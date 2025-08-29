Conference League draw: What lies ahead for Aberdeen?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Conference League draw: What lies ahead for Aberdeen?

Who could Aberdeen face and where can Dons fans can watch today's draw?

The UEFA Conference League trophy. Image: Shutterstock.
By Paul Third

Aberdeen will discover their Conference League opponents when the draw is made at lunchtime today.

For the first time this season’s league phase draw for both the Europa League and the Conference League will be combined into one show.

The combined draw will be held at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco today and will be shown live from noon at https://www.uefa.com.

UEFA will also broadcast the draw live on their YouTube channel.

A new process for Aberdeen

When the Dons last competed in the Conference League in 2023, the draw was made by clubs being drawn at random from physical balls.

The traditional drawing of balls has been replaced by a digital draw system.

The technology, which was used last year, will instantly draw opponents allowing for a quicker draw process.

Europa and Conference League opponents will be drawn instantly at the single press of a button.

The Europa League draw will be made first followed by the Conference League draw.

Clubs will be drawn with their opponents, and who plays home and away, drawn at random.

Once the software has conducted the draw, pairings and who plays home or away will be released progressively pot after pot, starting with Pot 1 to ensure viewers enjoy the same suspense as the traditional draw.

Which pot are the Dons in?

Aberdeen are in Pot 4 for the draw.

Which clubs are in the draw?

Pot 1 – Fiorentina, AZ Alkmaar, Shakhtar Dotesk, Slovan Bratislava, Rapid Vienna, Legia Warsaw.

Pot 2 – Sparta Prague, Dynamo Kyiv, Crystal Palace, Lech Poznan, Rayo Vallecano, Shamrock Rovers.

Pot 3 – Omonia Nicosia, Mainz, Strasbourg, Jagiellonia Bialystok, Celje, Rijeka.

Pot 4 – Zrinjski Mostar, Lincoln Red Imps, Kups, AEK Athens, Aberdeen, Drita.

Pot 5 – Breidablik, Sigma Olomouc, Samsunspor, Rako Czestochowa, AEK Larnaca, Shkendija.

Pot 6 – Hacken, Lausanne-Sport, U Craiova, Hamrun Spartans, Noah, Shelbourne.

How does the draw work?

Every team will play six games, three at home and three away, with clubs facing a team from each Pot.

The software will follow specific criteria as teams cannot play another team from the same country nor will they face more than two teams from one country.

When will the match calendar be known?

The teams will know their opponents at the conclusion of the draws but the match dates and kick-off times will be determined afterwards.

UEFA will confirm the dates by Sunday, August 31 at the latest.

When are the league phase matches in the Conference League?

Matchday 1: October 2
Matchday 2: October 23
Matchday 3: November 6
Matchday 4: November 27
Matchday 5: December 11
Matchday 6: December 18

How do you qualify for the knockout phase?

Results from the six games will be shown in one 36-team league table.

The top eight clubs will progress to the last 16 with the next 16 clubs advancing to the play-off stage.

The eight winners of the play-off will join the top eight in the last 16 of the tournament.

