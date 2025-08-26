Video lowdown from Romania: What Aberdeen fans can expect in Bucharest – including price of beer

The Press and Journal team have touched down in roasting Bucharest, Romania, ahead of Aberdeen FC’s Europa League play-off second leg against FCSB.

Last week’s frenetic Pittodrie first leg between Aberdeen and FCSB ended in a 2-2 draw – Jimmy Thelin’s side fighting back from two calamitous defensive errors and 2-0 down in the final half-hour with goals from Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler.

It means it’s ALL to play for as the Dons try to battle their way into the Europa League (while sending their rivals down into the Conference League).

Going into the return at the 55,000-capacity National Arena here, one of the BIG talking points is whether subs like Polvara, Sokler, Leighton Clarkson or Graeme Shinnie will come into the starting line-up for the follow-up clash…

That is a question for Wednesday’s press conference day, where manager Thelin, a Dons player and representatives from FCSB will be addressing the media.

The Red Army, more than 750 at last count, will be following their team to Bucharest for the first European away trip of the season.

A city of almost 2million people, and currently topping the mercury at 27 degrees, the Romanian capital was a destination many fans fancied for the Europa play-off.

While, like me, supporters will begin arriving in Bucharest on Tuesday, most will be landing on Wednesday, and are expected to congregate amid the plentiful bars of the Old Town – including, I’m told, Mojo Bar.

A pint (just LOOK at it) is just 15 Romanian leu (or three euros, or £2.56).

Whether you’re watching from afar, or you are coming over to see Aberdeen take on FCSB – if you are, remember your sun cream! – keep up to date on EVERYTHING from the Dons and Red Army in Bucharest with The Press and Journal.