Ref watch: A scandalous decision takes Europa League progression away from Aberdeen

It was a disappointing night in Bucharest for the Dons as they crashed out of the Europa League, dropping down to the Conference League.

The referee for this one was Espen Eskås from Norway, being assisted on VAR by Portuguese official Tiago Martins.

How did the referee and his team get on?

The 3-0 victory to the hosts was certainly helped by the performance of the referee.

A flurry of early bookings for the visitors set the tone early.

It was a classic example of European home team favouritism that you frequently see. A hostile atmosphere can sway a referee in his decision making.

I think this was proven through the first caution awarded to Alexander Jensen.

Jensen was rightfully booked for taking his man out while not looking at the ball as Dimitar Mitov poorly distributed from the back.

Just before the VAR check an almost identical foul happened on Jensen. No booking was awarded by the referee.

He wasn’t consistent at all in what he deemed a caution.

Penalty decision changed the game

Now onto the VAR controversy.

Being at the game, when the FCSB player went down under the challenge from Jensen my first thought was he dived.

He was looking for contact and a penalty that wasn’t there.

When the referee was called over to the monitor I couldn’t believe it.

It was only at half time, when I was able to see a replay that I realised he had penalised Jensen for a handball.

It is extremely harsh. The decision to award a second yellow and red card is scandalous.

First we will cover the handball decision.

If you were to ask any of the FCSB fans, players or staff not a single one of them would’ve said it was handball they were claiming for.

I feel it is so harsh on Jensen. I’m not sure what the referee wants him to do with his arms.

The ball has been played backwards onto his hand from less than a yard away. Whilst he is in a full running motion.

Even if the ‘Laws of the Game’ are interpreted differently in Europe, it is still a very harsh penalty to award.

However, if the referee and VAR deem that to be a handball. The decision to send Jensen off is completely wrong.

The referee has deemed Jensen to have either played the ball deliberately with his hand, or stopped a potential goalscoring opportunity.

Neither apply here.

The ball is played backwards, away from goal when it hits the hand of Jensen.

That is not stopping a goalscoring opportunity.

It certainly wasn’t a deliberate play either. With the distance to the ball and the positioning of the arms, it is clear to me it is an accidental handball.

Overall, I thought the referee was very, very poor.

He was inconsistent and got the big call in the game completely wrong.

Finlay Elder was a registered referee for six years and a category 5 official from 2019, with experience in the Highland League, Juniors and Club Academy.