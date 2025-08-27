LIVE: Key updates from Aberdeen’s Bucharest press conference ahead of Europa League play-off second leg with FCSB

Aberdeen will hold their Bucharest pre-match press conference, ahead of Thursday’s Europa League play-off second leg with local side FCSB, inside the Arena Nationala at 6.30pm local time (4.30pm GMT). Keep up to date here.

Sports writer Ryan Cryle is part of The Press and Journal team in Romania this week and will be bringing you key updates as Jimmy Thelin and an Aberdeen player meet the media.

Topics for discussion will naturally include Thursday’s return leg showdown inside the 55,000-capacity stadium – with the tie poised at 2-2 following last week’s Dons comeback at Pittodrie.

Thursday’s winners will go into the Europa League league phase proper, while the losers will have to make do with the Conference League this season.

Will Thelin give much away about his team, and, most notably, whether he will give into fans’ demands to start midfield difference-maker Dante Polvara?

Also likely to be on the agenda at the presser is Aberdeen’s impending transfer capture of Celtic left-back Mitchel Frame.

Here’s the latest:

Thelin not getting het up over FCSB owner’s boast

6.36pm: The Romanian media (they’ve even asked me!) are curious about the Scottish feeling over FCSB owner Gigi Becali’s bolshy media comments about his club’s chances.

Reds boss Thelin, though, predictably, bats away the chance to have a go at his host this week.

The gaffer says: “I have nothing to say about that. I haven’t read it.

“He believes in his team and his club and that is fine by me.

“I believe in my club and my players.”

‘Both teams know what in on the line’

6.33pm: We’re starting with questions from the Romanian media, with boss Thelin asked about his thoughts on FCSB following last Thursday’s opening bout at Pittodrie.

Thelin said: “The last game was at home where teams can play different.

“They have some good strengths they show us and we can learn from them, and also some weak points that we can attack.

“Both teams know what is on the line, that we want to win to get to the Europa League.

“I believe in my team and our strengths, but also respect FCSB as an opponent.

“We have to believe in ourselves in the play-off.”

Thelin adds his side must treat tomorrow’s game “like a final” and have conviction in their performance, saying: “It is like a final and we have to have the conviction that we can do it.”

About to get going…

6.30pm: Thelin and Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie have appeared at the press room door, so we will hear from them very soon.

Mitchel Frame to Aberdeen – when?

6.25pm: It’s more a case of when, rather than if, Celtic’s Mitchel Frame officially joins Aberdeen on a four-year deal, as published on The Press and Journal website last night.

The 19-year-old will be Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin’s 10th signing of the summer transfer window.

Frame will be the second left-back Thelin has signed in the window following the capture of Emmanuel Gyamfi from German side Schalke, and will boost Aberdeen’s homegrown quota for European competition this season.

FCSB owner stirs the pot ahead of Europa League play-off return leg

6.20pm: We weren’t at FCSB’s pre-match press conference earlier today – because it took place at 5.30pm local time, 40 minutes away from where the Dons’ presser is. Too tight in Bucharest traffic.

However, some eye-catching quotes have emerged from outspoken FCSB owner Gigi Becali today – no surprise there – who told Romanian media his team have ALREADY won the tie with the Thelin’s Reds.

He said: “We’ve already won it.

“I can’t show more, because they’re playing away.

“It was normal for them to show more there, when they played at home and we had 3 players missing.

“They showed some strength, but not technique, you could say they’re walking around.

“I want to win the Europa League, to go directly to the Champions League.

“That’s what I want, that’s what I’ve done all my life.

“It hasn’t been like this before, we were close in 2006, but now the team is much more valuable.”

Polvara sparks Aberdeen fightback at Pittodrie

6.15pm: On last week’s game, Aberdeen battled their way back into the tie in the final half-hour, with Jimmy Thelin’s subs – chief among them Polvara, who scored the Reds’ goal to make it 2-1 before Ester Sokler’s leveller – making the difference.

Here’s my analysis piece from the first leg, if you missed it.

Aberdeen fans taking over Bucharest Old Town…

6.10pm: In case you’ve missed any of it, we have been in Bucharest since Tuesday lunchtime, watching as more Dons fans arrive in the Romanian capital – with 800 of them expected at the 55,000-capacity stadium tomorrow.

We’ve already interviewed and photographed quite a few of them – though we probably won’t see the real party scenes in the Old Town until Wednesday night.

If you’d like to hear some Red Army predictions for FCSB v Aberdeen, plus whether last week’s game-changer Dante Polvara should or will start, here you go:

Up and running at the National Stadium in Bucharest

6pm local time (4pm GMT): Here in the media room at the National Stadium in Bucharest now ahead of Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin (and a player) speaking to the media in about half-an-hour.

Not seen a representative from the Dons yet, but had a good look round the stadium… (more on that later!)

-Ryan