Captain Graeme Shinnie targets Europa League play-off redemption in Romania

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie aims to secure Europa League redemption after suffering play-off heartache at the hands of BK Hacken two years ago.

Shinnie was left disappointed after the Reds lost the Europa League play-off 5-3 on aggregate to the Swedish club in 2023.

Now the midfielder/left-back has the opportunity to obliterate that memory in a ‘do or die shootout’ in Bucharest when facing FCSB.

Aberdeen face the Romanian champions in the Europa League play-off second leg at the National Arena.

The tie is finely poised after a 2-2 draw at Pittodrie, and Shinnie is determined to make this play-off count.

He said: “BK Hacken was a disappointment as we failed in the end and I thought it was a game we could have won.

“We didn’t go through that time so it really was a failure, even though we went into the Conference League.

“But this is another big opportunity for us.

“They are tough games, they’re not easy.

“It’s hard to do it, but against FCSB we’re excited to try and achieve what we want.”

Outspoken FCSB owner Gigi Becali issued a broadside on the eve of the game by completely writing off Aberdeen’s chances.

Shinnie shrugs off FCSB owner’s comments

The former politician said FCSB have already qualified for the Europa League – and can go on to win it.

Shinnie is not fazed by the comments.

He insists Aberdeen do not need to be motivated by the FCSB’s owners blast as they are fired up enough.

Shinnie said: “I think that’s just noise from the owners.

“We don’t take any notice of it.

“If we need something to motivate us, then there’s something wrong in our camp, because it’s a chance to get to the Europa League here.

“The motivation is already there in the squad.

“They don’t need any more.

“And we’re focused on our side.

“Whatever they do or say, or whatever’s going on, it’s irrelevant to us.”

For Scottish Cup winning captain Shinnie the clash in Romania could be his 25th start in European competition with the Dons.

Making Euro history with Aberdeen

There have been many highlights- but he wants to write history in Bucharest by leading the Reds into the promised land of the Europa League.

The 34-year-old said: “We beat Rijeka away (3-0 away, 2015) and people maybe didn’t know how good they were.

“I think they were unbeaten at home in over a year or something.

“They were on an amazing home run.

“There’s been some good performances

“I thought we’d done well in Frankfurt (2-1 loss, 2023).

“PAOK (2-2 away, 2023) was a good performance as well.

“This is a one-game shootout in Bucharest.

“It’s do or die, really.

“Rijeka was similar, but we still had another two qualifiers after that.

“I think with what’s at stake against FCSB, the play-off would be bigger.

“With this we know if we win we are in the Europa League.”

Shinnie was a substitute in the first leg at Pittodrie.

Disappointment at being substitute

He came on in the second half, at left-back, and made a major impact.

The Reds skipper admits he was disappointed not to start such a major European night at Pittodrie.

He said: “I was disappointed.

“I think you need to acknowledge where I am and the stage of my career I’m at.

“But when you see the atmosphere of Pittodrie and those big games, it still hurts when you don’t play in them.

“Then it was a case of, if I get my chance to come on, then try and impact the game and make a difference if I can.

“The players that came on made a big impact, especially Dante and Ester scoring.

“It’s a squad game, and it will be a squad game in Bucharest.”