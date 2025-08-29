Ref watch: A scandalous decision takes Europa League progression away from Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Ref watch: A scandalous decision takes Europa League progression away from Aberdeen

Our refereeing expert Finlay Elder felt the Dons were on the wrong end of some controversial decisions in Bucharest.

Alexander Jensen of Aberdeen is sent off by referee Espen Eskas. Image: Shutterstock.
By Finlay Elder

It was a disappointing night in Bucharest for the Dons as they crashed out of the Europa League, dropping down to the Conference League.

The referee for this one was Espen Eskås from Norway, being assisted on VAR by Portuguese official Tiago Martins.

How did the referee and his team get on?

The 3-0 victory to the hosts was certainly helped by the performance of the referee.

A flurry of early bookings for the visitors set the tone early.

It was a classic example of European home team favouritism that you frequently see. A hostile atmosphere can sway a referee in his decision making.

Aberdeen’s Kusini Yengi arguing with referee Espen Eskas. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

I think this was proven through the first caution awarded to Alexander Jensen.

Jensen was rightfully booked for taking his man out while not looking at the ball as Dimitar Mitov poorly distributed from the back.

Just before the VAR check an almost identical foul happened on Jensen. No booking was awarded by the referee.

He wasn’t consistent at all in what he deemed a caution.

Penalty decision changed the game

Now onto the VAR controversy.

Being at the game, when the FCSB player went down under the challenge from Jensen my first thought was he dived.

He was looking for contact and a penalty that wasn’t there.

When the referee was called over to the monitor I couldn’t believe it.

It was only at half time, when I was able to see a replay that I realised he had penalised Jensen for a handball.

It is extremely harsh. The decision to award a second yellow and red card is scandalous.

First we will cover the handball decision.

Referee Espen Eskas. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

If you were to ask any of the FCSB fans, players or staff not a single one of them would’ve said it was handball they were claiming for.

I feel it is so harsh on Jensen. I’m not sure what the referee wants him to do with his arms.

The ball has been played backwards onto his hand from less than a yard away. Whilst he is in a full running motion.

Even if the ‘Laws of the Game’ are interpreted differently in Europe, it is still a very harsh penalty to award.

However, if the referee and VAR deem that to be a handball. The decision to send Jensen off is completely wrong.

The referee has deemed Jensen to have either played the ball deliberately with his hand, or stopped a potential goalscoring opportunity.

Neither apply here.

The ball is played backwards, away from goal when it hits the hand of Jensen.

That is not stopping a goalscoring opportunity.

It certainly wasn’t a deliberate play either. With the distance to the ball and the positioning of the arms, it is clear to me it is an accidental handball.

Overall, I thought the referee was very, very poor.

He was inconsistent and got the big call in the game completely wrong.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.

