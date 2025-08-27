Gallery: Aberdeen fans party in Bucharest ahead of Europa League play-off against FCSB

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gallery: Aberdeen fans party in Bucharest ahead of Europa League play-off against FCSB

Our photographer Darrell Benns is in Bucharest ahead of Aberdeen's second leg tie against Romanian champions FCSB.

Aberdeen supporters partying in Bucharest ahead of the match tomorrow. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen supporters partying in Bucharest ahead of the match tomorrow. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
By Paul Third & Darrell Benns

The Aberdeen supporters have been painting Bucharest red ahead of the club’s Europa League play-off second leg against Romanian champions FCSB.

The tie is finely poised at 2-2 following ahead of Thursday evening’s second leg at the National Arena in Bucharest.

Victory for the Dons would earn Jimmy Thelin’s side a place in this season’s Europa League, while the loser of the tie will head into the Uefa Conference League.

Our photographer Darrell Benns is in Romania to capture the Aberdeen fans who have made the journey to Bucharest. 

Mark Cowie and friends. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Dons fans in Bucharest ahead of the Aberdeen v FCSB match. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Flags out in force! Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Friends ready to support the Dons. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Dons fans in Bucharest ahead of the Aberdeen v FCSB match at the Arena Nationala on Thursday.<br />Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Fans in Bucharest ahead of the Aberdeen v FCSB match. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Fans enjoy a drink or two ahead of the game tomorrow. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Ready to support Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Dons fans in Bucharest. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen fans in Bucharest. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Enjoying a few pints. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Cheers! Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Sam Stewart and Steven Baxter. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Cheers to the Dons. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Dons fans in Bucharest ahead of the Aberdeen v FCSB match. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Cheers! Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Fans in Bucharest. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Friends ready to support Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
It’s a thumbs up for the Dons! Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen supporters. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Painting Bucharest red. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Fans in Bucharest. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Time for a pint. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Thumbs up from these fans! Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Busy bars in Bucharest. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen supporters. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Fans in Bucharest. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Partying hard! Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
Good luck to the Dons! Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

 

Conversation