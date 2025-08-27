WATCH: Behind-the-scenes at Arena Nationala in Bucharest – where Aberdeen and Red Army will meet FCSB

Aberdeen will face Romanian champions FCSB at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest on Thursday – go behind-the-scenes at the stadium with The Press and Journal.

Ryan Cryle brings you exclusive access to not just the 55,000-seater capacity stadium, but the pitch, dugout, tunnel and dressing rooms the sides will use for their Europa League play-off second leg.

Dons fans – around 750-800 of them – have been arriving in Bucharest over the past couple of days and will likely be keen to see the ground they are set to visit tomorrow evening, with kick-off scheduled for 9.30pm here.

We were granted access to Bucharest’s Arena Nationala ahead of Aberdeen’s pre-match press conference, with Reds gaffer Jimmy Thelin addressing the media at 6.30pm local time (4.30pm GMT) on Wednesday.

Thelin was asked about whether he has been irked by FCSB owner Gigi Becali being arrogant in build-up to the return, whether his first leg impact subs will get a starting chance in Bucharest, and for the usual squad update.

