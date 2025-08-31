Boss Jimmy Thelin delivers transfer deadline day signing update as Aberdeen lose 1-0 to Falkirk

Boss Jimmy Thelin anticipates a busy transfer deadline day from Aberdeen as he bids to bring more “balance” to the squad before the window closes.

The window in Scotland closes at 11pm on Monday and Thelin admits there will be a lot of business at Pittodrie with players moving in and out of the Dons.

Thelin has already made 10 signings in the window following the arrival of Celtic defender Mitchel Frame on Saturday but recent results have hammered home to the Swede the need to strengthen further.

Aberdeen’s 1-0 loss to Falkirk at Pittodrie left the Dons to bottom of the Premiership table having lost all three of their opening league fixtures.

The Reds are the only team in Scotland’s top four divisions yet to register a point, or a goal, in the league this season.

Some Aberdeen fans vented their frustration by booing at full-time

Busy deadline day anticipated

Aberdeen’s bid to reach the Europa League also fell short on Thursday having lost 5-2 on aggregate in the play-off to Romanian club FCSB.

Thelin’s side will compete in the Conference League and the Dons boss admits he needs reinforcements before the window closes.

There will also be Pittodrie exits with teen star Fletcher Boyd and Scottish Cup hero Shayden Morris set to leave before the window closes.

Thelin said: “We are still working on the transfer window and know we need to balance the squad in a better way.

“The club and the recruitment team are working really, really hard.

“I know the window ends on Monday but we have some targets we are trying to get in this window.

“So let’s see on Monday. It is going to be quite busy hours.

“Right now our performances in the 90 minutes in the games we have played this season are not stable.

“Or good enough to deserve the results.

“We are clear in what we want to do in the window and have our goal with that as a club to strengthen the squad.

“And that is what we are focusing on.”

Boyd closes in on Aston Villa transfer

English Premier League side Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of Aberdeen’s 17-year-old attacker Boyd.

The Reds will bank around £1million for Boyd in a deal which will also include additional add-ons for the Pittodrie youth academy graduate.

Boyd became Aberdeen’s youngest ever scorer at the end of the 2023-24 season but got limited game time last season under Thelin.

He was introduced as a substitute against Hearts, Celtic and Morton this season.

Meanwhile, Scottish Cup winning hero Morris is set to move to Luton Town after the Dons accepted a fresh bid for the 23-year-old.

Aberdeen had previously rejected two offers from the League One club earlier in the window, with the second bid £600,000

Winger Morris flew back to the UK from Romania before the Europa League play-off second round after the League One side returned with an improved bid.

Thelin said: “With the balance of the squad there can be movements in both directions (in and out) and we will have more answers on Monday.”

Why was Sokler not in the squad?

Slovenian striker Ester Sokler, who started against FCSB in Romania, was not in the match-day squad against Falkirk.

Asked if that was Sokler was set to move away before the window closed, Thelin said: “Now we focus on the squad that was chosen to try to win the game.

“Some players are going to be out so let’s see what happens in the future.”

Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men late in the first half when Nicky Devlin received a straight red for a foul on Calvin Miller.

Thelin on Nicky Devlin’s red card

Referee Ross Hardie initially yellow carded Devlin but upgraded it to a red following a VAR review.

Normally ice cool Thelin was booked for his reaction to the red.

On the red, Thelin said: “I haven’t seen it yet.

“However it is more about how we behave as a team under pressure.

“That is where we need to be much, much better.

“We performed okay before the red card but could do better after it.

“We could have been more stable and connected after the red card to find a way to keep a clean sheet.”