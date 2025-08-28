WATCH: Meet ‘Aberdeen-daft’ Lauren Kiloh – who has launched own Reds clothing line after ‘DONS SEND GERS DOWN’ hoodie popularity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: Meet ‘Aberdeen-daft’ Lauren Kiloh – who has launched own Reds clothing line after ‘DONS SEND GERS DOWN’ hoodie popularity

We chatted to Lauren Kiloh in Bucharest ahead of the Reds' Europa League play-off return v FCSB. Lauren has turned Aberdeen FC-themed doodling into Dons Min, selling clothes and other items to fans.

By Ryan Cryle

Aberdeen FC fan Lauren Kiloh has turned football club-themed drawing into a Dons Min clothing line for fellow supporters – receiving more than 100 orders in her first month.

The student decided to start selling her Aberdeen merchandise, which includes t-shirts, caps and bucket hats in July, after a bit of pushing from partner of six years, Kieran Skinner.

We sat down with the pair in Bucharest – where Aberdeen fans have travelled ahead of the Dons’ Europa League play-off second leg against local side FCSB on Thursday evening – to hear about the venture.

Lauren revealed she has been wearing her bespoke clothing to games herself for years, including a hoodie emblazoned with the famous “DONS SEND GERS DOWN” newspaper headline after Aberdeen’s decision to relegate rivals Rangers in 2012.

It was a design which proved popular with fellow members of the Red Army at a match against the Govan side.

Lauren – on her first Euro away trip in Romania this week – said of Dons Min: “I like drawing – I’ve always liked a wee doodle.

“I’m Aberdeen-daft, so they always ended up Aberdeen related.

“I had heaps of designs I wasn’t really doing anything with and my partner pushed me to get them up and get them sold.

“It’s been quite popular so far, which has been really good.

“I’ve got 12 on the website, but loads in the works. Hats, t-shirts, mugs, bucket hats – everything.

“I’ve had probably about 100 orders by now, which is amazing. I didn’t expect that.”

Conversation