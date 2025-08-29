Conference League draw: What lies ahead for Aberdeen?

Aberdeen will discover their Conference League opponents when the draw is made at lunchtime today.

For the first time this season’s league phase draw for both the Europa League and the Conference League will be combined into one show.

The combined draw will be held at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco today and will be shown live from noon at https://www.uefa.com.

UEFA will also broadcast the draw live on their YouTube channel.

A new process for Aberdeen

When the Dons last competed in the Conference League in 2023, the draw was made by clubs being drawn at random from physical balls.

The traditional drawing of balls has been replaced by a digital draw system.

The technology, which was used last year, will instantly draw opponents allowing for a quicker draw process.

Europa and Conference League opponents will be drawn instantly at the single press of a button.

The Europa League draw will be made first followed by the Conference League draw.

Clubs will be drawn with their opponents, and who plays home and away, drawn at random.

Once the software has conducted the draw, pairings and who plays home or away will be released progressively pot after pot, starting with Pot 1 to ensure viewers enjoy the same suspense as the traditional draw.

Which pot are the Dons in?

Aberdeen are in Pot 4 for the draw.

Which clubs are in the draw?

Pot 1 – Fiorentina, AZ Alkmaar, Shakhtar Dotesk, Slovan Bratislava, Rapid Vienna, Legia Warsaw.

Pot 2 – Sparta Prague, Dynamo Kyiv, Crystal Palace, Lech Poznan, Rayo Vallecano, Shamrock Rovers.

Pot 3 – Omonia Nicosia, Mainz, Strasbourg, Jagiellonia Bialystok, Celje, Rijeka.

Pot 4 – Zrinjski Mostar, Lincoln Red Imps, Kups, AEK Athens, Aberdeen, Drita.

Pot 5 – Breidablik, Sigma Olomouc, Samsunspor, Rako Czestochowa, AEK Larnaca, Shkendija.

Pot 6 – Hacken, Lausanne-Sport, U Craiova, Hamrun Spartans, Noah, Shelbourne.

How does the draw work?

Every team will play six games, three at home and three away, with clubs facing a team from each Pot.

The software will follow specific criteria as teams cannot play another team from the same country nor will they face more than two teams from one country.

When will the match calendar be known?

The teams will know their opponents at the conclusion of the draws but the match dates and kick-off times will be determined afterwards.

UEFA will confirm the dates by Sunday, August 31 at the latest.

When are the league phase matches in the Conference League?

Matchday 1: October 2

Matchday 2: October 23

Matchday 3: November 6

Matchday 4: November 27

Matchday 5: December 11

Matchday 6: December 18

How do you qualify for the knockout phase?

Results from the six games will be shown in one 36-team league table.

The top eight clubs will progress to the last 16 with the next 16 clubs advancing to the play-off stage.

The eight winners of the play-off will join the top eight in the last 16 of the tournament.