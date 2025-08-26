Aberdeen agree deal to sign Celtic left-back on four-year contract

Aberdeen are set to sign teenage Celtic left-back Mitchel Frame on a four-year deal.

The 19-year-old will be Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s 10th signing of the summer transfer window.

Frame will be the second left-back Thelin has signed in the window following the capture of Emmanuel Gyamfi from German side Schalke.

Frame will boost Aberdeen’s homegrown quota for European competition this season.

Whether that will be in the Europa League or Conference League will be decided on Thursday night when Aberdeen face FCSB in the Europa League play-off in Bucharest, Romania.

Frame has been capped seven times by Scotland at under-19 level.

The full-back made his Celtic debut when coming off the bench in a 2-1 Champioms League win against Feyenoord in 2023.