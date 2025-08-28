Joe Harper: Celtic left-back Mitchel Frame can be a shrewd addition for Aberdeen

Aberdeen could have a gem on their hands in Mitchel Frame.

The Scotland youth international is set to join Aberdeen on a four-year deal after the club agreed a six-figure fee with Celtic – and he’s exactly the type of player the Dons should be targeting.

Frame is hungry to play and Aberdeen have a problem area needing filled. Add in the need for Scottish players in the squad for Europe and it’s a no-brainer.

The Dons need someone who can get up and down wing and Frame has the opportunity to show he can be that man.

The left-back position has been a problem area for the Dons since the season started.

Summer signing Emmanuel Gyamfi is in light training after missing the entire pre-season campaign due to injury.

Dons captain Graeme Shinnie has been utilised in that role while Nicky Devlin and Gavin Molloy have also deputised as left-back so far this season.

Shinnie is the only one I’d regard as a recognised left-back out of the trio I’ve mentioned but I’d still have him in the middle of the park rather than in defence.

The skipper is a player who leads by example and inspires those around him and I believe the team needs his tenacity and drive from the Dons engine room rather pushing forward from a defensive position.

Devlin did a terrific job in the Scottish Cup final, but he is more comfortable on the right while Molloy is largely untested as a left-back.

Central defence is his preferred position, and he looks a lot more comfortable there than he did up against FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg at Pittodrie last week.

Frame will be eager to impress at Pittodrie

The arrival of 19-year-old Frame will solve that particular issue and provide competition for Gyamfi in the process.

But Jimmy Thelin will also be bringing on board a player who will feel he has a point to prove.

Frame attracted interest from a host of clubs in England a couple of years ago but opted to sign a three-year deal to stay with the Hoops.

The teenager was tipped for big things when he came off the bench to make his first team debut for the Hoops in the Champions League against Feyenoord two years ago, winning the corner which led to the winner at Celtic Park.

But since then his competitive games have been restricted to the Challenge Cup and the Lowland League with Celtic’s B team.

The writing was on the wall for Frame at Celtic Park following the return of Kieran Tierney in the summer.

With Uruguayan left back Marcelo Saracchi also heading for Glasgow it was only going to push the teenager further down the pecking order so I’m not surprised he is looking for a fresh challenge.

The Dons clearly see something in him if they have offered him a four-year deal while Celtic’s reported insistence on a sell-on clause being inserted in the deal suggests they think he has potential too.

Frame is at an age where he need to be playing regular football and I’m confident he will get that chance with Aberdeen.

It’s up to the youngster to take it.

Aberdeen can use FCSB pressure to their advantage in Bucharest

All the pressure is on FCSB to get a result in front of their home support when they face the Dons in the Europa League play-off second leg tonight.

The Romanian champions are at the wrong end of the table and have missed out on the Champions League. Failure to qualify for the Europa League is unthinkable for them.

But Aberdeen can use that to their advantage in Romania.

If the Dons can keep it tight at the back and frustrate their opponents the home support, who will already be feeling apprehensive given their side’s start to the season, will quickly become restless.

As we’ve seen this season, FCSB have struggled when the pressure has been applied and Aberdeen must tap into that.

Make no mistake, the Dons are capable of shocking Elias Charalambous’ side tonight.

I’m not expecting any surprises from the 2-2 draw at Pittodrie last week and I don’t think there is anything to fear.

What we saw last week at Pittodrie is what we’ll see again tonight.

They have a threat in their striker Daniel Birligea but defensively they are suspect and Aberdeen know that.

A little bit more quality in the final third from Jimmy Thelin’s side could make this a night to remember for the Dons.

Mental strength is needed against Falkirk

I’m curious to see whether there is a European hangover when the Dons return to domestic duty on Sunday against Falkirk.

There shouldn’t be.

I don’t accept fatigue is a factor for a player which is why there can be no excuses when the Dons face the Bairns at Pittodrie.

Football is a game played as much with your head as it is your body, and the Dons squad should be aiming to go into the international break on a high this weekend.