Aberdeen loan star Adil Aouchiche vows to tap into big game experience in Euro clash in Romania

Summer signing Adil Aouchiche aims to tap into his big game experience in a bid to propel Aberdeen into the Europa League.

Midfielder Aouchiche arrived at Pittodrie on loan from Sunderland with an impressive pedigree having played for Paris Saint-Germain and the French youth team at major international tournaments.

Aouchiche is the youngest ever scorer for Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain having netted for the French giants at just 16-years-old.

Once rated one of Europe’s hottest rising stars the playmaker scored a remarkable nine goals in five games at the Euro under-17 championships in 2019.

Aouchiche currently holds the record for most goals scored at a Uefa national tournament with three-time Ballon d’Or winner Michel Platini, set at Euro 1984.

The Dons midfielder also received a silver medal at the under-17 World Cup in 2019 as the tournament’s second best player.

Aouchiche vows to ‘take responsibility’ in Bucharest

He has a track record of delivering on the big stage and aims to deliver in Budapest where he also hopes to net his first goal for the Dons.

Aberdeen face Romanian champions FCSB in the Europa League second leg at the National Arena on Thursday.

The tie hangs in the balance following a 2-2 draw at Pittodrie.

Aouchiche, 23, said: “I’m going to bring my experience in these types of big games.

“I’m going to take responsibility as a player with my quality and experience.

“Hopefully, I can get my first goal in this really important game.

“I can’t wait to score and to go on to score a lot of goals for Aberdeen.

“I think we can get through.

“We know it will be difficult in Romania as they have a lot of European experience but we are confident.”

The 55,000 capacity National Arena is renowned for generating a hostile atmosphere.

Hostile crowd and searing heat

Bucharest is enduring searing heat with the mercury beyond 30C in the Romanian capital.

Although the kick-off is 9.30pm local time the temperature is still set to be in the mid twenties.

Aouchiche is confident Aberdeen can negotiate the hostile crowd, heat… and FCSB.

He said: “It’s the national stadium and their fans are going to he very passionate.

“It will also be very hot and humid.

“We can’t play easy against them as they want us to make mistakes.

“We’re going to prepare for the game in Romania like we can play, with our style of play.

“Of course, we’re going to take the positive things about the first leg.

“Our fans pushed us throughout the whole game at Pittodrie, even after we had conceded two goals.

“It is really important for us to give confidence to our fans, and to our club.”

Around 650 Aberdeen fans will travel to Bucharest for the high-stakes clash.

Some are already here.

Aberdeen will go on the attack in Bucharest

They travelled to Romania full of optimism following a revival where the Reds recovered from two goals down in the first leg to draw 2-2.

For Aouchiche the fightback was proof of Aberdeen’s quality.

He said: “It wasn’t like a game we expected, but we showed how we can be as a team.

“Our team spirit was really good, the players brought back good energy.

“I think FCSB are going to attack more than they did in Aberdeen because they will be at home.

“We’re going to play high also. We want to win this game.

“Of course, it will be a really good atmosphere in their stadium.

“It is a good game to play as a footballer and as a team.

“Everyone is excited to play the second leg.”

Aouchiche is one of nine signings made by boss Jimmy Thelin during the summer transfer window in a bid to build a squad that can compete in the Euro leagues.

New look Aberdeen ‘improving’

Secured from English Premier League side Sunderland on a season-long loan, the Dons have the option to buy Aouchiche.

It is understood that would be for a club record £1.5million fee.

Thelin’s new look team lost the opening two Premiership games of the season and sit bottom of the league table.

However, Aouchiche is confident the Dons are beginning to gel.

He said: “We are improving game by game.

“We are still a young team although there are a couple of older players with experience.

“As a team we keep learning about our mistakes, but also our good things.

“As a player, we have to improve game by game.

“There are new players and we continue to build the team as quickly as possible.

“We need to be ready for the game in Romania.”