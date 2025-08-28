Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin reacts to costly penalty and red card as Europa League dream ends with 3-0 loss to FCSB in Romania

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says ​he and his team must learn lessons from their loss in Romania if they are to succeed in the Conference League.

The Reds’ Europa League dream ended when losing the play-off second leg 3-0 to FCSB in Bucharest, to lose 5-2 on aggregate.

Thelin also admits his rebuilt team, with nine signings this summer, is not yet ready for the level of Europa League action.

Aberdeen’s Europa League dream turned into a nightmare near half-time when they went a man and a goal down following a controversial penalty award.

Alexander Jensen was sent off for a second yellow, and a spot-kick awarded, as the full-back was adjudged to have handled the ball following a VAR review.

The ball scuffed the defender’s arm, which was in a natural position, from close range.

The spot-kick was converted by Darius Olaru to the dismay of the Scottish Cup winners.

Romanian champions FCSB piled on the misery for the near 1,000 travelling Dons fans in the National Arena with second half goals from Adrian Sut and Olaru.

However Thelin reckons the loss proved his new-look team must sharpen up for the six games in the league phase of the Conference League.

Thelin said: “The best way is to be in Europe and learn from this, that’s how you grow as a team.

“Everyone, myself and my staff can answer how we can be better – that’s what we have to show in the next games.

“We can’t do the same things.

“We always want to prove yourself in this moment (Europa League) but we were not really ready.

“So we have to improve in the Conference League.

“We have to grow and do better.

“The only way to get better as a team is to be here in Europe and find a calmness as a team.

“That’s why before the penalty I was quite happy, I saw a more mature team.”

Aberdeen’s bid to make history by reaching the league phase of the Europa League for the first time was shattered by the penalty decision.

The £1million blow to Aberdeen

It is a costly call as the financial difference between qualifying for the Europa League and dropping into the Conference League is £1milllon.

Aberdeen have the safety net of dropping into the Conference League which guarantees six league games, but that will be little consolation for the Dons.

On the penalty, Thelin said: “I haven’t watched it back but was told it was a tough one.

“It is not an excuse but it changed the game

“We started the game well and both games have been tight at 11 v 11.

“The penalty is a tough one and after that we tried to balance the team to give us a chance to go through.

“They scored two goals in five minutes then it is over.”

Asked how full-back Jensen is after his dismissal, Thelin said: “We are a team and it was a tough one.

“We always support each other and are together.”

Thelin explains absence of Morris

Winger Shayden Morris was given permission to fly back to the UK before kick-off due to signing interest in the 23-year-old ramping up.

Morris missed the first leg due to a hamstring injury but travelled out to Romania with the squad.

League One club Luton Town had two bids for Morris rejected by the Dons earlier in the summer transfer window, with the second £600,000.

Luton have revisited their interest.

Thelin said: “Shayden was allowed to travel as there was strong interest in him late last night (Wednesday).

“I had a good talk with him and we talked about the distraction of his situation.

“And we decided together that he’s better outside the squad.”

Costly penalty decision derails Dons

FCSB felt they had a penalty call in the 40th minute when David Miculescu went down from a challenge by Knoester, but referee Espen Eskas waved play on.

However, within a minute the Romanians were awarded a penalty for hand-ball by Jensen

Jensen, who had already been booked in the 22nd minute, received a second yellow, with Olaru converting from the spot.

The Dons went 2-0 down when Sut fired in a superb 20-yard drive in the 52nd minute.

It was 3-0 in the 59th minute when Olaru drilled a low shot in from the edge of the box .

Thelin said: “We were more balanced and controlled, but after that penalty things accelerated in the wrong direction for us.”

“The difference in the games was when we made mistakes they punished us really hard and when they did mistakes we didn’t punish them.

“They used their opportunities with calmness and quality, we had opportunities ourselves but couldn’t really use them.

“They did better in the critical moments, they scored and we didn’t when we had our moments.”

FCSB boss Elias Charalambous admits the penalty galvanised his team.

Charalambous said: “Until we managed to score the penalty the game was even.

“After scoring the penalty we played more freely and gained confidence.

“This is a big achievement for our players, club and fans. We feel proud.”

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 6; Devlin 5, Milne 6, Knoester 5 (Dorrington 74), Jensen 4; Palaversa 5 (Yengi 66), Shinnie 6; Keskinen 5 (Milanovic 66), Aouchiche 6, Polvara 5 (Heltne Nilsen 46); Sokler 5 (Clarkson 46).

Subs not used: Suman, Vitols, Bilalovic, Boyd, Molloy, Lobban

FCSB (4-2-3-1): Tarnovanu 6; Cretu 6, Ngezana 6, M. Popescu 6, Radunovic 6; Lixandru 7, Sut 7 (Chirches 89); Miculescu 6 (O.Popescu 88), Olaru 7 (Alhassan 79), Tanase 6 (Politic 82), Birligea 7 (Aibec 89).

Subs not used: Udrea, Zima, Graovac, Kiki, Edjouma, Pantea,

Referee: Espen Eskas (Norway)

Man-of-the-match: Darius Olaru (FCSB)