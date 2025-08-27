WATCH: Behind-the-scenes at Arena Nationala in Bucharest – where Aberdeen and Red Army will meet FCSB
Ryan Cryle takes you on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of Romania's National Stadium - including the pitch, dugout, tunnel and dressing rooms - ahead of Aberdeen's Europa League play-off tie there on Thursday.
We were granted access to Bucharest’s Arena Nationala ahead of Aberdeen’s pre-match press conference, with Reds gaffer Jimmy Thelin addressing the media at 6.30pm local time (4.30pm GMT) on Wednesday.
Thelin was asked about whether he has been irked by FCSB owner Gigi Becali being arrogant in build-up to the return, whether his first leg impact subs will get a starting chance in Bucharest, and for the usual squad update.
Catch up on what was said at the press conference here.
