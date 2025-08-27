Revealed: Staggering win bonus FCSB players will receive if they beat Aberdeen

FCSB owner Gigi Becali has revealed every player will receive a mammoth win bonus if they overcome Aberdeen in Bucharest.

The Dons face Romanian champions FCSB in the Europa League play-off second round at the National Arena on Thursday.

After a 2-2 draw in the first leg at Pittodrie the tie hangs in the balance and Becali has offered a massive six-figure incentive to his players.

The huge bonus is an attempt to kick-start FCSB’s faltering campaign having suffered another league defeat on Sunday.

FCSB lost 2-0 at home to newly-promoted Arges Pitesti on Sunday and have won only once in the opening seven league fixtures.

Becali’s six-figure Europa League bonus incentive

The Red-Blues are already 14 points behind league leaders Universitatea Craiova.

Speculation is mounting amongst pundits in Romania that owner Becali will axe manager Elias Charalambous if they lose to Aberdeen.

Becali will pay a 200,000 euro (£172,000) bonus to each player if they beat Aberdeen.

Charalambous will have star striker Daniel Birligea available to start against Aberdeen after the Romanian international was absent from the squad for Sunday’s league loss.

Birligea was granted time off from that match, and used it to visit his grandparents.

FCSB owner Becali said: “It will be a different team, it’s about money, bonuses.

“They will get hundreds of thousands for qualifying for the Europa League, there’s a big difference with them!

“The players are on a bonus of 200,000 (Euro) for reaching the Europa League and it’s only 30,000 for the Conference League.

“That’s a big difference.”

Owner Becali has budgeted for the extra finance that comes with qualification for the Europa League – and is furious at their domestic form.

Pressure mounting on FCSB boss

The speculation in Bucharest is that Becali will axe coach Charalambous and No. 2 Mihai Pintilii if they lose to Aberdeen.

FCSB languish a lowly 13th in the Romanian top flight in defence of their league title.

Under pressure FCSB boss Charalambous has two positives ahead of the second leg with the Dons.

Talismanic striker Birligea is set to return after missing the league defeat at the weekend.

The 25-year-old scored and also set up a goal in the 2-2 draw at Pittodrie.

Birligea used the free time at the weekend to visit his grandparents in Brăila, 220 km from Bucharest.

The FCSB fans are also set to turn out in numbers for the Euro clash, after a low attendance for the weekend’s league match.

Star striker will start against Dons

More than 20,000 tickets have already been sold for Thursday’s match with FCSB anticipating a crowd in excess of 35,000.

FCSB are confident of smashing their highest attendance of the season so far.

That is 32,457 for the 2-1 Champions League qualifier loss to Shkendija.

FCSB general manager Mihai Stoica said: “Birligea didn’t have any medical problems (for the league match).

“But the effort he put in at Aberdeen made us consider that it’s better for him to be fresh from the first minute on Thursday.

“As that match is much more important match than the one against FC Argeş.

“Birligea will be fit from the first minute, of course.

“He is indispensable to the team, this year, maybe more than last year.

“His presence in the starting team is mandatory.”