Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

FCSB v Aberdeen: Predicted line-ups, lessons learned and key players

What the Dons must do - and cannot repeat - when they face the Romanian champions in their Europa League play-off second leg in Bucharest.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen and FCSB's Darius Olaru in action during a UEFA Europa League play-off at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen and FCSB's Darius Olaru in action during a UEFA Europa League play-off at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

Aberdeen and FCSB meet again in Bucharest tonight as Jimmy Thelin’s side go in search of a result which will take them into the league phase of the Europa League.

It’s all square after a thrilling comeback from the Dons at Pittodrie last week as they rallied from 2-0 down to the 10 men of FCSB to earn a draw thanks to Ester Sokler’s last minute equaliser.

Aberdeen will look to capitalise on the fact the pressure is on the home side, who have made a poor start to their domestic campaign and already been eliminated from the Champions League.

But having watched his side dig a hole for themselves before fighting back in the 2-2 draw at Pittodrie, Thelin will be hoping to show lessons have been learned for the return leg at the National Arena.

No more defensive mistakes

Aberdeen dominated the first leg at Pittodrie, enjoying almost 72% of possession against the Romanian champions.

But for all their pressure, the Dons were caught out twice at the back due to poor defending.

FCSB had four shots on target and scored twice, but Aberdeen will feel they gave the visitors a helping hand in the build-up to both goals.

Clearly, that sense of charity cannot be repeated in Bucharest.

Attack needs to sharpen up

First, the good news. The Dons were aggressive and on the front foot throughout the 90 minutes, mustering a season-best 28 attempts at the FCSB goal.

However, only seven of them were on target and it took until the match headed towards stoppage time for them to get back on level terms.

FCSB’s biggest weakness is their defence but the Dons will not create as many opportunities in Bucharest as they did at Pittodrie.

That’s why the conversion rate of whatever opportunities do come their way, must be better than it was a week ago.

Key players in Bucharest

Daniel Birligea was given top billing in our scouting report last week and he showed why with a terrific individual display.

The striker scored a fine goal and set-up the second before leading the line brilliantly for his side following Juri Cisotti’s dismissal.

But one man who was absent for the Romanian side was centre-back Siyabonga Ngezana, who was unable to feature after his club failed to secure a work visa in time.

Ngezana will be back in Bucharest, however, and the home side will be looking to the South African to help keep Aberdeen’s attackers quiet.

For the Dons, stopping Birligea is the goal in Bucharest.

Mats Knoester will have a big role to play in Bucharest. Image: Shutterstock

He is FCSB’s main attacking threat and their leading goalscorer last season.

The Dons struggled to do that at Pittodrie and their hopes of qualifying for the Europa League will depend on whether they can do it in the return leg.

As the most experienced central defender available, the responsibility for containing Birligea will likely fall to Mats Knoester.

The Dutchman had just come on when he was collided with team-mate Gavin Molloy to gift the visitors their second goal in the Granite City but he recovered well to give an assured display in the second half.

His experience will be vital in the Bucharest heat.

Expected line-ups

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1) – Mitov, Shinnie, Knoester, Milne, Jensen, Heltne Nilsen, Palaversa, Keskinen, Aouchiche, Milanovic, Yengi.

FCSB (4-2-3-1) – Tarnovanu, Pantea, M. Popescu, Ngezana, Cretu, Sut, Chiriches, Tanase, Edjouma, Miculescu, Birligea.

 

