Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Dons pay the price for a costly and inexcusable decision

Chris Crighton reflects on a painful night for the Dons in Bucharest.

Referee Espen Eskas goes to the pitchside monitor before deciding to award a penalty against Alexander Jensen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
By Chris Crighton

It is the year 2025, and the game still has no idea what handball is and isn’t.

On this occasion, for once, the major issue is not with the law itself, for having acknowledged that they had wandered up a blind alley of silliness, IFAB have taken some backward steps towards making the rule more reasonable.

Here, though, it was applied not only with poor judgement, but demonstrably incorrectly.

While it is a matter of opinion whether one believes Alexander Jensen’s posture was unnatural – hard as it is to imagine how it could be seen as anything other than a justifiable consequence of legitimate attempts to defend, as permitted by the law – it is black and white that it was not a cautionable offence.

It was the summer of 2024 when Law 12 was diluted to confirm that a non-deliberate handball resulting in a penalty being awarded only carries the sanction of a yellow card if it denies an obvious goalscoring opportunity. This was, quite simply, an inexcusable error in law by Espen Eskås.

FCSB captain and goalscorer Darius Olaru celebrates his second goal against Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

That is not to say that bad refereeing cost Aberdeen the tie.

Competitive as they had been, they may well have lost it in its final quarter anyway; in any case the Dons wouldn’t pretend the pivotal red card in the first leg had not been arguably generous in their favour.

Nor is it to let Jensen off the hook for his increasingly expensive habit of taking up starting positions befitting someone with twice the pace he suffers from. That is a puzzle in a team which likes to play loose.

But it is definitely mitigation in a week where those who started their European campaigns in the Europa League made a much better fist of representing Scotland than those who have ended up in it.

