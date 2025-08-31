Aberdeen 0-1 Falkirk: Three things we learned as Dons’ shocking start to Premiership campaign continues

Aberdeen’s dismal and concerning start to the Premiership campaign continued with a 1-0 loss to newly-promoted Falkirk at Pittodrie.

Shot-shy Aberdeen are now the only team in all four SPFL divisions to have failed to register a league point, or a goal, this season.

Dons fans made their frustration clear with boos at full-time.

Manager Jimmy Thelin’s restructured side, with 10 summer signings secured, have lost their first three games in the Premiership and sit rock bottom of the table.

The damaging start to the league campaign raises serious question as to whether the Reds can balance the demands of European league action and domestic commitments.

Aberdeen have now lost seven successive league games, stretching back into last season, their longest league losing streak since 2010.

It is the first time the Dons have lost their opening three league fixtures, and also failed to score, since 2001.

For the second game in succession Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men, when Nicky Devlin received a straight red for a foul on Calvin Miler.

Devlin was initially shown a yellow but following a VAR check referee Ross Hardie upgraded it to a straight red in the 43rd minute.

Aberdeen created chances but failed to take them and that was punished when Falkirk netted in the 74th minute when Kyrell Wilson fired home from 15 yards.

Can Aberdeen balance Euro league action with domestic commitments?

Aberdeen failed to follow up a Euro fixture with a Premiership win which is a concerning reflection of the 2023-24 campaign.

Boss Thelin made three changes to the starting XI that lost 3-0 to FCSB on Thursday as their Europa League bid ended in Bucharest.

The changes were made in the bid to find a formula to balance the rigours of European commitments on Thursday with Sunday domestic commitments.

It is a conundrum that the Dons failed to solve when competing in the Conference League under Barry Robson in 2023.

That season Aberdeen won only once in the domestic fixtures immediately after eight European matches.

Elevated into the starting line-up to face Falkirk were Leighton Clarkson, Nicolas Milanovic and Kusini Yengi.

Dropping to the bench were Graeme Shinnie and on-loan Sunderland midfielder Adil Aouchiche.

Slovenian striker Ester Sokler, who started in Romania, was not in the match-day squad.

Despite the changes Aberdeen failed to end their losing Premiership run, against a team newly promoted to the top flight.

Thelin signed 10 players during the summer transfer window yet only two started against Falkirk – Yengi and Milanovic.

And only one summer signing started in Bucharest – Adil Aouchiche.

The failure to recover from the play-off in Romania is a concern.

It must be fixed before a demanding Conference League where the Dons will face Shakhtar Donetsk, Sparta Prague, Strasbourg, AEK Athens, Noah and AEK Larnaca.

If Thelin cannot find a solution to the Europe-domestic question the Reds’ Premiership campaign could suffer a disastrous nosedive.

Aberdeen need a goalscorer…now!

Aberdeen desperately need a goalscorer to fix their damaging woes in front of goal.

Whether that is former AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic remains to be seen after a low-key debut following his transfer from the Italian giants.

Lazetic was named in the squad for the first time, as a substitute, following his capture on a four-year-deal from AC Milan.

However when Australian international striker Kusini Yengi was taken off at half-time following Devlin’s red card, Thelin did not turn to Lazetic.

It took until the 59th minute for Thelin to pitch Serbian under-21 international Lazetic in for his debut, when replacing Polvara.

Lazetic was secured on a four-year contract but his debut was delayed as Thelin admitted on his arrival that he was still a few weeks away from being match ready.

That ensured Lazetic was not named in the Europa League play-off squad that lost 5-2 on aggregate FCSB.

Lazetic will inevitably be named in the Conference League squad.

Lazetic moved from Red Star Belgrade to AC Milan in a £3.5million transfer in 2022.

He had loan spells as game time with AC Milan was limited.

The hope within Pittodrie will be that he can rediscover the form that resulted in a £3.5m move to the Italian giants.

Lazetic brought a physicality up front on his introduction but was starved of any quality service due to the Dons struggling with being a man down.

Late on the match was screaming for the explosive impact of a player like Shayden Morris off the bench, but the winger is set to join Luton Town.

Another harsh red card for Aberdeen

For the second match in succession Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin had to shuffle his game-plan at half-time following a red card.

The Dons’ Europa League dream was shattered by a harsh dismissal of Alexander Jensen, and subsequent converted penalty, for hand-ball in the 3-0 loss at FCSB in Bucharest.

That dismissal and pen, following a VAR review, came in the 44th minute in Romania and forced Thelin to shuffle his team as he made two substitutions at the break.

There was deja-vu at Pittodrie as Devlin was sent off in the 43rd minute against Falkirk for a foul on Miller.

Referee Ross Hardie initially awarded a yellow card to Devlin who won the ball in the challenge but his momentum in the tackle took him into Miller and caught him high.

Whistler Hardie was advised by Video Assistant Referee Nick Walsh to go to the monitor, where the footage will have been slowed down.

A still or slowed down footage of Devlin’s leg moving into Miller will have inevitably have looked worse than it the challenge actually was in real-time.

The Dons will surely appeal the dismissal.

Normally ice cool Aberdeen boss Thelin was so incensed by Devlin’s red card he was yellow carded for his reaction to the dismissal.

In Romania he made two substitutions at the break after a red card but the switches failed to stop the play-off running away from Aberdeen.

Against Falkirk Thelin took off Yengi at the break and replaced him with Gavin Molloy who went in at left-back.

Again the 10-men Reds failed to salvage a result.

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Mitov 7; Jensen 6, Milne 7, Knoester 6, Devlin 4; Clarkson 6 (Bilalovic 77), Palaversa 4 (Shinnie 54); Milanovic 5 (Aouchiche 54), Polvara 6 (Lazetic 59), Keskinen 6; Yengi 4 (Molloy 46)

Subs not used: Suman, Heltne Nilsen, Dorrington, Kjartansson

FALKIRK (4-2-3-1): Bain 7 (Hogarth 74); Adams 7, Neilson 7, Henderson 7, McCann 6; Tait 6, Spencer 6; Miler 6 (Agyeman 68), Arfield 6 (Wilson 68), Cartwright 7 (Allan 81), MacIver 6

Subs not used: Graham, Oliver, Mackie, Samuel-Ogunsuyi

Referee: Ross Hardie

Attendance: 18,380

Man-of-the-Match: Scott Bain (Falkirk)