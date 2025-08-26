Gallery: Aberdeen fans gather in Romania ahead of Europa League play-off against FCSB

Aberdeen fans have been soaking up the atmosphere in Bucharest ahead of the Dons’ Europa League play-off second leg against Romanian champions FCSB on Thursday.

The tie is poised at 2-2 following a thrilling comeback from the Dons against 10-man FCSB at Pittodrie in the first leg last week.

A victory for the Dons in Romania would earn Jimmy Thelin’s side a place in this season’s Europa League.

The loser will have to be content with a place in this season’s Europa Conference League.

Our photographer Darrell Benns is in Romania to capture the Aberdeen fans who will be cheering on the Dons in Europe this week.