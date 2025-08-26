Aberdeen FC Gallery: Aberdeen fans gather in Romania ahead of Europa League play-off against FCSB Our photographer Darrell Benns is in Bucharest as Dons fans gather for Aberdeen's second leg tie against Romanian champions FCSB. Dons fans Callum Guthrie and Miller Mackintosh in Bucharest for the Aberdeen FC Europa League playoff. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson By Paul Third & Darrell Benns August 26 2025, 9:20 pm August 26 2025, 9:20 pm Share Gallery: Aberdeen fans gather in Romania ahead of Europa League play-off against FCSB Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6836658/gallery-aberdeenfc-fans-in-romania/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen fans have been soaking up the atmosphere in Bucharest ahead of the Dons’ Europa League play-off second leg against Romanian champions FCSB on Thursday. The tie is poised at 2-2 following a thrilling comeback from the Dons against 10-man FCSB at Pittodrie in the first leg last week. A victory for the Dons in Romania would earn Jimmy Thelin’s side a place in this season’s Europa League. The loser will have to be content with a place in this season’s Europa Conference League. Our photographer Darrell Benns is in Romania to capture the Aberdeen fans who will be cheering on the Dons in Europe this week. Beautiful Bucharest. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Dons fans from left, Ross, Dean, Kieran and Tam enjoying the city. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Bucharest. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Bucharest awaits the Dons fans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Dons fans Callum and Cameron Scott. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Bucharest at night. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Dons fan Stuart Reid here to show his support. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Bucharest sights. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson Dons fan Pete Simpson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
