Aberdeen FC

WATCH: FCSB v Aberdeen – which team will Jimmy Thelin select for Europa League play-off showdown?

Ryan Cryle and Sean Wallace discuss Jimmy Thelin's starting line-up for Aberdeen's Europa League play-off return leg in Bucharest, and whether Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler will be in it.

By Ryan Cryle

Ahead of Aberdeen’s Europa League play-off second leg with FCSB, our sports journalists in Bucharest, Ryan Cryle and Sean Wallace, sat down to preview Thursday’s game – and who they think boss Jimmy Thelin will name in his team.

With Europa League football on the line, and following the Dons’ stirring comeback from 2-0 down in the final half-hour last week, much of the build-up to the return in Romania has been focused around fans’ hopes to see the subs who made the difference at Pittodrie start at Arena Nationala.

Specifically, they want to see midfielder Dante Polvara and striker Ester Sokler brought into the starting XI.

Will Thelin do it?

He wasn’t giving anything away in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday…

Meanwhile, another Press and Journal sports writer, Paul Third, has predicted NEITHER player will be in the Reds starting XI in Bucharest. 

Find out the sense Sean and Ryan have out in Romania, the changes they think Thelin will make, and also hear the transfer analysis on incoming left-back Mitchel Frame and Rangers-bound former Don Bojan Miovski.

