Aberdeen FC Aberdeen agree deal to sign Celtic left-back on four-year contract The 19-year-old will be Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's 10th signing of the summer transfer window. By Sean Wallace August 26 2025, 8:17 pm August 26 2025, 8:17 pm Mitchel Frame of Celtic makes his first team debut against Feyenoord. Image: Shutterstock. Aberdeen are set to sign teenage Celtic left-back Mitchel Frame on a four-year deal. The 19-year-old will be Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin's 10th signing of the summer transfer window. Frame will be the second left-back Thelin has signed in the window following the capture of Emmanuel Gyamfi from German side Schalke. Frame will boost Aberdeen's homegrown quota for European competition this season. Mitchel Frame of Celtic celebrates scoring against Rangers in the Scottish FA Youth Cup final in 2023. Whether that will be in the Europa League or Conference League will be decided on Thursday night when Aberdeen face FCSB in the Europa League play-off in Bucharest, Romania. Frame has been capped seven times by Scotland at under-19 level. The full-back made his Celtic debut when coming off the bench in a 2-1 Champioms League win against Feyenoord in 2023.
