Richard Gordon: Tough-looking Conference League draw but trips to savour for Red Army

A chastening week in Europe has left Scottish football battered and bruised with all four clubs suffering to a greater or lesser extent, and left to lick their wounds after dreams were shattered.

It was a painful night for the Dons in Bucharest where, in the end, they were well beaten by FCSB, but the outcome was influenced largely by a decision of the highest incompetence.

No-one, other than the Norwegian referee, thought it was a penalty shortly before half-time, but having belatedly given it after a marathon VAR check, he had no option but to send Alexander Jensen off.

From the moment the excellent Darius Olaru smashed the ball into the bottom corner from the spot-kick, the tie looked over.

Jimmy Thelin had selected a side which appeared well-suited for the game, his players performed confidently for the first 40 minutes and were calm and composed. They looked set for the interval and ready to push on in the second half only for Mr Eskas to intervene.

The changes Jimmy made at the break were surprising, going without a recognised striker when you need to score felt counter intuitive, and FCSB went on to dominate, winning through with ease.

Reaching knockout stages will be a stern challege

Now, it is the Conference League, probably a more realistic level for the Dons, but the draw did them little favour, and it will be tough to gain the points needed to reach the knockouts. On the plus side, Prague, Athens and Larnaca will be excellent destinations for fans planning on travelling to the away games.

Celtic were the first side to topple out of the Champions League, again unconvincing against Kairat Almaty. Just like in the first leg, Daizen Maeda had a big chance late on to win the game, and the tie, but blazed over the bar.

Instead of collecting almost £40 million from their European run, the Glasgow club can expect to net perhaps a third of that. It is still good money, unimaginable riches for the rest of the Premiership teams, but not what the Celtic board would have been banking on, and their approach in the summer transfer market has cost them dear, not for the first time.

Is it good enough to deal with domestic football? Of course! But not at the top table on the continent, and just like Aberdeen and Rangers, it will be Thursday nights for the Scottish champions for the next few months.

The Ibrox club, as expected, exited the premier competition 24 hours later, and they did so in spectacular fashion, utterly annihilated by Club Brugge. In the end, they were lucky to escape having conceded just six goals, and Russell Martin’s position looks precarious even this early.

If he loses to Celtic on Sunday, and with Hearts and Hibernian on the horizon, the board will have a big decision on their hands.

Hibernian were last up, and the only side to exit Europe entirely; a harsh outcome after a stirring performance in Poland. They were outstanding in the second half against Legia and deserved to progress, but were caught out in stoppage time, and the home side somehow scraped through.

Despite that, they look a good side this season, and should be set for a fine domestic campaign.

Difficult to gain league momentum

The Premiership resumes this weekend, albeit briefly, as the top-flight clubs are again sidelined at the start of September because of the international break. Ten of them will also be stood down a fortnight later for the Premier Sports Cup quarters.

It means that by the end of September, the Dons will have played just five league games!

A decade ago, when Derek McInnes led them to their blistering start with eight straight wins, they had completed nine by that point.

With further national team interruptions in each of the following months, and the potential of a cup semi-final at the start of November, they could be heading into the winter yet to reach double figures.

That makes it difficult to get any kind of momentum going, and Aberdeen could be left playing catch-up, particularly if the meetings with Falkirk and Livingston go badly. Those games look set to have a big bearing on how the season will pan out.