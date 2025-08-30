Aberdeen FC Aberdeen’s Conference League fixtures confirmed – Dons to start at home to Shakhtar Donetsk Jimmy Thelin's side will start their Conference League games with a home game at Pittodrie on October 2. By Danny Law August 30 2025, 7:16 pm August 30 2025, 7:16 pm Share Aberdeen’s Conference League fixtures confirmed – Dons to start at home to Shakhtar Donetsk Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6840321/aberdeenfc-conference-league-fixtures-confirmed/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen's starting line-up ahead of the second leg of the Europa League play-off against FCSB. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson. Aberdeen will begin their Conference League fixtures with a home match against Shakhtar Donetsk. The Dons will meet the Ukrainian side on October 2. Jimmy Thelin’s side will travel to Greece on matchday two to face AEK Athens on October 23. Aberdeen will also be away from home on matchday three when they head to Cyprus to take on AEK Larnaca on November 6. That will be followed by home matches against FC Noah of Armenia on November 27 and French side Strasbourg on December 11. The Dons will end the league phase on December 18 with an away match against Sparta Prague of the Czech Republic.
Conversation