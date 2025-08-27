Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin shrugs off taunts from cocky FCSB owner ahead of Europa League play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin shrugs off taunts from cocky FCSB owner ahead of Europa League play-off

FCSB owner Gigi Becali has issued an astonishing put-down of Aberdeen by claiming his side have already qualified for the Europa League - before the play-off second leg in Bucharest.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin and captain Graeme Shinnie address the media on in Romania.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin and captain Graeme Shinnie address the media on in Romania.

Boss Jimmy Thelin shrugged off taunts from FCSB’s outspoken owner and insists Aberdeen will do their talking on the pitch in Bucharest.

FCSB owner Gigi Becali launched an astonishing swipe at the Dons on the eve of the Europa League play-off second leg by completely dismissing their chances.

Cocky Becali wrote off the Reds by saying the Romanian champions have “already won” against the Dons, and can go all the way to lift the Europa League trophy.

The FCSB owner has also guaranteed a staggering 200,000 Euro (£173,000) bonus to every player if they beat Aberdeen at the National Arena.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin and captain Graeme Shinnie address the media in Romania. Image: Darrell Benns DC Thomson.

Ahead of the high-stakes showdown in Romania, Thelin was also asked if the Dons had enquired about the possibility of a return for former striker Bojan Miovski.

Rangers are closing in on a deal for the Girona player.

Asked about Becali’s comments, Thelin said: “I have no opinion about his dreams and thoughts about his own team.

“He believes in his team and his club and that is fine by me.

“I believe in my club and my players

“We have enough inside ourselves to challenge for this game.

Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen and FCSB's Darius Olaru in action during a UEFA Europa League play-off at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Alexander Jensen and FCSB's Darius Olaru in action during a UEFA Europa League play-off at Pittodrie.

“We have a great character here, a great spirit within the players.

“So we don’t need something extra to win this game.

“We want to get to the Europa League, we have our focus on that.

“We showed our mentality in the last game, it’s not easy coming back from 2-0 down but we did.

“We have never been to the Europa League group stages before, so we want to make history.

“This is what we’re playing for, if we can do it it’s good for everyone.”

Aberdeen battled back from 2-0 down in the first leg to secure a 2-2 draw against 10 man FCSB at Pittodrie.

Thelin’s inspiration message to Dons

Thelin led the Dons to Scottish Cup glory last season, with the club lifting the trophy for the first time since 1990.

He aims to write another piece of history with the Reds by leading the club into the Europa League.

Ahead of the clash at the 55,000 capacity National Arena Thelin has urged his players to “give everything” and have “no regrets”.

The Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Romania, where Aberdeen will play on Thursday against FCSB in the Europa League play-off second leg. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The Arena Nationala in Bucharest, Romania, where Aberdeen will play on Thursday against FCSB in the Europa League play-off second leg.

He said: “We want to approach the game in the best way to try to get into the Europa League.

“We have the opportunity to be at this level and it is winner takes it all.

“It is a case of going out there and having no regrets after the game, give everything you have.”

Aberdeen jetted out to Bucharest in the same plane that was chartered by England women’s European champions.

Thelin and his Scottish Cup winners flew to Romania on the Embraer E190LR from the Granite City, into Henri Coanda International Airport.

Shayden Morris fit for second leg

Winger Shayden Morris is fit and available for the clash in Romania having missed the first leg at Pittodrie due to a hamstring injury.

Thelin said: “Shayden is available for the game, we know his skills one-v-one, his speed and power.

“So it is valuable for us that we can use him. Let’s see if we start him.

Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche during the UEFA Europa League play-off match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Adil Aouchiche during the UEFA Europa League play-off match at Pittodrie.

“We have thought about how the game might be so we have prepared for this.

“We have different characteristics in the squad, which is good, especially from the substitutes.”

The impact of the substitutes when coming off the bench in the first leg has left Thelin with a selection headache in Romania.

The Polvara and Sokler conundrum

Particularly the impact of Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler who scored after being introduced as substitutes at Pittodrie.

Captain Graeme Shinnie was also influential when taken on in the second half.

On whether or not he will elevate those players into the starting line-up in Bucharest, Thelin said: “Starting or coming on is two different things.

“We will put out the best team to win the game with the information we have.

Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg.
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against FCSB in the Europa League play-off first leg.

“There is pressure for this game, and that is good.

“You have to do your best and be concentrated and live with expectation.

“Pressure is good because it demands you be the best you can be.”

Thelin addresses Miovski question

Girona have given former Aberdeen striker Miovski permission to speak to Rangers over a move to Ibrox.

It is understood the former Aberdeen player is looking to secure his long-term future at another club, one year on from his £6.8m move to the Spanish La Liga.

Miovski’s representatives and Rangers are in talks.

Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after a 3-1 win over St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski tearfully says goodbye to the fans after a 3-1 win over St Mirren.

Striker Miovski scored 44 goals in 98 games for Aberdeen before completing his big money move to Girona.

However, 26-year-old made just 23 appearances for Girona across all competitions last season, scoring four goals.

Asked if Aberdeen had enquired about Miovski, Thelin said: “I’m not going to comment because he’s not our player.

“What we have been working on, we keep for ourselves.”

Aberdeen have agreed a deal to sign Celtic left-back Mitchel Frame on a four-year contract.

Thelin said: “Let’s see. There are a few days left now.

“When something is done it is done but I can’t say anything just now.”

Conversation