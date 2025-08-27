Aberdeen Tactics Watch: How Jimmy Thelin’s Dons salvaged draw against FCSB at Pittodrie – and what will be required in Bucharest

Aberdeen’s European exploits commenced with a rollercoaster evening at Pittodrie which saw the Dons fight back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Romanian champions FCSB.

The Dons will be disappointed to have handed the initiative to their opponents through two careless turnovers which were ruthlessly converted by FCSB.

Thelin made three positive substitutions at half time, looking to capitalise on the red card shown to FCSB’s Juri Cisotti late in the first half, but the ten-man visitors doubled their lead just 50 seconds after the interval.

The timing of the goal was a hammer blow to the Dons’ Europa League ambitions and potentially looked to have put the tie out of reach.

Nevertheless, the Dons were lifted by a fiery Pittodrie crowd and roared back with goals from substitutes Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler.

Stubborn FCSB frustrate Dons

From the outset the Romanian champions were set up to contain Aberdeen and quieten the raucous Pittodrie crowd. The visitors lined up in compact 4-4-2 shape out of possession and remained in an organised defensive block.

FCSB were comfortable sitting deep and defending their own penalty box which meant the Dons had the lion’s share of possession throughout. Aberdeen’s territorial dominance grew after the visitors were reduced to ten men, holding 80% of possession in the second half.

Aberdeen have frequently had trouble breaking down opponents sitting in low blocks, and when the visitors doubled their lead there was a creeping sense of familiarity around proceedings.

Thelin’s substitutions however were key to turning the tide of the game, particularly the introductions of goalscorers Polvara and Sokler, alongside Leighton Clarkson who lifted the tempo of the Reds’ attacking play.

Polvara took only three minutes to smash a fierce drive in off the post which gave his side a lifeline, whereas Sokler’s introduction brought a penalty box presence which has been sorely missing from the Dons’ league performances this season.

An honourable mention should also be given to Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie who injected much needed energy and aggression into the Dons performance.

High crossing volumes

The visitors looked to absorb waves of Aberdeen attacks, which predominately came from crossing opportunities as FCSB looked to funnel the Dons out wide. This was reflected in the match statistics which showed Aberdeen attempted 47 crosses on Thursday, significantly more than the Dons’ league average for the 2024-25 season (22 crosses per game).

In fact, Aberdeen only attempted more crosses on one occasion last season which was during the 2-2 draw with Dundee United at Pittodrie in March. Interestingly that game followed a familiar pattern, with the visitors taking a two-goal lead before Aberdeen fought back to earn a draw with a late equaliser.

On both occasions, Aberdeen lined up against a compact defensive block which thrived when defending its own penalty box.

To combat this, Aberdeen frequently looked for early crossing opportunities before the FCSB backline had the opportunity to form a settled defensive shape. This approach was evident within the opening minutes when Alexander Jensen curled a threatening first-time cross deep into the visitors’ box which striker Kusini Yengi failed to connect with.

Shortly after, Dons midfielder Ante Palaversa whipped in a teasing cross which sent the FCSB defence back-pedalling. Yengi again failed to make meaningful compact but the Dons’ attacking intent was clear from the outset.

In the build-up, Jensen did well to attract pressure from two FCSB players out wide, which leaves Palaversa unmarked with time to pick his cross from deep. Thelin encouraged his wide men to attack the penalty box to support Yengi and Aouchiche, which pinned back FCSB who were forced to defend in numbers.

Impact of Aberdeen substitutions

Sokler’s introduction at half time brought more attacking instinct to the Dons frontline, with the striker timing his runs well to get on the end of crossing opportunities. In this example, it is Dons defender Jack Milne who crosses from deep after carrying the ball forward unopposed.

Sokler rose well above his marker to flick the ball onto Aouchiche who tested the FCSB goalkeeper. The early cross from Milne and the presence of four Aberdeen players in the box prevented the FCSB backline from forming a settled shape.

Whilst there was an element of fortune around Topi Keskinen’s blocked shot in the build-up to the Dons’ opening goal, it was no coincidence that Polvara and Adil Aouchiche were both on hand to capitalise on the loose ball.

Aouchiche was a constant presence in the FCSB penalty area, supporting his teammate Sokler. Whilst Polvara caught the eye with his thunderous strike, the impact of Aouchiche’s touch in the build-up should not be understated.

Shortly after firing the Dons back into the game, Polvara floated a dangerous cross into the box which Sokler glanced agonisingly wide. Sokler here showcased the intelligence of his attacking movement to find space in a crowded FCSB penalty area. Again, the Slovenian forward was supported by four Aberdeen teammates in the opposition box.

Aberdeen also benefitted from the introduction of Clarkson in the second half, with the midfielder increasing the tempo of the Dons’ attacking play and often finding teammates in space.

Clarkson’s early cross on 89 minutes found Polvara at the back post, catching the FCSB backline off guard. Polvara used his size and physicality to knock the ball down to Sokler whose goal-bound effort was miraculously blocked by FCSB defender Daniel Graovac.

Sokler completes Dons comeback

The Dons comeback was completed from the resulting corner when Sokler rose high above the FCSB defence to guide home a header in front of the Red Shed.

The striker provided a much-needed focal point to the Aberdeen frontline and has surely put himself in contention for his first start of the season in the return leg in Bucharest.

The same can be said for fans’ favourite Polvara, who has consistently made positive contributions from the bench since returning from injury last season.

The trip to Bucharest is likely to pose a very different challenge for the Reds, who won’t have the energy of the Pittodrie crowd behind them.

FCSB are likely to be far more expansive in front of their own fans, particularly considering the Romanian champions played almost an hour at Pittodrie with ten men.

Aberdeen are going to have any chance of leaving Bucharest with a place in the Europa League league phase, similar performances will be needed from the likes of Polvara and Sokler who have both staked their claim for a spot in the starting line-up.

Andrew Budge writes tactical features on X and Substack and is a weekly contributor to the Ally Begg ABTV YouTube channel. Read more from Andrew here.