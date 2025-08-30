Aberdeen’s Conference League fixtures confirmed – Dons to start at home to Shakhtar Donetsk

Aberdeen will begin their Conference League fixtures with a home match against Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Dons will meet the Ukrainian side on October 2.

Jimmy Thelin’s side will travel to Greece on matchday two to face AEK Athens on October 23.

Aberdeen will also be away from home on matchday three when they head to Cyprus to take on AEK Larnaca on November 6.

That will be followed by home matches against FC Noah of Armenia on November 27 and French side Strasbourg on December 11.

The Dons will end the league phase on December 18 with an away match against Sparta Prague of the Czech Republic.