Aberdeen FC Gallery: Aberdeen fans party in Bucharest ahead of Europa League play-off against FCSB Our photographer Darrell Benns is in Bucharest ahead of Aberdeen's second leg tie against Romanian champions FCSB. Aberdeen supporters partying in Bucharest ahead of the match tomorrow. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson By Paul Third & Darrell Benns August 27 2025, 8:51 pm August 27 2025, 8:51 pm Share Gallery: Aberdeen fans party in Bucharest ahead of Europa League play-off against FCSB Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6837773/gallery-aberdeenfc-fans-party-bucharest/ Copy Link 0 comment The Aberdeen supporters have been painting Bucharest red ahead of the club’s Europa League play-off second leg against Romanian champions FCSB. The tie is finely poised at 2-2 following ahead of Thursday evening’s second leg at the National Arena in Bucharest. Victory for the Dons would earn Jimmy Thelin’s side a place in this season’s Europa League, while the loser of the tie will head into the Uefa Conference League. Our photographer Darrell Benns is in Romania to capture the Aberdeen fans who have made the journey to Bucharest. Mark Cowie and friends. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Dons fans in Bucharest ahead of the Aberdeen v FCSB match. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Flags out in force! Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Friends ready to support the Dons. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Dons fans in Bucharest ahead of the Aberdeen v FCSB match at the Arena Nationala on Thursday.<br />Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Fans in Bucharest ahead of the Aberdeen v FCSB match. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Fans enjoy a drink or two ahead of the game tomorrow. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Ready to support Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Dons fans in Bucharest. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Aberdeen fans in Bucharest. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Enjoying a few pints. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Cheers! Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Sam Stewart and Steven Baxter. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Cheers to the Dons. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Dons fans in Bucharest ahead of the Aberdeen v FCSB match. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Cheers! Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Fans in Bucharest. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Friends ready to support Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson It’s a thumbs up for the Dons! Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Aberdeen supporters. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Painting Bucharest red. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Fans in Bucharest. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Time for a pint. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Thumbs up from these fans! Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Busy bars in Bucharest. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Aberdeen supporters. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Fans in Bucharest. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Partying hard! Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson Good luck to the Dons! Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Conversation