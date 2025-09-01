Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin lifts lid on red card incident and admits he apologised to team-mates

Aberdeen full-back Nicky Devlin says he accepts full responsibility for being red-carded in the 1-0 loss to Falkirk and has apologised to his team-mates.

Devlin was initially booked for a challenge on Calvin Miller late in the first half at Pittodrie.

However, the caution was upgraded to a red by referee Ross Hardie following a VAR review.

It is the first time Scotland international Devlin, 31, has been red-carded in his career.

The full-back believes the Dons would have ended their losing start to the Premiership season if he had stayed on the pitch.

Aberdeen are rock bottom of the league table with no points, and no goals, having lost their opening three Premiership fixtures.

‘That’s on me, getting sent off’

Devlin also revealed players were warned before the season tackles of that nature could be punished with a straight red.

He said: “The red card was a major turning point in the game – and that’s on me, getting sent off.

“I don’t think it’s a game we would have lost if we had 11 men on the park.

“I obviously have my opinion on the tackle, but whether or not I think it was a red card or not, I gave the referee a decision to make.

“And he made the decision and deemed it a red card.

“That falls on me as I made the decision to go in and tackle the way I did.

“It is my first ever red card, so it is not something I am used to getting.

“I have my opinion, but it is the referee’s opinion that matters.”

Devlin won the ball in the challenge with Miller, but his momentum took him into the Falkirk winger.

Devlin apologised to team-mates

The dismissal left the Reds with an uphill battle in the bid to end a losing start to the Premiership campaign.

Asked if he apologised to his team-mates, Devlin said: “Of course.

“I also said to them I didn’t think we would have lost the game if we had 11 players on the park.

“I’m the one that made the tackle so from that point of view it is completely my fault.”

Full-back Devlin was stand-in captain against Falkirk as skipper Graeme Shinnie was not in the starting line-up.

Warned about red card challenges

It is the first time Aberdeen have failed to register a point, or score a goal, in the opening three league fixtures since 2001.

Devlin’s frustration at the red card was compounded by the knowledge he was warned before the season began challenges like that could be punished by a dismissal.

The defender says there was no malice in the tackle.

He said: “What is disappointing for me is that is that we had a meeting at the start of the season.

“And they showed examples of tackles like that last year which were punished with red cards or retrospective red cards after the event.

“That’s why I take responsibility for that – it falls on me as it was my decision to make the tackle.

“I don’t go out to try to injure boys and hurt people.

“I would have had plenty of red cards if that was the case.

“Looking back I shouldn’t have tackled like that.

“I should have tried to have done something different if these type of tackles are going to be punished like that.

“What I could have done different I’m not too sure – but it’s something I’ll have to look at going forward.”

It is the second successive match Aberdeen were reduced to 10 men for a straight red following a VAR review.

Second successive red card for Dons

Full-back Alexander Jensen was sent-off near half-time in the 3-0 Europa League play-off second leg loss to Romanian side FCSB in Bucharest.

The game was o-0 before Jensen’s harsh sending off for hand-ball, which was also penalised with a penalty which FCSB converted.

Devlin said: “Going down to 10 men in the last two games has made it very difficult for us.

“To be fair to the boys, I thought they dealt with it a lot better against Falkirk than we did on Thursday night (against FCSB).

“We have to pick up wins as soon as we can.

“It is probably going to be a while now before I’m able to play again.

“I’m pretty sure the Livingston game will be ruled out (due to suspension).

“And I don’t know if it is more than one game, or what it will be.

“It is frustrating, but we have a big squad in there for a reason, to deal with situations like this when players are going to get injured and suspended.

“We have time to regroup and get ready to go again when the next fixture comes.”