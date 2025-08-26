Video lowdown from Romania: What Aberdeen fans can expect in Bucharest – including price of beer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Video lowdown from Romania: What Aberdeen fans can expect in Bucharest – including price of beer

Ryan Cryle is in Bucharest for Aberdeen's Europa League play-off return leg with FCSB. Watch his video lowdown, including the price of a pint in the Old Town.

By Ryan Cryle

The Press and Journal team have touched down in roasting Bucharest, Romania, ahead of Aberdeen FC’s Europa League play-off second leg against FCSB.

Last week’s frenetic Pittodrie first leg between Aberdeen and FCSB ended in a 2-2 draw – Jimmy Thelin’s side fighting back from two calamitous defensive errors and 2-0 down in the final half-hour with goals from Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler.

It means it’s ALL to play for as the Dons try to battle their way into the Europa League (while sending their rivals down into the Conference League).

Going into the return at the 55,000-capacity National Arena here, one of the BIG talking points is whether subs like Polvara, Sokler, Leighton Clarkson or Graeme Shinnie will come into the starting line-up for the follow-up clash…

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin with Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler at full time after the 2-2 Uefa Europa League play-off first leg draw with FCSB.
That is a question for Wednesday’s press conference day, where manager Thelin, a Dons player and representatives from FCSB will be addressing the media.

The Red Army, more than 750 at last count, will be following their team to Bucharest for the first European away trip of the season.

The sights in Bucharest, Romania, ahead of FCSB v Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A city of almost 2million people, and currently topping the mercury at 27 degrees, the Romanian capital was a destination many fans fancied for the Europa play-off.

While, like me, supporters will begin arriving in Bucharest on Tuesday, most will be landing on Wednesday, and are expected to congregate amid the plentiful bars of the Old Town – including, I’m told, Mojo Bar.

Mojo Bar and its beer in Bucharest, Romania, ahead of FCSB v Aberdeen in Europa League play-off. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A pint (just LOOK at it) is just 15 Romanian leu (or three euros, or £2.56).

Whether you’re watching from afar, or you are coming over to see Aberdeen take on FCSB – if you are, remember your sun cream! – keep up to date on EVERYTHING from the Dons and Red Army in Bucharest with The Press and Journal. 

