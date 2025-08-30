Aberdeen transfer update: Celtic defender joins the Dons on four-year deal

Aberdeen have signed Celtic defender Mitchel Frame on a four-year deal.

The 19-year-old, who has represented Scotland at under-17 and under-19 level, made his Celtic debut in a Champions League win against Feyenoord in 2023.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin said: “We have been monitoring Mitchel’s progress for some time, and we are very pleased we have eventually managed to sign him.

“He is a forward-thinking full back, with pace and physicality, and he fits well with how we want to play and what our expectations are of our full backs. His arrival will also give us more resilience and stability in that area of the pitch.

“He’s an exciting talent and we look forward to working with him to help him release his future potential.”

Frame is relishing his move to the Dons.

He said: “This is a great opportunity for me to come and play at such a big club.

“As soon as I heard Aberdeen were interested, I was really excited. I know it will be a great opportunity to prove myself and take the next step in my career. I want to show everyone what I am capable of.

“I want to go and experience playing in the Conference League. It will be good to face different opposition and get exposure to that.

“I just want to play as many games as I can and help the team achieve success.”