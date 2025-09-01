Transfer deadline day latest: Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris exits Pittodrie as boss Jimmy Thelin reveals his plans for transfer fee

Winger Shayden Morris has sealed a transfer deadline day transfer from Aberdeen to Luton Town.

English League One club Luton Town had two previous offers for Morris rejected earlier in the window, with the second bid £600,000.

However, Luton Town came in with an improved offer the Dons accepted for the 23-year-old, who had a year left on his Pittodrie contract.

Morris was given permission to fly back to the UK from Romania to meet with Luton ahead of the Europa League play-off second leg with FCSB in Bucharest last week.

Scottish Cup-winning hero Morris played a key role in the final win against Celtic at Hampden in May.

Morris’ cross was parried into his own goal by Celtic keeper Kasper Schmeichel to make it 1-1 with the Dons going on to win a penalty shoot-out.

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin says the transfer fee received for Morris will be reinvested back into strengthening his squad.

Thelin said: “Shayden has had a really positive impact for the club during my time in Aberdeen.

“However, he made it clear to us that this was a move he was keen to explore.

“And with his current contract situation, the club has ensured it received good value to allow us to continue to invest in the playing squad.

“Whilst Shayden has been professional throughout, when a player’s mind is made up and is effectively elsewhere, it is important we focus all our attention on the players who are here to help the team continue to grow.”

The winger started 29 times across his three years with Aberdeen, making 87 appearances in total and scoring five goals.

Add-ons included in Morris transfer

Morris scooped Aberdeen’s Player of the Year award last season.

Thelin revealed add-ons and a sell-on clause included in the deal could further ramp up the cash the Dons ultimately receive for Morris.

The Dons boss said: “It is also vital the club continue to develop and sell players, it’s part of the model we are operating.

“This gives us a good fee now, an opportunity to earn more if he and Luton do well, and a healthy interest in the player should his career flourish and he goes on again.

“We are still looking to add players to the squad, and the hard work continues to ensure any new arrivals secured by the close of the transfer window today will positively impact the club.”

Morris on his move to Luton

Morris will be aiming to help his new club win promotion back to the Championship following his move to the Hatters.

He said: “I want to excite the fans and get them off their seats, score goals and get assists and I feel, after speaking with the manager, that this is the place I can do that.

“This is an ambitious club, a massive club, with really passionate fans, and as soon as I knew this could be happening, I looked closely at the club and the squad, and it’s really strong.

“I’m also an ambitious person who wants to be playing and winning football matches – and play at the highest level. That’s why I chose Luton.”

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield is pleased to have finally added Morris to his squad following a lengthy pursuit.

He said: “We are really excited to sign Shayden.

“He’s someone who has experienced League One football before as a young player at Fleetwood, and he’s gone on to prove himself in the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen.

“He offers really good individual ability with his pace and dribbling, and will add some real thrust to our attack with one v one elements in the final third of the pitch.

“There has been a lot of work that has gone into the deal and we are really pleased to have him at our club.

“We can’t wait to get to work with him.”