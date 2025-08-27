Gallery: Aberdeen fans party in Bucharest ahead of Europa League play-off against FCSB

The Aberdeen supporters have been painting Bucharest red ahead of the club’s Europa League play-off second leg against Romanian champions FCSB.

The tie is finely poised at 2-2 following ahead of Thursday evening’s second leg at the National Arena in Bucharest.

Victory for the Dons would earn Jimmy Thelin’s side a place in this season’s Europa League, while the loser of the tie will head into the Uefa Conference League.

Our photographer Darrell Benns is in Romania to capture the Aberdeen fans who have made the journey to Bucharest.