.

He was replaced by Sokler for the second half who made a lively impression in his showing off the bench.

Sokler had three attempts at goal and looked lively in his cameo before heading home the late equaliser to give the Dons hope of completing the job in Romania.

Aberdeen's Ester Sokler celebrates as he scores to make it 2-2 during a UEFA Europa League play-off first leg against FCSB.
Aberdeen’s Ester Sokler celebrates as he scores to make it 2-2 during a UEFA Europa League play-off first leg against FCSB. Image: SNS

The 26-year-old Slovenian striker, who is in the final year of his contract at Pittodrie, has struggled to hold down a regular place in the side in his time at the club.

An injury-blighted campaign last season did not help but now fit again, the attacker made a strong case for a start following his second half display against FCSB.

Australian international Yengi has been the man leading the line so far this season Sokler’s success against FCSB will have given Thelin food for thought for the second leg.

Attack or defend?

FCSB striker Daniel Birligea was the thorn in Aberdeen’s side last week as he scored one and set up the other in an excellent individual display at Pittodrie.

But from a Dons viewpoint, the goals conceded were self-inflicted. If Aberdeen can tighten up defensively then, as shown at Pittodrie, they are capable of causing the Romanian champions problems.

Domestically, the start to the season has not been good for the league champions in their homeland.

Elias Charalambous’ side have taken five points from seven league games, are fourth bottom of the 16-team division, have taken one point from their last five games and are 14 points adrift of the league leaders.

Head coach Elias Charalambous during the press conference at Pittodrie before FCSB's Europa League tie against Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Head coach Elias Charalambous during the press conference at Pittodrie before FCSB’s Europa League tie against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

That’s why the club in crisis headlines are already appearing in Romania.

The dilemma for Thelin, armed with this information, is how to approach the tie in Bucharest.

It’s either stay in the game and hit FCSB on the break, knowing the pressure will mount on the home side, or go on the attack against a team which has looked vulnerable defensively.

A place in the league phase of the Europa League is there for the Dons if they get this one right.

