Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin feels ‘optimistic’ about Conference League challenge

Boss Jimmy Thelin insists Aberdeen must enter the Conference League with optimism, despite suffering pain in Bucharest to FCSB.

The Dons failed to reach the Europa League by crashing out 3-0 at the National Arena in Romania, 5-2 on aggregate.

It is the second time in three years the Reds have tasted defeat at the Europa League play-off stage having exited 5-3 on aggregate to Swede’s BK Hacken in 2023.

Aberdeen have the consolation of dropping into the Conference League where they will face Shakhtar Donetsk, Sparta Prague, Strasbourg, AEK Athens, Noah and AEK Larnaca.

Thelin believes his squad have the “heart and soul” to bounce back from their play-off disappointment.

Thelin said: “We have to be optimistic about the Conference League and look forward to that competition.

“We need to find a way to have a calmness to our play and not stress out if things do not go our way, such as the penalty and red card.

“They tried and competed against FCSB and the supporters pushed the players.

“The heart and the soul with the players is there.

“They are really trying but we have to grow in the management of the game in situations.

“And keep learning, that is the only way, which is why it is so important to be in Europe every year.

“Now we have to look through our performances against FCSB.

“The more you play games like against FCSB the more you learn from situations on the pitch.

“I think we had learned from the first leg at Pittodrie but when the stress came on after the penalty we have to find a way to balance ourselves better.”

No time to dwell on defeat

Aberdeen must now pick themselves up from their loss in Romania and immediately focus on kick-starting their Premiership campaign.

Thelin’s side languish rock bottom of the table with zero points from the opening two league fixtures.

They have also yet to score in the league having lost the opening matches 2-0 to both Celtic and Hearts.

Aberdeen are the only side in the Premiership yet to register a point this season.

Thelin will have to engineer a method of balancing the demands of a Conference League fixture on a Thursday followed by a Sunday domestic fixture.

In 2023 under former boss Barry Robson the Dons struggled to find that balance, and won only one league game after eight Euro fixtures.

That failure to successfully juggle domestic and European commitments led to a crash in Premiership form – and Robson being sacked.

Thelin said: “We have a really important game against Falkirk.

“We have a plan for the Falkirk game.

“It is really important to get three points.

“We have had some performances now that have been okay, but we didn’t get the results.

“We want to show everyone we are taking steps and can get results.

“Now we have to go again on Sunday.”

Thelin grateful to Red Army

Aberdeen were backed by a travelling Red Army of almost 1,000 at the National Arena in Bucharest.

They will inevitably travel in numbers again for the three away Conference League fixtures.

It is a huge commitment in terms of cost and time for supporters to travel overseas to back the Dons.

Thelin hopes to give them something to cheer about in the Conference League.

He said: “It is so impressive how they support the team and the club.

“When you lose you want to give them more.

“That togetherness is so important for us in the long term.”