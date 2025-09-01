Aberdeen fan view: Dons paying the price for leaving transfer business to the last minute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: Dons paying the price for leaving transfer business to the last minute

Chris Crighton reflects on another Premiership defeat for bottom of the table Aberdeen.

Falkirk players celebrate with Kyrell Wilson after he scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Falkirk players celebrate with Kyrell Wilson after he scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
By Reporter

Perhaps the Scottish Cup triumph was facilitated by some kind of pact with the devil.

So little has gone Aberdeen’s way since that trophy was lifted, it is starting to look as if they have a cosmic debt to repay.

After as difficult a pair of fixtures to open the campaign as currently exists in Scotland, twice in four days have the Dons seen chances to get motoring scuppered by first-half red cards seen only by the goblins under the VAR bridge.

As a result they find themselves facing just about the toughest slate of games available in the Conference League, and a multi-point deficit at the foot of the early Premiership table.

Nor has the transfer window gone perfectly smoothly. Indeed, the two phenomena may not be unrelated.

Aberdeen’s Kusini Yengi in action against Falkirk. Image: SNS.  

Whilst clubs in the middle of football’s commerce chain, such as Aberdeen, are to a degree at the mercy of the whims of potential buyers and sellers elsewhere, it speaks to lack of preparation, clarity, or both that there will be so much deadline-day action for the Pittodrie fax machine.

With four outs expected in the window’s final hours there will surely be more than one in.

It may end up that more than a third of what turns out to be Aberdeen’s strongest eleven have not been available to start any of their matches in August, by the end of which they have already exited their primary European competition and conceded a ten-point head start to regular rivals Hearts.

Every second counts, and that is hardly acceptable.

It is extraordinary that a squad this large in number always seems to distill into a team with so many players out of position. Unbalanced and lacking in some of Scottish football’s key qualities, it has squandered much of the vast summer goodwill.

 

Conversation