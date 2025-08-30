Aberdeen transfer update: Celtic defender joins the Dons on four-year deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen transfer update: Celtic defender joins the Dons on four-year deal

By Danny Law
Mitchel Frame of Celtic makes his first team debut against Feyenoord. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen have signed Celtic defender Mitchel Frame on a four-year deal.

The 19-year-old, who has represented Scotland at under-17 and under-19 level, made his Celtic debut in a Champions League win against Feyenoord in 2023.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin said: “We have been monitoring Mitchel’s progress for some time, and we are very pleased we have eventually managed to sign him.

“He is a forward-thinking full back, with pace and physicality, and he fits well with how we want to play and what our expectations are of our full backs. His arrival will also give us more resilience and stability in that area of the pitch.

“He’s an exciting talent and we look forward to working with him to help him release his future potential.”

Celtic youngster Mitchel Frame has joined Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

Frame is relishing his move to the Dons.

He said: “This is a great opportunity for me to come and play at such a big club.

“As soon as I heard Aberdeen were interested, I was really excited. I know it will be a great opportunity to prove myself and take the next step in my career. I want to show everyone what I am capable of.

“I want to go and experience playing in the Conference League. It will be good to face different opposition and get exposure to that.

“I just want to play as many games as I can and help the team achieve success.”

