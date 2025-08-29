The lowdown on Aberdeen’s Conference League opponents

Aberdeen will face Shakhtar Donetsk, Sparta Prague, Strasbourg, AEK Athens, Noah and AEK Larnaca in the league phase of the Conference League.

Jimmy Thelin’s side joined the competition after missing out on qualification in the Europa League following a 5-2 aggregate defeat by FCSB of Romania on Thursday.

Following the draw in Monaco, the Dons will host Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk, Strasbourg of France, and Armenian outfit Noah at Pittodrie in the league phase.

Aberdeen’s away matches will be against Sparta Prague of the Czech Republic, AEK Athens of Greece and Cypriot club AEK Larnaca.

UEFA will confirm the dates of the fixtures no later than Sunday.

Dates of league phase matches in the Conference League

Matchday 1: October 2

Matchday 2: October 23

Matchday 3: November 6

Matchday 4: November 27

Matchday 5: December 11

Matchday 6: December 18

The clubs lying in wait for the Dons

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine)

The third seeds in Pot 1, Shakhtar Donetsk finished third in the Ukrainian Premier League last season and won the Ukrainian Cup following a 6-5 penalty shootout win against Dynamo Kyiv. They qualified for the league phase thanks to a 3-2 win in extra-time at Servette.

Shakhtar Donetsk have spent significantly in the summer window.

On Thursday they signed two Brazilians with 18-year-old striker Luca Meirelles moving in a £10.4million transfer from Santos while another 18-year-old, winger Isaque, joined for £8.6million from Fluminese.

The duo join countryman, 19-year-old midfielder Lucas Ferreira, who moved from Sao Paulo in an £8.6million deal earlier this month.

Due to the war in Ukraine, the club will play home European matches at Stadion Miesjki in Krakow, Poland.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 53

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs

Last season: Champions League league phase (27/36)

Best Conference League performance: Debut

Sparta Prague (Czech Republic)

The highest ranked team in Pot 2, Sparta Prague finished fourth in the Czech First League last season. They qualified for the Conference League following a 2-1 aggregate win over Skonto Riga of Latvia.

The Czechs are managed by the vastly experienced Brian Priske, who is in his second spell in charge.

The former Danish international defender who won the league championship twice and the Czech Cup in his first spell in charge, returned to the club in the summer following his dismissal by Feyenoord.

Priske has been busy in reshaping the team since his return, adding right back Pavel Kaderabek and left winger John Mercado to the ranks. Striker Jan Kuchta, who impressed on loan from FC Midtjylland, has made a permanent move to the club while defensive midfielder Sivert Heggheim Mannsverk has joined on loan from Ajax.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 48

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs

Last season: Champions League league phase (31/36)

Best Conference League performance: Knockout phase play-offs (2021/22)

Strasbourg (France)

Conference League debutants Strasbourg qualified for the competition thanks to a seventh place finish in Ligue 1 last season. Following a goalless draw in their first leg, they booked their place in the league phase thanks to a 3-2 win at Brondby on Thursday.

Strasbourg are managed by Liam Rosenior, who replaced Patrick Vieira in 2024.

Rosenior has overseen a major revamp at the club this summer with Strasbourg spending almost £90 million reinforcing their side.

Leading the way is striker Joaquin Panichelli, who joined from Alaves in a £14.3million move. The French club also paid Nordsjaelland £15m for centre-back Lucas Hogsberg while midfielder Mathis Amogou has arrived from Chelsea.

Central defender Mamadou Sarr has also joined the club on loan from the Blues.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 117

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs

Last season: N/A

Best Conference League performance: Debut

AEK Athens (Greece)

AEK Athens qualified for the Conference League after finishing fourth in the play-offs in the Super League last season. The Greek club beat Anderlecht 3-1 in the play-off to earn their place in the draw.

The Dons will face a familiar face in the AEK Athens line-up in former Hearts full back James Penrice, who moved to Greece for a reported £2million in July.

Serbia international striker Luca Jovic has also made the move for Athens, joining the club on a free transfer from AC Milan.

Former Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is also part of Marko Nikolic’s squad which plays at the 32,500 capacity AEK Arena.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 188

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs

Last season: N/A

Best Conference League performance: Third qualifying round (2024/25)

AEK Larnaca (Cyprus)

The Cypriot Cup winners, who finished fourth in the First Division last season, drop to the Conference League following their elimination from their 6-1 aggregate defeat by Brann in the Europa League play-off on Wednesday.

Don’t be fooled, they are no pushovers, having beaten Hibernian’s conquerors Legia Warsaw 5-3 in the third qualifying round and despite being in Pot 5 are only two places lower than the Dons in the UEFA coefficient.

You would be forgiven for thinking left wing is a problem area for AEK Larnaca, who have signed FOUR players for that position this summer.

Venezuelan Yerson Chacon has made his move permanent after impressing on loan where he has been deployed as a striker.

But three other left wingers have joined on free transfers with Yannick Amyn, Radosav Bajic and Edu Saborit all arriving in July.

AEK play at the AEK Arena which will be a familiar one for Dons fans. Derek McInnes’ Aberdeen team was eliminated from the Europa League at the stadium when they faced Apollon Limassol in 2017.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 196

How they qualified: Europa League qualifying play-offs

Last season: Second qualifying round

Best Conference League performance: Round of 16 (2022/23)

Noah (Armenia)

Armenian Premier League runners-up Noah qualified for the league phase of the Conference League last season, becoming the first team to come through all four qualifying rounds to reach the league phase in the history of the competition.

They beat Shkendija, Sliema Wanderers, AEK Athens and Ruzomberok to reach the league phase. They finished 31st out of the 36 clubs in the league on four points.

They’re back for another crack at the tournament after beating NK Olimpija Ljubljana of Slovenia 7-3 on aggregate in the play-off round on Thursday.

Noah have a new manager at the helm after Rui Mota, who led the club to a league and cup double last season, left the club to join Bulgarian champions Ludogorets Razgrad.

His successor is Croatian Sandro Perkovic, who has also managed Skonto Riga and Akritas Chlorakas. Perkovic was most recently assistant manager at Dinamo Zagreb.

Perkovic has been busy shaping the squad since taking charge.

The 41-year-old has added Japanese midfielder Takuto Oshima, Croatian defender Alen Grgic, Portuguese left back Aram Khamoyan, Armenian midfielder Hovhannes Harutynyan, Ghanian defender Eric Boakye, Croatian-Australian attacker Marin Jakolis and Bosnian midfielder Nardin Mulahusejnovic to his squad.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 323

How they qualified: Qualifying play-offs

Last season: League phase (31/36)

Best Conference League performance: League phase (2024/25)