FCSB v Aberdeen: 3 things we learned as Dons slide into Conference League

Aberdeen fans got what they wanted in Thursday’s second leg against FCSB, with first leg impact men Dante Polvara and Ester Sokler starting in Bucharest – but a red card pre-empted a slide out of the Europa League play-off fight into the Conference League for Jimmy Thelin’s men this season.

With Alexander Jensen punished, after a VAR review, with both a penalty against him and a harsh second booking, FCSB skipper Darius Olaru opened the scoring from 12 yards, before the Dons were brutalised further by Adrian Sut and Olaru after the break.

A 5-2 aggregate defeat means it will be the Conference League league phase for the Reds this term, with the draw for the guaranteed six games up until winter to take place at Uefa HQ in Switzerland on Friday.

But, before then, there are the bones of the Scottish Cup winners’ Europa League bid to pick over – and certainly persistent selection and performance issues for Thelin to ponder, with two wins in 10 outings now, including the cup final and this term’s League Cup win over Championship Morton.

Here’s what we learned at Romania’s National Stadium:

How did duo Dons fans wanted perform in Bucharest?

Thelin made five total personnel changes within his 4-2-3-1 as the Dons tried to get over the line into the Europa League proper, following a comeback 2-2 draw in the opening skirmish with the SuperLiga champions at Pittodrie.

On Thursday, dynamic midfielder Polvara and striker Sokler – who netted the Aberdeen goals in the first leg – came in to the XI alongside skipper Graeme Shinnie in a changed midfield, and full-back Nicky Devlin and centre-back Mats Knoester in another rejigged backline.

Defenders Alfie Dorrington and Gavin Molloy, midfielder Sivert Heltne Nilsen, wideman Nicolas Milanovic and under-fire summer striker signing Kusini Yengi all dropped to the bench.

Like in the first leg, Aberdeen started the brighter of the sides.

In fact, it was Sokler who passed up a glorious chance to net on the rebound from four or five yards and after just one-and-a-half minutes. Adil Aouchiche’s close-range effort on the swivel had already been saved by Stefan Tarnovanu, but the Slovenian rolled the ball straight back to FCSB keeper.

However, both the striker and Polvara were contributors to a high Reds press in the opening 10 minutes. Sokler shrugging off his spurned opportunity, to neatly lay-off

Ante Palaversa for a strike and getting himself involved in the game, before his eagerness to put himself about saw him booked for an over-eager late tackle on FCSB skipper/left-back Daniel Olaru on 13 minutes.

Fans’ favourite Polvara’s energy on the left flank both in getting about the park and covering for Jensen, behind him at left-back, and also in attack, was also noticeable.

On 12 minutes, the big American powered into the area and headed down a Palaversa cross for Aouchiche, with the Frenchman scooping the ball over the crossbar.

Then, using his physicality again, on 39 minutes, he stretched for a Devlin cross at the back post, connecting with his head above the FCSB defenders, but was not able to keep the ball down.

When Thelin clearly felt he needed fresh impetus at half-time – more below – it was on the surface a bizarre call to hook both Sokler AND Polvara, especially the latter, with his size, strength and running power.

Moments kill you in Europe

Cliched as it may be (and something the Red Army have learned and learned again watching their team in Continental qualifying) the margins on the European stage – even in the qualifiers – are like the side of a fiver… thin.

And while Aberdeen had missed one glorious chance, and then created a couple of half-openings, in the first-half, the home side had been looking more and more threatening, with Pittodrie tormentor Daniel Birligea up top curling a swooping right-footed shot just beyond the right top corner from the angle outside the box.

The Dons, meanwhile, were becoming more loose, their intensity dropping, and Jensen – usually at right-back – lost his surety on the other side.

Aberdeen racked up the bookings, including a needless yellow from the Dane for fouling Valentin Cretu.

This became a serious problem when, after a last man coming-together as he chased back David Miculescu, VAR alerted referee Espen Eskas to a potential infringement – the ball having, it transpired, ricocheted off of Miculescu and scuffed Jensen’s hand from minimal distance.

Still, it was enough for a penalty, the whistler thought (I didn’t), and FCSB captain Olaru dispatched a clinical spot-kick low to Dimitar Mitov’s left.

Poor Dimitar Mitov, as things threaten to get ugly v FCSB

Despite Sivert Nilsen and Leighton Clarkson being sent on by Thelin, FCSB took 10-man Aberdeen by the throat at the start of the second half at Arena Nationala.

On 52 minutes, Mitov made a stunning save, stretching to tip a Miculescu shot across goal towards the very bottom of his bottom right corner on to the woodwork.

But, seconds later it was all in vain, Adrian Sut sending a thunderbolt beyond the Dons goalkeeper from outside the box in the next phase – as Thelin’s sub Nilsen failed to intervene.

Again, on 55 minutes, Mitov made a cat-like save, this time high to his left, to keep out Florin Tanase at close-range.

But, four minutes after the stop, Olaru driving forward at the Aberdeen backline, following a Nilsen error, and his shot deflecting off of centre-half Jack Milne and in.

Fortunately for Aberdeen, FCSB – prone to late issues in matches – were content to with their three goals on the night, and did not look as determined to do to the struggling Dons what Club Brugge had done to Rangers on Wednesday.

However, the performance of Nilsen’s 33-year-old on-field lieutenant this term, following his long lay-off last season, is one subject Aberdeen fans certainly ARE discussing.