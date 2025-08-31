Boss Jimmy Thelin delivers transfer deadline day signing update as Aberdeen lose 1-0 to Falkirk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Boss Jimmy Thelin delivers transfer deadline day signing update as Aberdeen lose 1-0 to Falkirk

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin addresses the anticipated ins and outs on transfer deadline day as a dismal start to the Premiership season leaves the Reds rock bottom of the table with no points and no goals.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (R) and coach Christer Persson look dejected at full time after the 1-0 loss to Falkirk at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin (R) and coach Christer Persson look dejected at full time after the 1-0 loss to Falkirk at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Boss Jimmy Thelin anticipates a busy transfer deadline day from Aberdeen as he bids to bring more “balance” to the squad before the window closes.

The window in Scotland closes at 11pm on Monday and Thelin admits there will be a lot of business at Pittodrie with players moving in and out of the Dons.

Thelin has already made 10 signings in the window following the arrival of Celtic defender Mitchel Frame on Saturday but recent results have hammered home to the Swede the need to strengthen further.

Aberdeen’s 1-0 loss to Falkirk at Pittodrie left the Dons to bottom of the Premiership table having lost all three of their opening league fixtures.

Falkirk's Kyrell Wilson scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
Falkirk's Kyrell Wilson scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

The Reds are the only team in Scotland’s top four divisions yet to register a point, or a  goal, in the league this season.

Some Aberdeen fans vented their frustration by booing at full-time

Busy deadline day anticipated

Aberdeen’s bid to reach the Europa League also fell short on Thursday having lost 5-2 on aggregate in the play-off to Romanian club FCSB.

Thelin’s side will compete in the Conference League and the Dons boss admits he needs reinforcements before the window closes.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin speaks to his players during a Premiership match against Falkirk at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin speaks to his players during a Premiership match against Falkirk at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

There will also be Pittodrie exits with teen star Fletcher Boyd and Scottish Cup hero Shayden Morris set to leave before the window closes.

Thelin said: “We are still working on the transfer window and know we need to balance the squad in a better way.

“The club and the recruitment team are working really, really hard.

“I know the window ends on Monday but we have some targets we are trying to get in this window.

“So let’s see on Monday. It is going to be quite busy hours.

“Right now our performances in the 90 minutes in the games we have played this season are not stable.

“Or good enough to deserve the results.

“We are clear in what we want to do in the window and have our goal with that as a club to strengthen the squad.

“And that is what we are focusing on.”

Boyd closes in on Aston Villa transfer

English Premier League side Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of Aberdeen’s 17-year-old attacker Boyd.

The Reds will bank around £1million for Boyd in a deal which will also include additional add-ons for the Pittodrie youth academy graduate.

Boyd became Aberdeen’s youngest ever scorer at the end of the 2023-24 season but got limited game time last season under Thelin.

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin during the 1-0 loss to Falkirk at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

He was introduced as a substitute against Hearts, Celtic and Morton this season.

Meanwhile, Scottish Cup winning hero Morris is set to move to Luton Town after the Dons accepted a fresh bid for the 23-year-old.

Aberdeen had previously rejected  two offers from the League One club earlier in the window, with the second bid £600,000

Winger Morris flew back to the UK from Romania before the Europa League play-off second round after the League One side returned with an improved bid.

Thelin said: “With the balance of the squad there can be movements in both directions (in and out) and we will have more answers on Monday.”

Why was Sokler not in the squad?

Slovenian striker Ester Sokler, who started against FCSB in Romania, was not in the match-day squad against Falkirk.

Asked if that was Sokler was set to move away before the window closed, Thelin said: “Now we focus on the squad that was chosen to try to win the game.

“Some players are going to be out so let’s see what happens in the future.”

Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men late in the first half when Nicky Devlin received a straight red for a foul on Calvin Miller.

Thelin on Nicky Devlin’s red card

Referee Ross Hardie initially yellow carded Devlin but upgraded it to a red following a VAR review.

Normally ice cool Thelin was booked for his reaction to the red.

Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected after being shown a red card during the Premiership match against Falkirk at Pittodrie.
Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin looks dejected after being shown a red card during the Premiership match against Falkirk at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

On the red, Thelin said: “I haven’t seen it yet.

“However it is more about how we behave as a team under pressure.

“That is where we need to be much, much better.

“We performed okay before the red card but could do better after it.

“We could have been more stable and connected after the red  card to find a way to keep a clean sheet.”

 

