Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin shrugs off taunts from cocky FCSB owner ahead of Europa League play-off

Boss Jimmy Thelin shrugged off taunts from FCSB’s outspoken owner and insists Aberdeen will do their talking on the pitch in Bucharest.

FCSB owner Gigi Becali launched an astonishing swipe at the Dons on the eve of the Europa League play-off second leg by completely dismissing their chances.

Cocky Becali wrote off the Reds by saying the Romanian champions have “already won” against the Dons, and can go all the way to lift the Europa League trophy.

The FCSB owner has also guaranteed a staggering 200,000 Euro (£173,000) bonus to every player if they beat Aberdeen at the National Arena.

Ahead of the high-stakes showdown in Romania, Thelin was also asked if the Dons had enquired about the possibility of a return for former striker Bojan Miovski.

Rangers are closing in on a deal for the Girona player.

Asked about Becali’s comments, Thelin said: “I have no opinion about his dreams and thoughts about his own team.

“He believes in his team and his club and that is fine by me.

“I believe in my club and my players

“We have enough inside ourselves to challenge for this game.

“We have a great character here, a great spirit within the players.

“So we don’t need something extra to win this game.

“We want to get to the Europa League, we have our focus on that.

“We showed our mentality in the last game, it’s not easy coming back from 2-0 down but we did.

“We have never been to the Europa League group stages before, so we want to make history.

“This is what we’re playing for, if we can do it it’s good for everyone.”

Aberdeen battled back from 2-0 down in the first leg to secure a 2-2 draw against 10 man FCSB at Pittodrie.

Thelin’s inspiration message to Dons

Thelin led the Dons to Scottish Cup glory last season, with the club lifting the trophy for the first time since 1990.

He aims to write another piece of history with the Reds by leading the club into the Europa League.

Ahead of the clash at the 55,000 capacity National Arena Thelin has urged his players to “give everything” and have “no regrets”.

He said: “We want to approach the game in the best way to try to get into the Europa League.

“We have the opportunity to be at this level and it is winner takes it all.

“It is a case of going out there and having no regrets after the game, give everything you have.”

Aberdeen jetted out to Bucharest in the same plane that was chartered by England women’s European champions.

Thelin and his Scottish Cup winners flew to Romania on the Embraer E190LR from the Granite City, into Henri Coanda International Airport.

Shayden Morris fit for second leg

Winger Shayden Morris is fit and available for the clash in Romania having missed the first leg at Pittodrie due to a hamstring injury.

Thelin said: “Shayden is available for the game, we know his skills one-v-one, his speed and power.

“So it is valuable for us that we can use him. Let’s see if we start him.

“We have thought about how the game might be so we have prepared for this.

“We have different characteristics in the squad, which is good, especially from the substitutes.”

The impact of the substitutes when coming off the bench in the first leg has left Thelin with a selection headache in Romania.

The Polvara and Sokler conundrum

Particularly the impact of Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler who scored after being introduced as substitutes at Pittodrie.

Captain Graeme Shinnie was also influential when taken on in the second half.

On whether or not he will elevate those players into the starting line-up in Bucharest, Thelin said: “Starting or coming on is two different things.

“We will put out the best team to win the game with the information we have.

“There is pressure for this game, and that is good.

“You have to do your best and be concentrated and live with expectation.

“Pressure is good because it demands you be the best you can be.”

Thelin addresses Miovski question

Girona have given former Aberdeen striker Miovski permission to speak to Rangers over a move to Ibrox.

It is understood the former Aberdeen player is looking to secure his long-term future at another club, one year on from his £6.8m move to the Spanish La Liga.

Miovski’s representatives and Rangers are in talks.

Striker Miovski scored 44 goals in 98 games for Aberdeen before completing his big money move to Girona.

However, 26-year-old made just 23 appearances for Girona across all competitions last season, scoring four goals.

Asked if Aberdeen had enquired about Miovski, Thelin said: “I’m not going to comment because he’s not our player.

“What we have been working on, we keep for ourselves.”

Aberdeen have agreed a deal to sign Celtic left-back Mitchel Frame on a four-year contract.

Thelin said: “Let’s see. There are a few days left now.

“When something is done it is done but I can’t say anything just now.”