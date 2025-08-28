Gallery: Aberdeen fans endure Europa League play-off pain in Bucharest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gallery: Aberdeen fans endure Europa League play-off pain in Bucharest

Our photographer Darrell Benns was in Bucharest to capture the Red Army at the National Arena.

Aberdeen fans inside the stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Danny Law, Gemma Bibby & Darrell Benns

The Aberdeen supporters travelled in big numbers to Bucharest for Thursday’s Europa League play-off tie against FCSB.

After drawing the first leg 2-2 at Pittodrie, it turned out to be a disappointing night for the Red Army.

A 3-0 defeat in Bucharest means Jimmy Thelin’s side missed out on a place in the Europa League and will instead drop into the Uefa Conference League.

The Dons supporters were left to ponder what could have been, particularly if a controversial decision by VAR to award FCSB a penalty and a subsequent red card for Alexander Jensen had gone the other way.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was in Bucharest to capture the Red Army at the National Arena.  

Fans ready to support Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans arrive at the stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
John and Daniel Fairclough. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Balmedie Reds! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans gather to see the players arrive. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Dons players arriving at the stadium – Fletcher Boyd, Alfie Dorrington and Dimitar Mitov. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Nicolas Milanovic and Sivert Heltne Nilsen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Topi Keskinen arrives at the stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Dons players make their way into the stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Balmedie Dons! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans arrive at the stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Black family at the stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ready to support the Dons! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans arrive at the stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen FC will never die! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Come on Aberdeen! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The flags are out for Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans cheer on Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen midfielder Dante Polvara rises to meet a cross. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The Red Army. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The packed stadium. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Come on Aberdeen! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
FCSB players celebrate Adrian Sut’s goal as dejected Aberdeen players look on. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson
A disappointing 3-0 defeat for the Dons. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

