Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Mats Knoester: Aberdeen ‘must-win’ v Falkirk – but still belief Dons can make European impact in Conference League this season

Knoester insists the positivity for a season with Conference League football still remains at Aberdeen, but they HAVE to get some Premiership points on the board against Falkirk on Sunday.

Aberdeen's Mats Knoester dejected at full-time in Romania on Thursday 28th August 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Ryan Cryle By Ryan Cryle

Mats Knoester says Aberdeen need to learn quickly from their Europa League play-off shortcomings ahead of Sunday’s “must-win” Premiership visit from Falkirk – but still believes they CAN make an impact in the Conference League this term.

Centre-back Knoester started in Bucharest on Thursday as the 10-man Dons lost 3-0 to Romanian champions FCSB on the night.

The result followed Alexander Jensen’s ordering-off, Aberdeen going down 5-2 on aggregate, and left to rue a lack of attacking cutting edge and multiple defensive mistakes across both legs.

Jimmy Thelin’s team are also bottom of the domestic top-flight, with zero points from their first two matches, and last weekend’s clash with Dundee United was postponed so the Reds could focus on Europe.

Knoester knows Aberdeen must get their first three points of the campaign on the board against promoted Falkirk, with Thelin’s side having lost SEVEN of their last eight Premiership games, dating back to last season.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin in the second half of the defeat in Bucharest. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Dutchman Knoester insists the positivity in Aberdeen camp does still endure, despite a painful slide out of contention for the Europa League on Thursday, but thinks the Dons squad need to hold each other to account if they are get a much-needed result this weekend.

On their post-European away day headspace, Knoester said: “Today (Thursday) it will be disappointment. Maybe tomorrow still for half a day, but then we have to report again, and then focus on Sunday.

“I think that’s the biggest challenge always – even how hard it is – you can’t stick in the past too long.

“You need to learn from it, and it shouldn’t be like ‘forget about this, we go on to the next one’. We need to be strict to each other and say the truth – but then also move on.

“There’s also positives to take out of the game, and definitely also learning moments.

“We’ll have to be fast with learning from it, because there’s not much time.

“There’s Sunday, and before you know it, the Conference League starts – double schedule.

“Yeah, Sunday is a must-win for me.”

Conference League impact: ‘Why not?’

Aberdeen's Mats Knoester heading at goal against FCSB in Bucharest. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen will begin their Conference League campaign with the first of six league phase matches in the third-tier Continental competition on Thursday, October 2.

Despite defeat over 180 minutes against FCSB, Knoester is convinced the Dons have the quality to get results in Europe this term.

Knoester said: “I don’t see why not.

“I’m going to repeat myself a little bit, but (we have to) learn from it (FCSB), go on, get a win, get the confidence up, and definitely stick together – don’t start to point fingers or whatever, but I don’t see that happening.”

Knoester: We should win… but FCSB killed us and we forgot to do it

Like in the first leg against FCSB, Aberdeen did not capitalise on making a quicker start than their opponents, with Ester Sokler passing up a gilt-edged scoring chance in the opening two minutes.

In the Pittodrie game, it was a similar story – where Aberdeen dominated early-doors, but had to fight-back for a draw late on after conceding twice due to defensive errors.

Knoester thinks FCSB and Aberdeen were evenly-matched – but the Romanians showed a lethal instinct which his side did not.

He said: “I think we should win against this opponent with all the respect. They did well. They win 3-0 today, so it’s hard to say (we should beat them).

“But I had the feeling, even with one man down, you have the chance.

“But in these games, if you give them a little bit of space, they punish us.

“Last week, the way we started. Today, the way we started in the away game – I think we did parts of the game we did very well.

“But if something happens, you cannot just… I wouldn’t say collapse, but that’s maybe a bit too hard. But you know what I mean? Give it away like that.”

Adil Aouchiche looks dejected as Aberdeen fall 3-0 behind to FCSB in Bucharest. Image by Darrel Benns DC Thomson
Knoester added: “I think in general, (with) the chances, they kill us straight away – and we forget to do it.

“And I think that’s the biggest difference over the two legs.

“Home game as well, we had a lot of big chances.

“They get a few, and it’s a goal.

“And, once again, I think that’s the biggest difference over the two legs.

Red card was ‘massive’ but 10-man Dons must ‘do better’ in Bucharest

In Bucharest, Jensen’s late first half sending off in a harsh second yellow for handball compounded a VAR-assisted decision to award FCSB a penalty, which they scored to go 1-0 up from.

It was undoubtedly the moment the Dons’ prospects of qualification went into a death-spiral.

Knoester has doubts whether it should have been a penalty OR a red card, but feels Aberdeen had to “do better” in conceding twice more soon after the interval.

He said: “I haven’t seen it back or whatever, but from what I saw, first of all, it’s a massive decision – red card plus a penalty.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin waits for the outcome of the VAR decision against Alexander Jensen. FCSB v Aberdeen, Europa League play-off, National Arena Bucharest, August 28 2025. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
“But I thought it was a natural movement, but I haven’t seen it back, so split-second.

“But then still, I think we should do better after also.

“You can’t concede just after the break. We let them shoot too easy from the box. If you come with 10 men down, everybody has to go 10% more.

“And I think in decisive moments, we forget to do that.”

