Aberdeen agree deal to sign Celtic left-back on four-year contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen agree deal to sign Celtic left-back on four-year contract

The 19-year-old will be Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's 10th signing of the summer transfer window.

By Sean Wallace
Mitchel Frame of Celtic makes his first team debut against Feyenoord. Image: Shutterstock.
Mitchel Frame of Celtic makes his first team debut against Feyenoord. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen are set to sign teenage Celtic left-back Mitchel Frame on a four-year deal.

The 19-year-old will be Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s 10th signing of the summer transfer window.

Frame will be the second left-back Thelin has signed in the window following the capture of Emmanuel Gyamfi from German side Schalke.

Frame will boost Aberdeen’s homegrown quota for European competition this season.

Mitchel Frame of Celtic celebrates scoring against Rangers in the Scottish FA Youth Cup final in 2023.

Whether that will be in the Europa League or Conference League will be decided on Thursday night when Aberdeen face FCSB in the Europa League play-off in Bucharest, Romania.

Frame has been capped seven times by Scotland at under-19 level.

The full-back made his Celtic debut when coming off the bench in a 2-1 Champioms League win against Feyenoord in 2023.

Conversation