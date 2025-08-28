Former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski set to join Rangers in £2.6m deal

Former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is close to completing a move to Rangers, according to Spanish media.

The North Macedonia international has endured a torrid year in La Liga since moving from the Dons to Girona in a £6.8million deal last summer.

After only four goals in 23 appearances, it looks like the 26-year-old’s time in Spain is up.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo are reporting Miovski is to join Rangers on a four-year deal after the clubs agreed an initial fee of €3million (£2.6m). It is understood this fee could rise to £4.2m with add-ons.

Rangers have been looking to bolster their forward options after a poor start to the season, exiting the Champions League on Wednesday night after losing 9-1 on aggregate to Club Brugge.