Aberdeen fan view: Dons paying the price for leaving transfer business to the last minute

Perhaps the Scottish Cup triumph was facilitated by some kind of pact with the devil.

So little has gone Aberdeen’s way since that trophy was lifted, it is starting to look as if they have a cosmic debt to repay.

After as difficult a pair of fixtures to open the campaign as currently exists in Scotland, twice in four days have the Dons seen chances to get motoring scuppered by first-half red cards seen only by the goblins under the VAR bridge.

As a result they find themselves facing just about the toughest slate of games available in the Conference League, and a multi-point deficit at the foot of the early Premiership table.

Nor has the transfer window gone perfectly smoothly. Indeed, the two phenomena may not be unrelated.

Whilst clubs in the middle of football’s commerce chain, such as Aberdeen, are to a degree at the mercy of the whims of potential buyers and sellers elsewhere, it speaks to lack of preparation, clarity, or both that there will be so much deadline-day action for the Pittodrie fax machine.

With four outs expected in the window’s final hours there will surely be more than one in.

It may end up that more than a third of what turns out to be Aberdeen’s strongest eleven have not been available to start any of their matches in August, by the end of which they have already exited their primary European competition and conceded a ten-point head start to regular rivals Hearts.

Every second counts, and that is hardly acceptable.

It is extraordinary that a squad this large in number always seems to distill into a team with so many players out of position. Unbalanced and lacking in some of Scottish football’s key qualities, it has squandered much of the vast summer goodwill.