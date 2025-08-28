WATCH: Meet ‘Aberdeen-daft’ Lauren Kiloh – who has launched own Reds clothing line after ‘DONS SEND GERS DOWN’ hoodie popularity

Aberdeen FC fan Lauren Kiloh has turned football club-themed drawing into a Dons Min clothing line for fellow supporters – receiving more than 100 orders in her first month.

The student decided to start selling her Aberdeen merchandise, which includes t-shirts, caps and bucket hats in July, after a bit of pushing from partner of six years, Kieran Skinner.

We sat down with the pair in Bucharest – where Aberdeen fans have travelled ahead of the Dons’ Europa League play-off second leg against local side FCSB on Thursday evening – to hear about the venture.

Lauren revealed she has been wearing her bespoke clothing to games herself for years, including a hoodie emblazoned with the famous “DONS SEND GERS DOWN” newspaper headline after Aberdeen’s decision to relegate rivals Rangers in 2012.

It was a design which proved popular with fellow members of the Red Army at a match against the Govan side.

Lauren – on her first Euro away trip in Romania this week – said of Dons Min: “I like drawing – I’ve always liked a wee doodle.

“I’m Aberdeen-daft, so they always ended up Aberdeen related.

“I had heaps of designs I wasn’t really doing anything with and my partner pushed me to get them up and get them sold.

“It’s been quite popular so far, which has been really good.

“I’ve got 12 on the website, but loads in the works. Hats, t-shirts, mugs, bucket hats – everything.

“I’ve had probably about 100 orders by now, which is amazing. I didn’t expect that.”