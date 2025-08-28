Gallery: Aberdeen fans endure Europa League play-off pain in Bucharest

The Aberdeen supporters travelled in big numbers to Bucharest for Thursday’s Europa League play-off tie against FCSB.

After drawing the first leg 2-2 at Pittodrie, it turned out to be a disappointing night for the Red Army.

A 3-0 defeat in Bucharest means Jimmy Thelin’s side missed out on a place in the Europa League and will instead drop into the Uefa Conference League.

The Dons supporters were left to ponder what could have been, particularly if a controversial decision by VAR to award FCSB a penalty and a subsequent red card for Alexander Jensen had gone the other way.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was in Bucharest to capture the Red Army at the National Arena.